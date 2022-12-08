Read full article on original website
Drive-Thru Food Drive this Saturday at Two Park District Locations
The Bend Park and Recreation District is hosting a Drive-Thru Holiday Food Drive on Saturday, December 17, to help fill the shelves at the NeighborImpact Food Bank. Community members are invited to bring food donations to one of two BPRD locations from 10am to 2pm this Saturday. Details:. Saturday, December...
cascadebusnews.com
Handel’s Ice Cream Coming to Bend
Ice cream lovers will be able to find the famous Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream in Bend when Oregon’s Fourth store opens late this year. Handel’s will be located at 61165 S Hwy. 97. Established in 1945, Handel’s is headquartered in Youngstown, Ohio, and is recognized as one...
hotelnewsresource.com
DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Bend, Located in Bend, Oregon Sold
Braintree Group announced today it acquired the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Bend, located in Bend, Oregon. The 117-room property features an indoor swimming pool, fitness center, business center, and three meeting rooms totaling 2.327 square feet of meeting space. It is located right off US Route 97 in the heart of downtown Bend, Oregon.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 12 Best Restaurants In Redmond Oregon
Redmond, located in central Oregon, is a tiny city surrounded by stunning natural areas, making it an ideal place for outdoor enthusiasts. Lovely shops and, of course, a variety of restaurants. Although not as well-known as Portland, Oregon’s central city of Redmond is plenty of gastronomic gems to suit any...
cascadebusnews.com
Bend Chamber’s 2023 Business Excellence Awards — Call for Nominations
(Photo | Courtesy of Bend Chamber) The Bend Chamber Business Excellence Awards is an opportunity for our community to come together and celebrate some of the amazing accomplishments of Chamber Members over the course of the past year. The ceremony will recognize a diverse range of organizations, including large corporations,...
KTVZ
Bend Fire & Rescue begins community survey on local option fire levy
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- People in Bend and the surrounding Deschutes County Rural Fire District area may receive a call or a text in mid-December asking participants to answer questions about Bend Fire & Rescue services and funding. Phone calls and texts requesting survey participation begin Monday, December 12 and continue through Saturday, December 17.
cascadebusnews.com
RDD’s LX7 — Riding the Wave into 2023… & Beyond
(Photo | courtesy of RDD) Innovative Experimental Aircraft Continues to Soar Despite Growing Pains. Since returning from the 2022 EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin — the nation’s massive annual summer gathering of aviation enthusiasts — RDD’s Co-Owner and Director of Marketing, Sales and Business Development, David McRae has been swamped with inquiries about the company’s LX7 personal aircraft.
The Best Place To Live In Oregon
If you're looking for extraordinary natural resources, endless outdoor activities, and high quality educational options, this city has it all... and more!
Several inches of heavy, wet snow blanket High Desert; 7,600 lose power in Redmond, CRR, Madras areas
Several inches of heavy, wet snow blanketed the High Desert Sunday – the deepest, most widespread snowfall in some time – knocking out power to thousands and causing slippery roads that led to slide-offs and jackknifed trucks, but also making for picture-postcard scenery around the region. The post Several inches of heavy, wet snow blanket High Desert; 7,600 lose power in Redmond, CRR, Madras areas appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Can you breathe?’ Bend woman falls headfirst into tree well, survives
A Bend woman is lucky to be alive after falling into a tree well while snowboarding on Mount Bachelor. Francesca McLean was snowboarding with her husband and two friends on Friday. They were coming down Outback when she made a turn a few feet off the groomed run and fell over backwards, headfirst into a tree well.
Clatsop County logging firm is named Operator of the Year for NW Oregon
F and B Logging based in Warrenton, Ore., has been chosen as Operator of the Year for Northwest Oregon by one of three regional advisory committees to the Oregon Board of Forestry. The Regional Forest Practices Committee for Northwest Oregon selected the firm last month. F and B’s owner, Mike Falleur, will be recognized along with two other recipients representing Southwest and Eastern Oregon in Salem at the January 4 meeting of the Board. The other selected firms are: Eastern Oregon – Chuck Sarrett of...
cascadebusnews.com
City Club January Forum — Youth Sports in Crisis: Local Hurdles
(Graphic | Courtesy of City Club of Central Oregon) Our December forum sold out before we event began marketing the forum, so we are opening early registration for those that would like to purchase a table ($275) at our January event: Youth Sports in Crisis: Local Hurdles, which will be moderated by former Olympian, coach and educator Jay Bowerman.
kbnd.com
Central Oregon Storm Dumps Snow, Forces Closures
BEND, OR -- The city of Bend says winter crews have been out clearing roads during this storm that dropped several inches on Central Oregon. They sprayed magnesium chloride before the snow hit, then began plowing at 5 a.m. Sunday. Night crews were out again starting at 8 p.m., including contractors who focused on priority three residential streets while city trucks worked priority one and two roads. Bend-La Pine Schools tweeted a thank you to road crews Monday morning, when the district announced schools would open "as usual."
beachconnection.net
Next King Tides Close to 10 ft.: What's New for Oregon Coast, Washington Coast
(Newport, Oregon) – Those astronomical (and one might say astronomically) high king tides are just around the corner for the Oregon coast and Washington coast, and this time there's something a little different. There's a photo contest you can enter for the Oregon Coast King Tides project, and along the Washington coast the dates are somewhat varied. (Photo Bob Loewen / Oregon King Tides: Gleneden Beach. The irony is big waves came and smacked around erosion control equipment)
yachatsnews.com
Regional bank from northwest Washington buys Columbia branches in Waldport, Newport and five other communities
A small, regional bank in northwest Washington has agreed to buy Columbia Bank’s branches in Waldport and Newport along with others in five rural Oregon and Washington communities. 1st Security Bank of Mountlake Terrace, Wash. said it plans to retain staff and keep all locations open after the transaction...
Oregon officials, business leaders express concern with microchip manufacturing
Oregon is one of the nation's leaders in microchip manufacturing, but officials and business leaders say that title could be under threat.
Crash closes snowy Highway 97 north of La Pine
A reported serious-injury crash closed U.S. Highway 97 between Sunriver and La Pine amid snowfall in the area, authorities said. The post Crash closes snowy Highway 97 north of La Pine appeared first on KTVZ.
cascadebusnews.com
Skyservice Raises Bar for Business Aviation
((L-R) Matt Appleby, Project Architect, BBT Architects; Nelson Carrick, General Manager, Sky Services and Kristy Thompson, Project Manager, SunWest Builders | Pjoto by Cascade Business News) New State-of-the-Art Redmond FBO Complex Provides Best-in-Class Facilities. A 32,000-square-foot new Fixed Base Operations (FBO) complex has been unveiled at Redmond Municipal Airport-Roberts Field...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon cities report downed trees, power outages amid winter weather
People in cities across Central Oregon woke to a layer of snow several inches deep in places on Sunday morning, leading to power outages and road hazards. The City of Bend announced on its Facebook page that street crews administered magnesium chloride to city streets, and started sanding and plowing roads at 5 a.m.
thatoregonlife.com
More than 4000 Power Outages Affect NW Oregon This Morning
Winter storms have knocked out power to around 4,000 Oregon customers since last night. According to Portland General Electric and Pacific Power maps, the outages are mainly centered around the northern Oregon coast near Warrenton and the I-5 corridor north of Corvallis. Pockets of additional power interruptions are also spread around the Willamette Valley.
