FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Buckeyes are a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for a holiday treatJames PatrickColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Three Cities in Georgia Were Named the Most “Sinful Cities in America”Kennardo G. JamesGeorgia State
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Ryan Day Keeping Quiet On Prominent Ohio State Injury
Ohio State's Ryan Day is keeping it pretty close to the vest when it comes to the status of star running back TreVeyon Henderson. Asked if the Buckeyes RB would be available for the Peach Bowl against Georgia after being out since Nov. 19 against Maryland, Day didn't have much to offer.
Look: Cardale Jones Reacts To Troubling Ohio State Report
NIL is rapidly turning college football into a pay-for-play landscape. Even a powerhouse program like Ohio State can't always keep up. According to Dave Biddle of 97.1 The Fan, the Buckeyes "missed out" on a five-star recruit because they didn't come close to his NIL demands. That wording angered Jones,...
Football World Reacts To Troubling Ohio State Recruiting Update
Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) has changed the recruiting game since it was implemented in 2021. It's not just smaller programs that are missing out on recruits because their NIL opportunities are deemed insufficient. According to a report, this happened to Ohio State recently. 247Sports' Dave Biddle said on the...
Expected Attendance Revealed For Georgia vs. Ohio State
Georgia and Ohio State fans are projected to pack the stands at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for this year's College Football Playoff semifinal. The Buckeyes and Bulldogs will face off in the Peach Bowl for the right to play for the national championship. Considering Georgia is No. 1 and the game is in Atlanta, they'll have plenty of fans in attendance, and Ohio State is always one of the most well-traveled fan bases in the country.
Ryan Day Reveals Why Freshman Didn't Play Much vs. Michigan
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has opened up about why a talented freshman running back didn't play much against Michigan. Dallan Hayden, who had rushed for over 500 yards coming into the game, only had two carries for seven yards in the 45-23 blowout loss. When Day was asked...
Report: Ohio State Couldn't Pay Enough For 5-Star Recruit
Earlier this year, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said that it'll most likely take $13 million to keep the team's roster intact due to the emergence of Name, Image and Likeness. Well, it's starting to sound like it may cost more. While on 97.1 The Fan this Tuesday, Ohio...
Football World Not Happy With Ryan Day's Answer Tuesday
On Tuesday, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day made some odd comments about running back Dallan Hayden. Day first said Hayden didn't play many snaps against Michigan because he didn't fit the flow of that game. He added that Chip Trayanum was running well. As for Hayden's outlook for the...
AP Top 25: Where is Ohio State basketball in the college rankings?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State men’s basketball team is ranked inside the Associated Press Top 25 for the third-straight week following its win over Rutgers. The Buckeyes escaped with a 67-66 win at home to open Big Ten play and moved up to No. 23 in the poll because of it. They’ll next take the court against North Carolina on Saturday as part of the CBS Sports Classic in New York City at the Madison Square Garden. The Tar Heels began the year as the No. 1 team in the preseason poll, but their 6-4 start has forced them to drop out of the top 25 altogether.
Calvin Simpson-Hunt National Signing Day 2023 player profile: Ohio State football recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football program is expected to sign four-star cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt during the early signing period for the 2023 recruiting class, which lasts from Dec. 21-23. Learn more about this member of the Buckeyes’ recruiting class with this profile. Calvin Simpson-Hunt. School: Waxahachie (Texas).
Fixing the Heisman, NIL frustrations, Ohio State staff changes and cake batter: Buckeye Talk Rants
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Monday episode of Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises is back with rants covering three primary areas:. First, his Heisman vote and why it was difficult, Lincoln Riley vs. Ryan Day quarterbacks and the Heisman, and how the Heisman Trophy could be fixed in future years. Then...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Offers St. Frances Academy's Blake Woodby, Ify Obidegwu, Kevyn Humes and Edrees Farooq
It was a good day to be a defensive back at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore. Four players from the Maryland powerhouse picked up Ohio State offers Monday, delivered by safeties coach Perry Eliano. Two players are from the 2024 class, and two are slotted in the 2025 cycle. We dive into each of the offers below.
ocolly.com
Two-time All-MAC running back Tyler commits to OSU
More holes are beginning to be patched for the OSU football team, creating a slight glimpse into what the 2023 roster could look like. On Monday morning, Western Michigan running back Sean Tyler committed to OSU, becoming the second commitment for the Cowboys out of the transfer portal for the current recruiting class.
ocolly.com
Second half shortcoming: OSU fails to come out on top against Virginia Tech despite comeback
Three out of five OSU starters had zero points after 20 minutes. Avery Anderson, Moussa Cisse and John Michael-Wright all hadn’t found the bottom of the net in the first half of play, as the Cowboys had already totaled 10 turnovers with the offense looking completely out of sync, leaving them down nine at halftime.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Major Staff Decision
Ohio State made a major staff move this weekend. The Buckeyes, who are losing offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Kevin Wilson to Tulsa, have decided on his replacement. Keenan Bailey, a young staffer at Ohio State, has been promoted to full-time tight ends coach. "Ohio State expected to promote...
Ohio State Football: Desmond Howard acts like a classless clown again
As the Ohio State football team prepares to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl, C.J. Stroud was in New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation. The Ohio State football program has had its fair share of Heisman trophy finalists in recent years. Most notably, quarterback C.J. Stroud has been a finalist for the last two years. Stroud came up short last night in New York, finishing third in voting behind winner Caleb Williams of USC and second-place finisher Max Duggan of TCU.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kamari Lassiter, Georgia DB, addresses pass defense improvements ahead of Ohio State
Georgia has plenty to work from a pass defense perspective coming out of the SEC Championship Game, as the Bulldogs gave up 502 passing yards to LSU. Ohio State comes into the College Football Playoff and Peach Bowl averaging 294.2 passing yards per game. Kamari Lassiter spoke with former Georgia...
MaxPreps
High school basketball: Boozer Brothers combine for 44 points to guide No. 10 Columbus over No. 7 Wheeler 73-70
Cameron and Cayden Boozer combined for over half their team's points in the win, despite Cameron dealing with foul trouble early in the contest after picking up a second foul in the first quarter. Wheeler led 17-16 after the first quarter and took a 37-32 advantage into halftime after closing...
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths: Columbus’ home grown illegal landlords in a destroyed historic district
Note: I refer any one skeptical of what follows, including the subjects of the report, to the public record, OSU Student Legal Services, records of past and current court cases, conversations with current or recent OSU students, and to their own visual inspection of the District and the properties. Columbus,...
Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy leaving 10TV
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy will be leaving 10TV for an exciting opportunity. Her last day will be Thursday, Dec. 15. Ashlee has been with 10TV for more than seven years and was the first female Chief Meteorologist for the station. The entire team at 10TV wishes...
ocj.com
DeWine reveals long-awaited plans for State Fair
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine joined members of the Ohio Expositions Commission to review the master plan framework that will serve as a launching point to modernize and enhance the Ohio Expo Center and Ohio State Fair for the future.The framework was created as part of the work of the Expo 2050 Task Force. Governor DeWine created the task force in 2019 to develop a strategic vision for the 360-acre Ohio Expo Center property, which is home to the Ohio State Fair and hosts many other events throughout the year.
