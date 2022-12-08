COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State men’s basketball team is ranked inside the Associated Press Top 25 for the third-straight week following its win over Rutgers. The Buckeyes escaped with a 67-66 win at home to open Big Ten play and moved up to No. 23 in the poll because of it. They’ll next take the court against North Carolina on Saturday as part of the CBS Sports Classic in New York City at the Madison Square Garden. The Tar Heels began the year as the No. 1 team in the preseason poll, but their 6-4 start has forced them to drop out of the top 25 altogether.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO