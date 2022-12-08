ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Ryan Day Keeping Quiet On Prominent Ohio State Injury

Ohio State's Ryan Day is keeping it pretty close to the vest when it comes to the status of star running back TreVeyon Henderson. Asked if the Buckeyes RB would be available for the Peach Bowl against Georgia after being out since Nov. 19 against Maryland, Day didn't have much to offer.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Cardale Jones Reacts To Troubling Ohio State Report

NIL is rapidly turning college football into a pay-for-play landscape. Even a powerhouse program like Ohio State can't always keep up. According to Dave Biddle of 97.1 The Fan, the Buckeyes "missed out" on a five-star recruit because they didn't come close to his NIL demands. That wording angered Jones,...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Troubling Ohio State Recruiting Update

Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) has changed the recruiting game since it was implemented in 2021. It's not just smaller programs that are missing out on recruits because their NIL opportunities are deemed insufficient. According to a report, this happened to Ohio State recently. 247Sports' Dave Biddle said on the...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Expected Attendance Revealed For Georgia vs. Ohio State

Georgia and Ohio State fans are projected to pack the stands at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for this year's College Football Playoff semifinal. The Buckeyes and Bulldogs will face off in the Peach Bowl for the right to play for the national championship. Considering Georgia is No. 1 and the game is in Atlanta, they'll have plenty of fans in attendance, and Ohio State is always one of the most well-traveled fan bases in the country.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Football World Not Happy With Ryan Day's Answer Tuesday

On Tuesday, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day made some odd comments about running back Dallan Hayden. Day first said Hayden didn't play many snaps against Michigan because he didn't fit the flow of that game. He added that Chip Trayanum was running well. As for Hayden's outlook for the...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

AP Top 25: Where is Ohio State basketball in the college rankings?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State men’s basketball team is ranked inside the Associated Press Top 25 for the third-straight week following its win over Rutgers. The Buckeyes escaped with a 67-66 win at home to open Big Ten play and moved up to No. 23 in the poll because of it. They’ll next take the court against North Carolina on Saturday as part of the CBS Sports Classic in New York City at the Madison Square Garden. The Tar Heels began the year as the No. 1 team in the preseason poll, but their 6-4 start has forced them to drop out of the top 25 altogether.
COLUMBUS, OH
ocolly.com

Two-time All-MAC running back Tyler commits to OSU

More holes are beginning to be patched for the OSU football team, creating a slight glimpse into what the 2023 roster could look like. On Monday morning, Western Michigan running back Sean Tyler committed to OSU, becoming the second commitment for the Cowboys out of the transfer portal for the current recruiting class.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Major Staff Decision

Ohio State made a major staff move this weekend. The Buckeyes, who are losing offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Kevin Wilson to Tulsa, have decided on his replacement. Keenan Bailey, a young staffer at Ohio State, has been promoted to full-time tight ends coach. "Ohio State expected to promote...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Desmond Howard acts like a classless clown again

As the Ohio State football team prepares to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl, C.J. Stroud was in New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation. The Ohio State football program has had its fair share of Heisman trophy finalists in recent years. Most notably, quarterback C.J. Stroud has been a finalist for the last two years. Stroud came up short last night in New York, finishing third in voting behind winner Caleb Williams of USC and second-place finisher Max Duggan of TCU.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy leaving 10TV

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy will be leaving 10TV for an exciting opportunity. Her last day will be Thursday, Dec. 15. Ashlee has been with 10TV for more than seven years and was the first female Chief Meteorologist for the station. The entire team at 10TV wishes...
COLUMBUS, OH
ocj.com

DeWine reveals long-awaited plans for State Fair

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine joined members of the Ohio Expositions Commission to review the master plan framework that will serve as a launching point to modernize and enhance the Ohio Expo Center and Ohio State Fair for the future.The framework was created as part of the work of the Expo 2050 Task Force. Governor DeWine created the task force in 2019 to develop a strategic vision for the 360-acre Ohio Expo Center property, which is home to the Ohio State Fair and hosts many other events throughout the year.
OHIO STATE
