RENEE PAQUETTE-AEW CONTRACT, A POTENTIAL ISSUE FOR LAST NIGHT'S DYNAMITE AUDIENCE, A ROH STREAK COMES TO AN END AND MORE

Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
NXT – Shredder (Program Theme)
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW MAKES BIG BACKSTAGE HIRE
Michael Mansury, the former Vice President of Global Television Production for WWE, has been hired by AEW and will start at tomorrow's AEW Dynamite taping. We are told he was backstage at the Full Gear PPV a few weeks back as well, but he is now officially with the company. Mansury's official title is Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer for AEW This is a big backstage hire for the company.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *The fallout of NXT Deadline. *New WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day make their first appearance as champs. *Toxic Attraction vs. Tatum Paxley & Ivy Nile. *Damon Kemp vs. Duke Hudson. *Lyra Valkyria debuts. *Von Wagner with Robert Stone...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW PRESENTING 'WINTER IS COMING' EDITION OF DYNAMITE THIS WEDNESDAY ON TBS, LATEST LINEUP & MORE
AEW will present the 2022 "Winter is Coming" edition of Dynamite this Wednesday on TBS from Garland, Texas at the Curtis Caldwell Center, featuring:. *AEW Champion MJF vs. Ricky Starks. *AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Young Bucks - Best of Seven Series, Match Four. *Ruby Soho vs. Tay...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT WILL HEADLINE MLW FUSION, CORNETTE ON RICHARD HOLLIDAY'S HEALTH ISSUES AND MORE
Scheduled for Thursday's edition of MLW Fusion: Super Series on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW National Openweight Champion Davey Richards vs. SB Kento. Jim Cornette discussed Richard Holliday's battle with cancer on his podcast this past weekend:. For more, visit www.MLW.com.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WANT TO ATTEND THIS WEEK'S WWE NXT TAPINGS?, VENGEANCE DAY ON SALE FRIDAY & MORE
If you are interested in attending this week's WWE NXT tapings, click here. WWE NXT Vengeance Day at The Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina will officially go on sale this Friday 12/16. WWE's Tribute to the Troops special this weekend on FOX will have replays on FS1 on Thursday...
Pro Wrestling Insider
LAST CHANCE TO BUY WRESTLECON SUPERFAN TICKETS AT DISCOUNTED PRICE, UPDATED GUEST LINEUP FOR WRESTLEMANIA 39 WEEKEND IN LOS ANGELES
Officially announced thus far for Wrestlecon 2023 in Los Angeles over Wrestlemania 39 weekend:. *WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. *WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. *WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter. *WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash. *WWE Hall of Famer Lita. *Sabu. *The Young Bucks. *The Tonga Kid.
Pro Wrestling Insider
VINCE MCMAHON'S TALKING ABOUT A WWE RETURN ALREADY HAVING BAD EFFECTS ON WWE
On a day when the overall stock market was up, The Wall Street Journal article about two women claiming assault and pursuing litigation against Vince McMahon bodyslammed the WWE stock. It closed at $73.73, down $1.68 (-2.23%). In my opinion, it was down due to the part of the story...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT REPORT: NEW YEAR'S COMES EARLY FOR ROXANNE, MANY TITLE MATCHES NEXT WEEK, A DEBUT, AND MORE
Your announcers are Vic Joseph and Booker T. We start off with a look back at Deadline. Roxanne Perez makes her way to the ring. Roxanne thanks everyone as a Hummer arrives and Grayson Waller gets out and he says it is his time, his building, and his parking lot. Waller goes into the crowd. He says it is difficult to do something for the first time and he made it look easy.
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER AEW AND NWA STAR APPEARS ON WWE MAIN EVENT
Former AEW and NWA star Kylie Rae worked tonight's WWE Main Event episode under the ring name Briana Ray. As PWInsider.com reported, Rae worked the WWE Performance Center tryouts last week in Florida. There is no word yet whether she has signed a WWE deal or not as of this...
Pro Wrestling Insider
RAW’S LOSING RATING, WOULD TALENTS HAVE GONE TO AEW IF THEY KNEW HHH WAS TAKING OVER, THE BOOKING (AGAIN) AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. What do you make of the hour three drop on Raw. Is it time to get concerned?. I always say one time, OK don’t overreact. Two times, a pattern could be developing. WWE should definitely be concerned. A massive drop is never a good thing. As to why it’s happening? Well, I have said for years that this is the dead zone. Nothing big will happen until next month when Mania season starts. The difference this year is that there are no PLEs between Survivor Series and The Royal Rumble. They aren’t building to anything right now which makes the show less must see. My guess is that we will not see a PLE break of this length in 2023.
Pro Wrestling Insider
JAMIE NOBLE HAVING LAST MATCH TONIGHT IN WEST VIRGINIA & MORE SET FOR TONIGHT'S WWE EVENTS
WWE's Raw brand is running Kalamazoo, Michigan at the Wings Event Center with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins and WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley on top. The Smackdown brand will be in Charleston, West Virginia at the Charlestown Coliseum with Jamie Noble returning...
Pro Wrestling Insider
VICE'S 'NINE LIVES OF VINCE MCMAHON' DOCUMENTARY PREMIERING TONIGHT
Vice TV will premiere their Nine Lives of Vince McMahon documentary tonight at 9 PM Eastern. Promotional material for the film notes, "Despite lawsuits, allegations, scandal and controversy, Vince McMahon has dominated the world of wrestling for over 40 years, turning it into a multibillion-dollar global empire." We are told...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SAMI ZAYN PAYS TRIBUTE TO JAMIE NOBLE
Jamie Noble teamed with Braun Strowman and The Brawling Brutes to defeat The Bloodline in what has been announced as Noble's final wrestling match last night in West Virginia.
Pro Wrestling Insider
ROB VAN DAM TO BE INDUCTED INTO 2300 ARENA HARDCORE HALL OF FAME THIS SATURDAY
Former WWE and ECW Champion Rob Van Dam will be inducted into the 2300 Arena's Hardcore Hall of Fame this Saturday 12/17. Van Dam debuted in the venue in January 1996, defeating Axl Rotten and wrestled regularly there until the original ECW shut down in 2001. He has made appearances in the venue for WWE's version of ECW, Impact Wrestling and other promotions.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW STARS TO COMPETE AT LUCHA LIBRE AAA'S NOCHE DE CAMPEONES, COMPLETE LINEUP
Lucha Libre AAA will present the last major international event of the year on 12/28 with their 2022 "Noche de Campeones", which will stream live from Acapulco, Mexico, featuring:. *AAA Mega Champion Hijo del Vikingo vs. Bandido. *AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR Dragon Lee and Dralístico. *Vampiro vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider
TITLE MATCHES SET FOR NXT NEW YEAR'S EVIL, WHAT WILL HEADLINE THIS TUESDAY'S EPISODE
The Iron Survivor Challenge Winners will each challenge for the WWE NXT and WWE NXT Women's Championship titles at the 1/10/23 NXT New Year's Evil episode on the USA Network. So, Grayson Waller challenger Bron Breakker and Roxanne Perez faces Mandy Rose. Announced for next week's NXT:. *Odyssey Jones versus...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE STAR SAYS SHE'S OUT OF THE RING FOR SIX WEEKS

Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW TAPING DARK THIS SATURDAY AT UNIVERSAL ORLANDO, PAT BUCK, AEW 'SUSPENSION' AND MORE
The Great Muta farewell on 1/22/23 in Japan, where he teams with Sting and Darby Allin, will stream live on FITE at 1 AM Eastern. AEW will be taping matches for Dark this Saturday 12/17 at Universal Studios Orlando:. We are told AEW VP Pat Buck will be in at...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DARK - ELEVATION PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dark - Elevation:. *Angelo Parker & Matt Menard vs. Zack Mason & Warren Johnson. *The Best Friends vs. Zack Clayton & Zane Valero. *Willow Nightingale vs. Vert Vixen. *Ari Daivari & Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. Serpentico & Brandon Cutler & Luther.
