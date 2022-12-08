ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RENEE PAQUETTE-AEW CONTRACT, A POTENTIAL ISSUE FOR LAST NIGHT'S DYNAMITE AUDIENCE, A ROH STREAK COMES TO AN END AND MORE

Pro Wrestling Insider
 5 days ago
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE NEWS AND NOTES

NXT – Shredder (Program Theme)
Pro Wrestling Insider

AEW MAKES BIG BACKSTAGE HIRE

Michael Mansury, the former Vice President of Global Television Production for WWE, has been hired by AEW and will start at tomorrow's AEW Dynamite taping. We are told he was backstage at the Full Gear PPV a few weeks back as well, but he is now officially with the company. Mansury's official title is Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer for AEW This is a big backstage hire for the company.
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE NXT PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *The fallout of NXT Deadline. *New WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day make their first appearance as champs. *Toxic Attraction vs. Tatum Paxley & Ivy Nile. *Damon Kemp vs. Duke Hudson. *Lyra Valkyria debuts. *Von Wagner with Robert Stone...
Pro Wrestling Insider

WHAT WILL HEADLINE MLW FUSION, CORNETTE ON RICHARD HOLLIDAY'S HEALTH ISSUES AND MORE

Scheduled for Thursday's edition of MLW Fusion: Super Series on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW National Openweight Champion Davey Richards vs. SB Kento. Jim Cornette discussed Richard Holliday's battle with cancer on his podcast this past weekend:. For more, visit www.MLW.com.
Pro Wrestling Insider

VINCE MCMAHON'S TALKING ABOUT A WWE RETURN ALREADY HAVING BAD EFFECTS ON WWE

On a day when the overall stock market was up, The Wall Street Journal article about two women claiming assault and pursuing litigation against Vince McMahon bodyslammed the WWE stock. It closed at $73.73, down $1.68 (-2.23%). In my opinion, it was down due to the part of the story...
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE NXT REPORT: NEW YEAR'S COMES EARLY FOR ROXANNE, MANY TITLE MATCHES NEXT WEEK, A DEBUT, AND MORE

Your announcers are Vic Joseph and Booker T. We start off with a look back at Deadline. Roxanne Perez makes her way to the ring. Roxanne thanks everyone as a Hummer arrives and Grayson Waller gets out and he says it is his time, his building, and his parking lot. Waller goes into the crowd. He says it is difficult to do something for the first time and he made it look easy.
Pro Wrestling Insider

FORMER AEW AND NWA STAR APPEARS ON WWE MAIN EVENT

Former AEW and NWA star Kylie Rae worked tonight's WWE Main Event episode under the ring name Briana Ray. As PWInsider.com reported, Rae worked the WWE Performance Center tryouts last week in Florida. There is no word yet whether she has signed a WWE deal or not as of this...
Pro Wrestling Insider

RAW’S LOSING RATING, WOULD TALENTS HAVE GONE TO AEW IF THEY KNEW HHH WAS TAKING OVER, THE BOOKING (AGAIN) AND MORE

You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. What do you make of the hour three drop on Raw. Is it time to get concerned?. I always say one time, OK don’t overreact. Two times, a pattern could be developing. WWE should definitely be concerned. A massive drop is never a good thing. As to why it’s happening? Well, I have said for years that this is the dead zone. Nothing big will happen until next month when Mania season starts. The difference this year is that there are no PLEs between Survivor Series and The Royal Rumble. They aren’t building to anything right now which makes the show less must see. My guess is that we will not see a PLE break of this length in 2023.
Pro Wrestling Insider

VICE'S 'NINE LIVES OF VINCE MCMAHON' DOCUMENTARY PREMIERING TONIGHT

Vice TV will premiere their Nine Lives of Vince McMahon documentary tonight at 9 PM Eastern. Promotional material for the film notes, "Despite lawsuits, allegations, scandal and controversy, Vince McMahon has dominated the world of wrestling for over 40 years, turning it into a multibillion-dollar global empire." We are told...
Pro Wrestling Insider

SAMI ZAYN PAYS TRIBUTE TO JAMIE NOBLE

Jamie Noble teamed with Braun Strowman and The Brawling Brutes to defeat The Bloodline in what has been announced as Noble's final wrestling match last night in West Virginia.
Pro Wrestling Insider

ROB VAN DAM TO BE INDUCTED INTO 2300 ARENA HARDCORE HALL OF FAME THIS SATURDAY

Former WWE and ECW Champion Rob Van Dam will be inducted into the 2300 Arena's Hardcore Hall of Fame this Saturday 12/17. Van Dam debuted in the venue in January 1996, defeating Axl Rotten and wrestled regularly there until the original ECW shut down in 2001. He has made appearances in the venue for WWE's version of ECW, Impact Wrestling and other promotions.
Pro Wrestling Insider

AEW STARS TO COMPETE AT LUCHA LIBRE AAA'S NOCHE DE CAMPEONES, COMPLETE LINEUP

Lucha Libre AAA will present the last major international event of the year on 12/28 with their 2022 "Noche de Campeones", which will stream live from Acapulco, Mexico, featuring:. *AAA Mega Champion Hijo del Vikingo vs. Bandido. *AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR Dragon Lee and Dralístico. *Vampiro vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider

TITLE MATCHES SET FOR NXT NEW YEAR'S EVIL, WHAT WILL HEADLINE THIS TUESDAY'S EPISODE

The Iron Survivor Challenge Winners will each challenge for the WWE NXT and WWE NXT Women's Championship titles at the 1/10/23 NXT New Year's Evil episode on the USA Network. So, Grayson Waller challenger Bron Breakker and Roxanne Perez faces Mandy Rose. Announced for next week's NXT:. *Odyssey Jones versus...
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE STAR SAYS SHE'S OUT OF THE RING FOR SIX WEEKS

WWE STAR SAYS SHE'S OUT OF THE RING FOR SIX WEEKS
Pro Wrestling Insider

AEW DARK - ELEVATION PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dark - Elevation:. *Angelo Parker & Matt Menard vs. Zack Mason & Warren Johnson. *The Best Friends vs. Zack Clayton & Zane Valero. *Willow Nightingale vs. Vert Vixen. *Ari Daivari & Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. Serpentico & Brandon Cutler & Luther.

