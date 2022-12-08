Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Granite YMCA Named 2022 Community Tennis Association of the YearSusanna FierGoffstown, NH
Grandfather dives into lake on his birthday: "God takes care of me"Amy ChristieLaconia, NH
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each monthJake WellsManchester, NH
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by motherAmy ChristieBrentwood, NH
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New HampshireTravel MavenBarrington, NH
laconiadailysun.com
Scott Everett: Lakeport is a special village in Laconia
By definition, a community is a group of people with something in common, including location, heritage and/or culture. Lakeport is such a unique village within Laconia and, like all of you, it is very special to me. Everyone within this community has unique value and contributes in different ways for...
nhmagazine.com
Great Food Destination / Greater Nashua: Rambling House Food & Gathering
Rambling House Food & Gathering started from just a nugget of an idea about 10 years ago. The Gleeson girls, Erin and Kerry, had just graduated from college and, after spending much time abroad, just wanted to live anywhere but Nashua. Dad Denis said, “If you don’t like it here, make it the place you want it to be.”
nhmagazine.com
Great Food Destination / North of Concord: The Little Grille at The Depot
A building that once led travelers to and from Littleton via railway has since been repurposed to transport taste buds (and eyes) to exotic lands of flavor and color. The previous Grafton County railroad station now blends Brazilian barbecue and local American fare with a modern art exhibit lining its walls.
laconiadailysun.com
Maurice E. Simpson, 78
FRANKLIN — Maurice “Moose” E. Simpson, 78, a former resident of Pittsburg, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, doing what he loved, hunting. He was born in Manchester on September 7, 1944, son of the late Robert and Evelyn (Champagne) Simpson. Moose was a graduate of...
laconiadailysun.com
Sally Doten, 78
MOULTONBOROUGH — Sally Harkins Doten, 78, of Moultonborough and Gilford, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Born in Cranston, Rhode Island, to George Haskell Harkins and Sadie Belle (Heath) Harkins, she and her family moved frequently along the eastern seaboard until settling in Belmont. She was athletic and excelled in basketball and softball. After high school, she completed a 2-year Associate’s Degree in Medical Technology. She enjoyed a fulfilling career of 53 years, the majority spent at Lakes Region General Hospital saving lives.
Visit This New Hampshire Christmas Light Display That Raises Money for a Good Cause
Each year, we see videos of homes with an extravagant Christmas light display think one of two things: “How did they do that??” and “Man, I’m glad I don’t live across the street.”. Okay, maybe both. But in the case of one house in New...
laconiadailysun.com
Dorothy C. Pearl, 88
LIVE OAK, Florida — Dorothy "Dot" Cecilia Pearl, age 88, a 60+ year resident of Belmont, New Hampshire, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Her longtime declining health led her to spend her last few days at Haven-Suwanee Valley Hospice Care Center in Lake City, Florida.
laconiadailysun.com
Kerry L. Bergeron, 60
BELMONT — Kerry Lee (Wadsworth) Bergeron, 60, passed away from lung cancer on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Forestview Manor in Meredith. She never smoked. She just “Pretended with the candy cigarettes that our generation had. Who knew they were dangerous?!?" (Kerry made this joke for all the people who remembered them — HA!)
laconiadailysun.com
Juanita A. Pina, 68
MEREDITH — Juanita Anne Pina, 68, of Jenness Hill Road, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 11, 2022, at her home. Juanita was born on October 1, 1954, in Boston, Massachusetts, the daughter of John and Ruth (Murphy) Powell.
laconiadailysun.com
Linda L. Hubbard, 61
GILMANTON — Linda Lee (Simonds) Hubbard, 61, of Weeks Road, Gilmanton, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and friends on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Concord/Laconia Hospital. Linda was born June 20, 1961, in Bayshore Long Island, New York.
laconiadailysun.com
Lt. Erin Hannafin promoted to acting deputy chief
LACONIA — The Lakes Region Mutual Fire Aid Association provides all hazards, fire, EMS, and hazardous materials emergency communications, and mutual aid coordination to the 35 member communities in the Lake’s Region. LRMFA dispatched and coordinated more than 27,000 emergency calls for service so far in 2022. Chief...
laconiadailysun.com
'A Christmas Carol' returns to the Colonial Theatre Dec. 16-18
LACONIA — Ebeneezer Scrooge returns to the Colonial Theatre stage for four performances only, Friday through Sunday, Dec. 16-18. Sixty performers ranging in age from 7 to over 70 have spent the last couple of months working hard to bring some holiday spirit and theatre magic to the Lakes Region when they perform Joel Mercier’s "A Christmas Carol: The Musical Ghost Story."
laconiadailysun.com
New Hampshire Ski legend to host Warren Miller’s 73rd annual film: 'Daymaker' at the Colonial Theatre
LACONIA — Celebrate the start of winter with Warren Miller’s 73rd annual film "Daymaker." Extreme skiing pioneer and 14-time Warren Miller ski film star Dan Egan will host this year’s film at the Laconia Colonial Theatre on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 7 p.m. Dan and his brother...
WMUR.com
Rochester residents complain of severe mail delivery delays
ROCHESTER, N.H. — Sporadic mail delivery in Rochester has caused delays in getting medicine, checks and bills, residents said Monday. Residents of a Rochester neighborhood said they have noticed the delays over the past couple of weeks. "It's been like two and a half weeks, and I've only gotten...
wzid.com
Christmas Pajama Night at LaBelle Lights with Neal
Put on your comfy Christmas Pajamas to hang out with Neal for Christmas Pajama Night at LaBelle Lights! Join Neal from NH in the Morning for an evening of holiday merriment at LaBelle Winery in Derry this Friday, December 16th from 5-7pm!. LaBelle Lights is a winter holiday light show...
manchesterinklink.com
Housing insecurity increases while rent assistance ends
MANCHESTER, NH – Despite a temporary reprieve with an influx of emergency funding last week approved by the Executive Council, changing circumstances in the state may soon cause homelessness to increase, even as services and volunteers struggle to meet the needs of the community. For a year and a...
More dispute state’s claims buyer for $21.5 million Laconia deal was properly vetted
When executive councilors questioned the state’s choice of a buyer for the former Laconia State School campus last week, the governor and head of the Department of Administrative Services assured them her professional and financial qualifications had been widely vetted. They said the state’s review committee that chose Robynne Alexander’s $21.5 million offer and massive […] The post More dispute state’s claims buyer for $21.5 million Laconia deal was properly vetted appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
laconiadailysun.com
Institute of Justice says Conway's 'doughnut' ordinance has holes
CONWAY — Leavitt’s Country Bakery, locked in a battle with the town over a mural depicting doughnuts and other baked goods, is being backed by an Alexandria, Virginia-based nonprofit, the Institute for Justice, which maintains that the town ordinance is unconstitutional. The IJ is supporting the bakery but...
WATCH: Buddy the Elf Pillow Fights in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Is Pure Holiday Joy
When someone yells 'Pillow Fight', it's a down-home fun time, but when Buddy the Elf yells, 'Pillow Fight' in the middle of downtown Portsmouth, that's a whole other level of fun. Parents, you all know what it's like when your child gets all sugared up on candy and sweets. Well,...
WMUR.com
Memorial marks 3 years since Harmony Montgomery was last seen
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Harmony Montgomery’s family is remembering the young girl three years after she disappeared. A memorial was held Sunday in Haverhill, Massachusetts. Her mother, Crystal Sorey, tells News 9 that Dec. 7 marked three years since her daughter was last seen. The attorney general's office declared...
