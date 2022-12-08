ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WhatToWatch

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test - release date, trailer, celebrity contestants and everything we know about the reality series

By Terrell Smith
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ohj3c_0jcHF2LN00

What do an NBA champion, a Real Housewife and a Spice Girl all have in common? Well, they’re all slated to star in the new series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test .

When most of us think of celebrities, we often think of posh and lavish lifestyles. Rarely do we think of them as being able to survive the rigorous demands of special forces training. In this new reality program, that’s exactly what 16 famous individuals are pushed to do. They’ll be put through a series of tests that show how tough they are not only physically, but mentally as well.

So what can would-be viewers expect to see in the show? Here’s everything we know about Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test release date

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test debuts in the US on Wednesday, January 4, at 8 pm ET/PT on FOX. The series premiere episode becomes available to stream the next day on Hulu .

To date, there is no news available as to when the show will be released in the UK. However, as that information becomes available, we can pass along an update here.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test premise

Here is the official synopsis for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test :

"Selection for the Special Forces is a test unlike any other. Sixteen celebrities from all genres will take on, and try to survive, demanding training exercises led by Directing Staff (DS) agents Rudy Reyes, Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham, Jason ‘Foxy’ Fox and Remi Adeleke, an elite team of ex-special forces operatives.

"In this unique series, the only way for these recruits to leave is to give up on their own accord, through failure or potential injury or by force from the DS. Viewers will see the recruits face the harshest of environments that simulate the highly classified selection process, pushing themselves in a way they have never been challenged before. Special Forces: World's Toughest Test is the ultimate test of their physical, mental and emotional resilience – revealing the celebrities’ deepest and truest character. Who will quit, who will survive?"

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test cast

Here are the bold celebrities willing to push themselves to the limits:

  • Danny Amendola, retired NFL player
  • Mel B, The Spice Girls
  • Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette
  • Tyler Florence, celebrity chef
  • Kate Gosselin, Jon and Kate Plus 8
  • Dwight Howard, NBA champion
  • Montell Jordan, Grammy-nominated solo artist
  • Gus Kenworthy, American Horror Story
  • Nastia Liukin, Olympic gymnast
  • Carli Lloyd, Olympic soccer player
  • Beverley Mitchell, 7th Heaven
  • Kenya Moore, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
  • Mike Piazza, retired MLB player
  • Dr. Drew Pinsk, Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew
  • Anthony Scaramucci, former White House staffer
  • Jamie Lynn Spears, Sweet Magnolias
Image 1 of 16

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zFX4H_0jcHF2LN00

Danny Amendola, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (Image credit: Pete Dadds / FOX)

Danny Amendola, retired NFL player

Image 2 of 16

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BYMtZ_0jcHF2LN00

Mel B, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (Image credit: Pete Dadds / FOX)

Mel B, Spice Girls

Image 3 of 16

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rk6Sc_0jcHF2LN00

Dwight Howard, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (Image credit: Pete Dadds / FOX)

Dwight Howard, NBA champion

Image 4 of 16

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AYKIE_0jcHF2LN00

Kate Gosselin, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (Image credit: Pete Dadds / FOX)

Kate Gosselin, Jon & Kate Plus 8

Image 5 of 16

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=228RXM_0jcHF2LN00

Hannah Brown, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (Image credit: Pete Dadds / FOX)

Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette

Image 6 of 16

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UMWqi_0jcHF2LN00

Nastia Liukin, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (Image credit: Pete Dadds / FOX)

Nastia Liukin, Olympic gold medalist in gymnastics

Image 7 of 16

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bzZqg_0jcHF2LN00

Dr. Drew, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (Image credit: Pete Dadds / FOX)

Dr. Drew, Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew

Image 8 of 16

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jdp9p_0jcHF2LN00

Tyler Florence, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (Image credit: Pete Dadds / FOX)

Tyler Florence, celebrity chef

Image 9 of 16

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sfykt_0jcHF2LN00

Gus Kenworthy, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (Image credit: Pete Dadds / FOX)

Gus Kenworthy, American Horror Story

Image 10 of 16

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vx0te_0jcHF2LN00

Carli Lloyd, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (Image credit: Pete Dadds / FOX)

Carli Lloyd, Olympic gold medalist (soccer)

Image 11 of 16

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qFCAk_0jcHF2LN00

Montell Jordan, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (Image credit: Pete Dadds / FOX)

Montell Jordan, Grammy-nominated musician

Image 12 of 16

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16LroQ_0jcHF2LN00

Mike Piazza, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (Image credit: Pete Dadds / FOX)

Mike Piazza, retired MLB player

Image 13 of 16

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3McJIX_0jcHF2LN00

Beverley Mitchell (Image credit: Pete Dadds / FOX)

Beverley Mitchell, 7th Heaven

Image 14 of 16

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HItMa_0jcHF2LN00

Anthony Scaramucci, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (Image credit: Pete Dadds / FOX)

Anthony Scaramucci, political operative

Image 15 of 16

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46vpfy_0jcHF2LN00

Kenya Moore, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (Image credit: Pete Dadds / FOX)

Kenya Moore, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Image 16 of 16

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Hr9q_0jcHF2LN00

Jamie Lynn Spears, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (Image credit: Pete Dadds / FOX)

Jamie Lynn Spears, Sweet Magnolias

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test trailer

Looking at the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test trailer, it appears that the celebrities that took part in shows like Beyond the Edge and Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge may have had it easy. Take a peek for yourself.

How to watch Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test airs live on FOX in the US. If you’ve cut ties with traditional cable/satellite TV, FOX is an available channel on live TV streaming services like FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV . Additionally, you can stream episodes the day after they air on Hulu.

Once we learn more about a UK release date, we’ll pass along that information.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

The CW network sets midseason premiere dates for returning favorites

Hit Dramas "Walker" and "Walker Independence" Return on Thursday, January 12, 2023. New Episodes of "Criss Angel's Magic With The Stars" and "World's Funniest Animals" Premiere on Saturday, January 14, 2023. "The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards" Hosted by Chelsea Handler Airs Live on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Alternative Series...
ComicBook

New Netflix Series Premieres as #1 Streaming Show

Nielsen has released their latest batch of ratings and with it revealed the success of a new Netflix series. As many fans know, NBC cancelled the sci-fi show Manifest after three seasons only for Netflix to revive it for a fourth and final batch of episodes. Fan interest in the show was VERY high after the announcement with the first three seasons making their way into the Netflix Top 10, with the streamer's metrics giving it modest numbers upon the debut of the new episodes. Now Nielsen's third-party ratings have come in and confirm that when season four premiered it had HUGE numbers.
Variety

ITV Is Shaking Up Its Drama Strategy Under Its New Streamer: ‘We Felt There Were Shows We Couldn’t Make a Hit on the TV Channel’

U.K. broadcaster ITV has claimed to be “More than TV” for over two years, but it’s only now, with the debut of its first dedicated streaming platform, that that mission statement is becoming a reality. This week’s launch of ITVX has seen the complete overhaul of outdated catch-up service ITV Hub into a sleek and shiny streamer, similar in layout to a Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, and targeting the 35-55 year-old demographic who watch ITV shows but don’t yet have a deep relationship with the brand on-demand. But the makeover isn’t just limited to a new interface: With a fresh...
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
287K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy