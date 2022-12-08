Special Forces: World's Toughest Test - release date, trailer, celebrity contestants and everything we know about the reality series

What do an NBA champion, a Real Housewife and a Spice Girl all have in common? Well, they’re all slated to star in the new series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test .

When most of us think of celebrities, we often think of posh and lavish lifestyles. Rarely do we think of them as being able to survive the rigorous demands of special forces training. In this new reality program, that’s exactly what 16 famous individuals are pushed to do. They’ll be put through a series of tests that show how tough they are not only physically, but mentally as well.

So what can would-be viewers expect to see in the show? Here’s everything we know about Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test debuts in the US on Wednesday, January 4, at 8 pm ET/PT on FOX. The series premiere episode becomes available to stream the next day on Hulu .

To date, there is no news available as to when the show will be released in the UK. However, as that information becomes available, we can pass along an update here.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test premise

Here is the official synopsis for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test :

"Selection for the Special Forces is a test unlike any other. Sixteen celebrities from all genres will take on, and try to survive, demanding training exercises led by Directing Staff (DS) agents Rudy Reyes, Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham, Jason ‘Foxy’ Fox and Remi Adeleke, an elite team of ex-special forces operatives.

"In this unique series, the only way for these recruits to leave is to give up on their own accord, through failure or potential injury or by force from the DS. Viewers will see the recruits face the harshest of environments that simulate the highly classified selection process, pushing themselves in a way they have never been challenged before. Special Forces: World's Toughest Test is the ultimate test of their physical, mental and emotional resilience – revealing the celebrities’ deepest and truest character. Who will quit, who will survive?"

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test cast

Here are the bold celebrities willing to push themselves to the limits:

Danny Amendola, retired NFL player

Mel B, The Spice Girls

Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette

Tyler Florence, celebrity chef

Kate Gosselin, Jon and Kate Plus 8

Dwight Howard, NBA champion

Montell Jordan, Grammy-nominated solo artist

Gus Kenworthy, American Horror Story

Nastia Liukin, Olympic gymnast

Carli Lloyd, Olympic soccer player

Beverley Mitchell, 7th Heaven

Kenya Moore, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Mike Piazza, retired MLB player

Dr. Drew Pinsk, Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew

Anthony Scaramucci, former White House staffer

Jamie Lynn Spears, Sweet Magnolias

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test trailer

Looking at the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test trailer, it appears that the celebrities that took part in shows like Beyond the Edge and Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge may have had it easy. Take a peek for yourself.

How to watch Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test airs live on FOX in the US. If you’ve cut ties with traditional cable/satellite TV, FOX is an available channel on live TV streaming services like FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV . Additionally, you can stream episodes the day after they air on Hulu.

Once we learn more about a UK release date, we’ll pass along that information.