Special Forces: World's Toughest Test - release date, trailer, celebrity contestants and everything we know about the reality series
What do an NBA champion, a Real Housewife and a Spice Girl all have in common? Well, they’re all slated to star in the new series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test .
When most of us think of celebrities, we often think of posh and lavish lifestyles. Rarely do we think of them as being able to survive the rigorous demands of special forces training. In this new reality program, that’s exactly what 16 famous individuals are pushed to do. They’ll be put through a series of tests that show how tough they are not only physically, but mentally as well.
So what can would-be viewers expect to see in the show? Here’s everything we know about Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.
Special Forces: World's Toughest Test release date
Special Forces: World's Toughest Test debuts in the US on Wednesday, January 4, at 8 pm ET/PT on FOX. The series premiere episode becomes available to stream the next day on Hulu .
To date, there is no news available as to when the show will be released in the UK. However, as that information becomes available, we can pass along an update here.
Special Forces: World's Toughest Test premise
Here is the official synopsis for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test :
"Selection for the Special Forces is a test unlike any other. Sixteen celebrities from all genres will take on, and try to survive, demanding training exercises led by Directing Staff (DS) agents Rudy Reyes, Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham, Jason ‘Foxy’ Fox and Remi Adeleke, an elite team of ex-special forces operatives.
"In this unique series, the only way for these recruits to leave is to give up on their own accord, through failure or potential injury or by force from the DS. Viewers will see the recruits face the harshest of environments that simulate the highly classified selection process, pushing themselves in a way they have never been challenged before. Special Forces: World's Toughest Test is the ultimate test of their physical, mental and emotional resilience – revealing the celebrities’ deepest and truest character. Who will quit, who will survive?"
Special Forces: World's Toughest Test cast
Here are the bold celebrities willing to push themselves to the limits:
- Danny Amendola, retired NFL player
- Mel B, The Spice Girls
- Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette
- Tyler Florence, celebrity chef
- Kate Gosselin, Jon and Kate Plus 8
- Dwight Howard, NBA champion
- Montell Jordan, Grammy-nominated solo artist
- Gus Kenworthy, American Horror Story
- Nastia Liukin, Olympic gymnast
- Carli Lloyd, Olympic soccer player
- Beverley Mitchell, 7th Heaven
- Kenya Moore, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
- Mike Piazza, retired MLB player
- Dr. Drew Pinsk, Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew
- Anthony Scaramucci, former White House staffer
- Jamie Lynn Spears, Sweet Magnolias
Danny Amendola, retired NFL playerImage 2 of 16
Mel B, Spice GirlsImage 3 of 16
Dwight Howard, NBA championImage 4 of 16
Kate Gosselin, Jon & Kate Plus 8Image 5 of 16
Hannah Brown, The BacheloretteImage 6 of 16
Nastia Liukin, Olympic gold medalist in gymnasticsImage 7 of 16
Dr. Drew, Celebrity Rehab with Dr. DrewImage 8 of 16
Tyler Florence, celebrity chefImage 9 of 16
Gus Kenworthy, American Horror StoryImage 10 of 16
Carli Lloyd, Olympic gold medalist (soccer)Image 11 of 16
Montell Jordan, Grammy-nominated musicianImage 12 of 16
Mike Piazza, retired MLB playerImage 13 of 16
Beverley Mitchell, 7th HeavenImage 14 of 16
Anthony Scaramucci, political operativeImage 15 of 16
Kenya Moore, The Real Housewives of AtlantaImage 16 of 16
Jamie Lynn Spears, Sweet Magnolias
Special Forces: World's Toughest Test trailer
Looking at the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test trailer, it appears that the celebrities that took part in shows like Beyond the Edge and Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge may have had it easy. Take a peek for yourself.
How to watch Special Forces: World's Toughest Test
Special Forces: World's Toughest Test airs live on FOX in the US. If you’ve cut ties with traditional cable/satellite TV, FOX is an available channel on live TV streaming services like FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV . Additionally, you can stream episodes the day after they air on Hulu.
Once we learn more about a UK release date, we’ll pass along that information.
Comments / 0