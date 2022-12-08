ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

$10K reward offered for information in 2021 Columbus triple homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms announced a big reward being offered for a 2021 triple homicide. Three people, including two children, were killed on Dec. 7, 2021, when suspects fired more than 50 rounds into a vehicle they were sitting in at an apartment complex in southeast Columbus.
Good year for Christmas trees at Timbuk Farms after spring fire

GRANVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Timbuk Farms in Granville suffered a significant loss earlier this year after a fire destroyed parts of the farm. However, after the help from community members and partners, their busiest time of year has gone off without a hitch. This year is proving to be...
Police searching for robbery suspects that beat up man after connecting online

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for two people accused of assaulting and robbing a man after they connected online for a potential car sale. Investigators said the incident happened on July 24, 2022, around 5:20 p.m. The victim said he viewed a car for potential sale on the Offer Up website and met in a Walmart parking lot near Bethel Road and Sawmill Road.
SZA to open first-ever arena tour in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — SZA announced the dates and locations of her historic first arena tour on Tuesday. The American singer will open her S.O.S. North American Tour at the Schottenstein Center on February 21, 2023. The exclusive 17-city tour kicks off in Columbus, making stops in Chicago, Toronto,...
Large fire destroys Whitmer Woodworks near Plain City

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Firefighters responded to a large business fire in Madison County early Tuesday morning. The fire broke out just before 4 a.m. at Whitmer Woodworks, located along Carters Mill Road in a rural area just southeast of Plain City. According to fire officials, a man was...
Second victim in deadly north Columbus shooting identified

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The second victim in a deadly north Columbus shooting Thursday evening has been positively identified by police. Columbus police were called to the scene and found 45-year-old Matthew Scheurell and another 37-year-old man, now identified as Branden Morris, suffering from gunshot wounds. The shooting happened...
Delaware deputy fatally shoots man holding a rifle, sheriff says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A deputy shot and killed a man that was allegedly pointing a rifle during a domestic situation, the Delaware County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday. The sheriff's office said deputies responded to the 600 block of Slate Hollow Court in Powell around 9 p.m. Monday after a man called requesting police.
Investigators identify remains of 'John Doe' found in Pickaway County in 1991

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — State and local investigators have identified skeletal remains found in Pickaway County in 1991 by hunters as that of a Columbus man. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, joined by Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey and others, identified the remains as those of 21-year-old Robert A Mullins of Columbus, Ohio, who was reported missing between Nov. 1988 and April 1989.
'Buckeyes Gear' Christmas Gift Ideas

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Christmas is fast approaching, and if you are still looking for the perfect buckeye gear for the fanatic in your life, we have you covered. Former Buckeye and Co-Founder of 2nd & 7 Foundation Ryan Miller shares his favorites Buckeye gift ideas with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
Columbus leaders announce proposal for $1 million tobacco cessation effort

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council members and health leaders announced on Monday a proposal for a $1 million public-private partnership to help residents stop smoking. The announcement was made just hours before Columbus City Council was set to vote on a flavored tobacco and menthol ban in...
Columbus marks construction completion of Hilltop Early Learning Center

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus city officials are marking the completion of construction of the Hilltop Early Learning Center Monday. Mayor Andrew Ginther will be joined by Franklin County Commissioner President Erica C. Crawley, CEO of the Columbus Early Learning Centers Dr. Gina Ginn, and Director of the Hilltop Partnership Paula Neal.
Columbus Weather: Chilly and dry with wet days soon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Even today's filtered sunshine is better than just steely grey! We're going to see more clouds on Tuesday. Then a much larger system arrives with rain and gusty winds for the second half of the work week. Temps will drop below average again by the end of the week... and looking like they may stay below average for the next couple of weeks.
Columbus City Council approves flavored tobacco ban, effective in 2024

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council voted Monday to approve its proposed city-wide ban on the sale of flavored and menthol tobacco products. The legislation will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024. City leaders have said they're trying to combat a 'public health crisis" among the black...
Ohio State's Zach Harrison heading to 2023 Senior Bowl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State defensive lineman and true senior Zach Harrison will suit up for the Reese's Senior Bowl. The Senior Bowl takes place on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Organizers said Monday he has accepted his invitation. The Lewis Center native has had 30 tackles, three sacks,...
Ohio State's Cotie McMahon named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Coming off of two standout performances, Ohio State freshman forward Cotie McMahon has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. The No. 3 Buckeyes are coming off a pair of wins over New Hampshire and Michigan State that moved them to 10-0 on the season. It's the first time since the 2011-12 season that Ohio State has started 10-0.
