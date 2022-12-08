Read full article on original website
West Haven seeks state funding for Stiles School development
WEST HAVEN — The City Council will consider applying for state funding for a mixed-use hydroponics development on Main Street. In February, council members approved the sale of the former Stiles School for $175,000 to a developer intent on creating a mixed-use hydroponics concept, creating housing for workers above a growing space for lettuce.
Old Lyme Greenlights Electric Vehicle Charging Stations, Hearings Postponed for Halls Road and Lyme Academy
OLD LYME — On Monday night, the Zoning Commission moved ahead with regulations for electric vehicle charging stations – a topic that’s been a boilerplate agenda item for more than three years. The commission also briefly discussed the Halls Road District Overlay proposal and the Lyme Academy...
Clinton Planning and Zoning Votes on Expanded Development Around the Former Unilever Site
CLINTON – The developers behind the planned reuse of the shuttered Unilever factory pitched the idea of an expanded mixed-use village around Clinton’s new train station at Monday’s Planning and Zoning meeting. The plan would include 155 apartments and 53 townhouses. Despite opposition from neighbors on John...
Changes at Enfield Square topic of meeting Wednesday
ENFIELD — The town will hold a meeting on Wednesday for the public’s reaction to access changes at Enfield Square Mall, which are part of an ongoing effort to study congestion at the 787,000-square-foot property on Elm Street and potential uses for the nearly empty mall. Town officials...
Pat-Med District Grieves Over Suicide Death Of A Student
Officials from the Patchogue-Medford School District say that students and staff are saddened by the death of a student who took his or her own life on Sunday. In a letter to parents sent on Tuesday, Superintendent Donna Jones called the death of Medford Elementary School student Anders Hart “a heartbreaking passing.”
Towns, schools prepare for snowfall in Conn.
VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - Towns and schools are preparing for the first snow of the month on Sunday. Parts of Connecticut are expected to get an anywhere from an inch to 3 inches of snow. In the northern part of the state, residents can get up to 5 inches of snow.
Reflections on Fourteen Years in Hartford
It’s been a joy beyond words to serve as state representative for Norwalk and Darien since 2009. An extraordinary life experience and one I wouldn’t have missed, despite some initial trepidations. Making An Impact. I’ve had the pleasure to meet and work together with so many good people...
West Haven's Water Street still closed despite reopening approval
WEST HAVEN — Despite the city's stated plan to reopen a street that' was closed for about two years during a stalled development project, officials believe the city is currently treading water. In an early September meeting, the Board of Police Commissioners approved the reopening of Water Street, a...
16 High School Students From Fairfield County Injured In Bus Crash, State Police Say
A school bus carrying 29 high school students was involved in a single-vehicle crash that injured more than a dozen.The crash took place in Hartford County around 1:20 p.m., Monday, Dec. 12 on Route 15 in East Hartford.Sixteen students, most 16, and 17 years old, from Bridgeport, received minor inj…
Local Health Officials Use DNA Testing to Pinpoint Sources of Water Pollution
Falling short of determining the source of fecal bacteria in local waters, health officials in Darien, Westport and Branford are hoping to expand on a recent study that uses DNA to pinpoint sources of water pollution. The three local health departments used DNA source tracking, a new method to identify...
School in Milford uses new safety app for emergencies
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - This week marks 10 years since the tragedy at Sandy Hook. Since then, schools around the state have been looking at ways to keep students and staff safe. One school along the shoreline is now using an app to connect them right to their local police department.
Connecticut Department of Transportation hits the roads for Sunday evening snow
NEW HAVEN, Conn., (WTNH) — It’s been an icy end to the weekend as most of the state sees snowfall for the first time this season. And for some people in New Haven, it’s for the first time ever. “I’m not used to winter, because in Brazil we don’t have snow,” said Jabrylli Bayocchy, who had just […]
Litchfield County reports some of the highest snow totals in the state
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Litchfield county had some of the highest forecasted snow totals in the state and the result did not disappoint. In downtown Torrington several inches of accumulated snow stuck to the roads. The Torrington Public Schools District was among many districts to issue delays on Monday morning....
Parents are corrupting Connecticut’s public education system
The parental rights movement wants more control over what goes on in the classroom. But is that best for all children?
The Norwalk Health Department urges the community to protect their health and help stop the spread of germs this winter
Recently, the Norwalk Health Department provided the community with recommendations on how to take health precautions and mitigate the spread of several serious viruses that are on the rise across Connecticut and around the country. As the cold weather begins, the Health Department encourages the community to help prevent the...
Bear hibernating in tree near West Hartford Center will not be moved, officials say
WEST HARTFORD — A bear that has chosen a residential town tree to slumber in will not be relocated, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. For the past six weeks, the bear has been residing in a hole in a tree that directly faces Martha Guidry's West Hartford backyard. And she's not worried about it.
Milford community mourns loss of Julie Minogue, Go Fund Me established to benefit children
The sister of Milford resident Julie Minogue who was brutally murdered this week at her home, has created a Go Fund Me page to support her beloved sister's three boys. Thus far, $81,000 of a $100,000 goal has been raised. Visit the Go Fund Me page here. Allison Barotti-Corcoran says,...
Shelton family developed “Ornament Anchor” and turned it into major success
SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Have you ever seen your favorite Christmas tree ornament fall off the tree, breaking into tiny pieces? Many of us have, and that is why the Naqvi family in Shelton invented the “ornament anchor,” to get rid of the problem altogether. Two brothers came up with the idea while they were […]
Masks recommended for some U.S. cities as ‘tripledemic’ surges, but is one coming to Connecticut?
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale Medicine Dr. F. Perry Wilson said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance to wear masks indoors in communities is based upon burdens on the health care system, not COVID-19 cases. “That’s when they really turn up the restrictions, when they feel like the hospitals are getting […]
CT State Police Seek Witnesses To Fatal I-95 Crash In Stonington
Connecticut State Police are seeking witnesses to a single-vehicle crash that killed a 55-year-old man and closed the highway for hours. The crash took place on I-95 in New London County around 11:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 12, near Exit 91 in Stonington. George A. Werrbach, of Charlestown, Rhode Island, was...
