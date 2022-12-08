ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Lyme, CT

darientimes.com

West Haven seeks state funding for Stiles School development

WEST HAVEN — The City Council will consider applying for state funding for a mixed-use hydroponics development on Main Street. In February, council members approved the sale of the former Stiles School for $175,000 to a developer intent on creating a mixed-use hydroponics concept, creating housing for workers above a growing space for lettuce.
WEST HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Changes at Enfield Square topic of meeting Wednesday

ENFIELD — The town will hold a meeting on Wednesday for the public’s reaction to access changes at Enfield Square Mall, which are part of an ongoing effort to study congestion at the 787,000-square-foot property on Elm Street and potential uses for the nearly empty mall. Town officials...
ENFIELD, CT
osoblanco.org

Pat-Med District Grieves Over Suicide Death Of A Student

Officials from the Patchogue-Medford School District say that students and staff are saddened by the death of a student who took his or her own life on Sunday. In a letter to parents sent on Tuesday, Superintendent Donna Jones called the death of Medford Elementary School student Anders Hart “a heartbreaking passing.”
MEDFORD, NY
Eyewitness News

Towns, schools prepare for snowfall in Conn.

VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - Towns and schools are preparing for the first snow of the month on Sunday. Parts of Connecticut are expected to get an anywhere from an inch to 3 inches of snow. In the northern part of the state, residents can get up to 5 inches of snow.
VERNON, CT
ctexaminer.com

Reflections on Fourteen Years in Hartford

It’s been a joy beyond words to serve as state representative for Norwalk and Darien since 2009. An extraordinary life experience and one I wouldn’t have missed, despite some initial trepidations. Making An Impact. I’ve had the pleasure to meet and work together with so many good people...
NORWALK, CT
darientimes.com

West Haven's Water Street still closed despite reopening approval

WEST HAVEN — Despite the city's stated plan to reopen a street that' was closed for about two years during a stalled development project, officials believe the city is currently treading water. In an early September meeting, the Board of Police Commissioners approved the reopening of Water Street, a...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

School in Milford uses new safety app for emergencies

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - This week marks 10 years since the tragedy at Sandy Hook. Since then, schools around the state have been looking at ways to keep students and staff safe. One school along the shoreline is now using an app to connect them right to their local police department.
MILFORD, CT

