Read full article on original website
Related
'Great Resignation' of healthcare professionals affects patient care
The nationwide shortage of healthcare professionals -- a so-called "Great Resignation" of providers -- is impacting patient care in ways large and small, a new HealthDay/Harris Poll shows.
The 'Great Resignation' Is Taking a Toll on U.S. Health Care
THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The nationwide shortage of health care professionals -- a so-called "Great Resignation" of providers -- is impacting patient care in ways large and small, a new HealthDay/Harris Poll shows. One in four Americans (25%) have noticed or personally experienced the impact of staffing...
America's ERs Are Jammed, Affecting Patients on Other Wards
Patients throughout a hospital are more likely to die on days when the emergency room is crowded. The more crowded an ER is, the higher the risk of death and longer stays for all inpatients. A crowded ER is a sign the hospital is running at capacity and staff is...
beckershospitalreview.com
Congress urged to pay $2B more to safety-net hospitals, AHA says
The Medicare Payment Advisory Commission is continuing to urge Congress to up Medicare payments for 2024, including an additional $2 billion for safety-net hospitals, the American Hospital Association said Dec. 9. MedPAC, which will vote in January on the raft of measures, is also calling to up Medicare payment rates...
beckershospitalreview.com
The 2023 safety priorities for 11 straight-'A' hospitals
As hospitals continue to face pandemic-related challenges, it's no surprise that many of The Leapfrog Group's straight-"A" hospitals are doubling down on efforts to reduce and prevent healthcare-associated infections. Hospital-acquired infections rose in 2020 after years of steady decline. In 2021, four of six infections tracked by the CDC had...
Medicare is cutting critical cancer care funding — it’s time for Congress to step in
Over the past decade, hospital-driven acquisition of independent physician practices nationwide has been well-documented. According to one report, the pandemic accelerated this trend, with hospitals gobbling up over 3,200 physician practices in 2019 and 2020 alone, resulting in an 8 percent jump in the number of hospital-owned practices. This underscores the pressure independent physicians are facing as they navigate rising administrative and financial burdens.
Many maternity wards sending at-risk new moms home with Narcan
Sending a new mother home from the hospital with Narcan may seem like a stretch but a new initiative to do just that is growing across the state and being praised by physicians as a critical life-saving tool. "Accidental overdose is one of the main drivers of maternal death," said Dr. Kaylin Klie, a Family Medicine and Addiction Specialist at UC Health. Doctor Klie is particularly passionate about finding resources for mothers struggling with addiction. Part of that she says is making sure women who want to get better, know they can without losing their child to the state. "If...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 hospitals closing departments or ending services
Several healthcare organizations recently have closed medical departments or ended services at facilities to shore up finances, focus on more in-demand services or address staffing shortages. Here are five closures or services ending, announced, advanced or finalized that Becker's has reported on since Dec. 2:. 1. Anacortes, Wash.-based Island Health...
beckershospitalreview.com
6 recent hospital, health system CEO moves
The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported by Becker's since Dec. 6:. 1. Blair Kent was named CEO of MemorialCare Long Beach (Calif.) Medical Center and MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach. 2. Tiffany Miller was named CEO of Yoakum (Texas) Community Hospital. 3....
beckershospitalreview.com
28 moves from top US heart centers in 2022
Here are 28 moves from the top heart centers across the nation throughout 2022:. Cincinnati-based Mercy Health is consolidating its open-heart surgery program to two Ohio hospitals starting in mid-2023. Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital opened a heart center for amyloid conditions. The...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 providers seeking RCM talent
Here are 10 hospitals or health systems that recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Blanchard Valley Health System, based in Findlay, Ohio, seeks a director of revenue integrity. 2. Community Health System,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Anti-transgender campaigns targeted 24 hospitals, medical providers, report finds
The Human Rights Campaign has identified online harassment campaigns against 24 hospitals and medical providers who offer gender-affirming care for transgender, nonbinary and questioning youth. The finding, part of a report released Dec. 13, is based on an informal exploration across Facebook and Twitter. Campaigns occurred between August and November,...
beckershospitalreview.com
22 residency programs launched in 2022
Numerous hospitals rolled out new physician residency programs this year to create more training opportunities for students after medical school and expand the pipeline of future physicians. Here are 22 such programs launched in 2022:. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you'd like to add a new program...
beckershospitalreview.com
HHS: COVID-19 flexibilities apply to flu, RSV response efforts
States and healthcare organizations can use regulatory flexibilities permitted under the COVID-19 public health emergency to address capacity challenges stemming from a severe respiratory virus season, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra told governors this month, according to AHA News. Such flexibilities include a blanket waiver that allows hospitals to screen patients...
beckershospitalreview.com
Commonwealth Fund taps Massachusetts General Hospital leader as president
The Commonwealth Fund has selected Joseph Betancourt, MD, senior vice president for equity and community health at Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital, to serve as its eighth president. Dr. Betancourt is known for his leadership work in advancing health equity and reducing disparities. As the former vice president and chief equity...
beckershospitalreview.com
Montana vaccine choice law unconstitutional in health settings, judge rules
A federal judge has ruled that a Montana law that prohibited employers from discriminating against workers based on their vaccination status is unconstitutional in healthcare settings, the Montana Free Press reported Dec. 9. The Dec. 9 decision is in response to a lawsuit filed against House Bill 702 by Montana...
beckershospitalreview.com
Novant Health to test smart rings' ability to monitor patients
Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health plans to test smart rings on 30 of its team members through a collaboration with wearables company Movano Health. The beta program, set to start this month, will evaluate the functionality of Movano's smart ring that aims to monitor medical data in patients with chronic health conditions. The device is expected to launch commercially in the first half of 2023.
beckershospitalreview.com
Rural hospital CFOs don't see telehealth as a solution to financial challenges
While rural CFOs acknowledge that telehealth has some financial advantages, they do not believe that it has improved their hospitals' financial situations, according to a Dec. 5 report published in The American Journal of Managed Care. The report's authors interviewed 20 rural hospital CFOs and other hospital administrators from 10...
beckershospitalreview.com
Digital Transformation in Healthcare: Real-time and predictive staff scheduling and management
For over two decades, professionals and researchers have increasingly recognized that healthcare nursing staff management has an important impact on patient care outcomes1. Subsequent research has established that understaffing tends to result in higher incidence of negative nursing-sensitive outcomes such as bed sores, failure to rescue, and falls; more staff and richer skill mix (a higher proportion of RNs to NAs and LVNs/LPNs) tend to reduce the occurrence of these outcomes2. Much the same is true of the relationship between nurse staffing and indicators of workforce satisfaction and cost-efficiency, such as burnout and nurse turnovers that can cost upwards of $80,0003.
beckershospitalreview.com
To fight burnout, data platform funnels positive patient feedback to providers at Cedars Sinai, Texas Tech + others
Several health systems will use a feedback platform that filters positive comments from patients in an attempt to reduce provider burnout. Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai, Lubbock-based Texas Tech Physicians in Lubbock, Pinehurst, N.C.-based FirstHealth of the Carolinas, and Pasadena, Calif.-based Huntington Hospital are taking part in a six-month program to see if Feedtrail's platform helps in key performance indicators such as retention.
Comments / 0