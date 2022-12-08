ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HealthDay

The 'Great Resignation' Is Taking a Toll on U.S. Health Care

THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The nationwide shortage of health care professionals -- a so-called "Great Resignation" of providers -- is impacting patient care in ways large and small, a new HealthDay/Harris Poll shows. One in four Americans (25%) have noticed or personally experienced the impact of staffing...
beckershospitalreview.com

Congress urged to pay $2B more to safety-net hospitals, AHA says

The Medicare Payment Advisory Commission is continuing to urge Congress to up Medicare payments for 2024, including an additional $2 billion for safety-net hospitals, the American Hospital Association said Dec. 9. MedPAC, which will vote in January on the raft of measures, is also calling to up Medicare payment rates...
beckershospitalreview.com

The 2023 safety priorities for 11 straight-'A' hospitals

As hospitals continue to face pandemic-related challenges, it's no surprise that many of The Leapfrog Group's straight-"A" hospitals are doubling down on efforts to reduce and prevent healthcare-associated infections. Hospital-acquired infections rose in 2020 after years of steady decline. In 2021, four of six infections tracked by the CDC had...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Medicare is cutting critical cancer care funding — it’s time for Congress to step in

Over the past decade, hospital-driven acquisition of independent physician practices nationwide has been well-documented. According to one report, the pandemic accelerated this trend, with hospitals gobbling up over 3,200 physician practices in 2019 and 2020 alone, resulting in an 8 percent jump in the number of hospital-owned practices. This underscores the pressure independent physicians are facing as they navigate rising administrative and financial burdens.
CBS Denver

Many maternity wards sending at-risk new moms home with Narcan

Sending a new mother home from the hospital with Narcan may seem like a stretch but a new initiative to do just that is growing across the state and being praised by physicians as a critical life-saving tool. "Accidental overdose is one of the main drivers of maternal death," said Dr. Kaylin Klie, a Family Medicine and Addiction Specialist at UC Health. Doctor Klie is particularly passionate about finding resources for mothers struggling with addiction. Part of that she says is making sure women who want to get better, know they can without losing their child to the state. "If...
COLORADO STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

5 hospitals closing departments or ending services

Several healthcare organizations recently have closed medical departments or ended services at facilities to shore up finances, focus on more in-demand services or address staffing shortages. Here are five closures or services ending, announced, advanced or finalized that Becker's has reported on since Dec. 2:. 1. Anacortes, Wash.-based Island Health...
OHIO STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

6 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported by Becker's since Dec. 6:. 1. Blair Kent was named CEO of MemorialCare Long Beach (Calif.) Medical Center and MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach. 2. Tiffany Miller was named CEO of Yoakum (Texas) Community Hospital. 3....
TEXAS STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

28 moves from top US heart centers in 2022

Here are 28 moves from the top heart centers across the nation throughout 2022:. Cincinnati-based Mercy Health is consolidating its open-heart surgery program to two Ohio hospitals starting in mid-2023. Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital opened a heart center for amyloid conditions. The...
FLORIDA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

10 providers seeking RCM talent

Here are 10 hospitals or health systems that recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Blanchard Valley Health System, based in Findlay, Ohio, seeks a director of revenue integrity. 2. Community Health System,...
OHIO STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Anti-transgender campaigns targeted 24 hospitals, medical providers, report finds

The Human Rights Campaign has identified online harassment campaigns against 24 hospitals and medical providers who offer gender-affirming care for transgender, nonbinary and questioning youth. The finding, part of a report released Dec. 13, is based on an informal exploration across Facebook and Twitter. Campaigns occurred between August and November,...
WASHINGTON STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

22 residency programs launched in 2022

Numerous hospitals rolled out new physician residency programs this year to create more training opportunities for students after medical school and expand the pipeline of future physicians. Here are 22 such programs launched in 2022:. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you'd like to add a new program...
ARKANSAS STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

HHS: COVID-19 flexibilities apply to flu, RSV response efforts

States and healthcare organizations can use regulatory flexibilities permitted under the COVID-19 public health emergency to address capacity challenges stemming from a severe respiratory virus season, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra told governors this month, according to AHA News. Such flexibilities include a blanket waiver that allows hospitals to screen patients...
beckershospitalreview.com

Commonwealth Fund taps Massachusetts General Hospital leader as president

The Commonwealth Fund has selected Joseph Betancourt, MD, senior vice president for equity and community health at Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital, to serve as its eighth president. Dr. Betancourt is known for his leadership work in advancing health equity and reducing disparities. As the former vice president and chief equity...
BOSTON, MA
beckershospitalreview.com

Montana vaccine choice law unconstitutional in health settings, judge rules

A federal judge has ruled that a Montana law that prohibited employers from discriminating against workers based on their vaccination status is unconstitutional in healthcare settings, the Montana Free Press reported Dec. 9. The Dec. 9 decision is in response to a lawsuit filed against House Bill 702 by Montana...
MONTANA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Novant Health to test smart rings' ability to monitor patients

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health plans to test smart rings on 30 of its team members through a collaboration with wearables company Movano Health. The beta program, set to start this month, will evaluate the functionality of Movano's smart ring that aims to monitor medical data in patients with chronic health conditions. The device is expected to launch commercially in the first half of 2023.
beckershospitalreview.com

Rural hospital CFOs don't see telehealth as a solution to financial challenges

While rural CFOs acknowledge that telehealth has some financial advantages, they do not believe that it has improved their hospitals' financial situations, according to a Dec. 5 report published in The American Journal of Managed Care. The report's authors interviewed 20 rural hospital CFOs and other hospital administrators from 10...
beckershospitalreview.com

Digital Transformation in Healthcare: Real-time and predictive staff scheduling and management

For over two decades, professionals and researchers have increasingly recognized that healthcare nursing staff management has an important impact on patient care outcomes1. Subsequent research has established that understaffing tends to result in higher incidence of negative nursing-sensitive outcomes such as bed sores, failure to rescue, and falls; more staff and richer skill mix (a higher proportion of RNs to NAs and LVNs/LPNs) tend to reduce the occurrence of these outcomes2. Much the same is true of the relationship between nurse staffing and indicators of workforce satisfaction and cost-efficiency, such as burnout and nurse turnovers that can cost upwards of $80,0003.
beckershospitalreview.com

To fight burnout, data platform funnels positive patient feedback to providers at Cedars Sinai, Texas Tech + others

Several health systems will use a feedback platform that filters positive comments from patients in an attempt to reduce provider burnout. Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai, Lubbock-based Texas Tech Physicians in Lubbock, Pinehurst, N.C.-based FirstHealth of the Carolinas, and Pasadena, Calif.-based Huntington Hospital are taking part in a six-month program to see if Feedtrail's platform helps in key performance indicators such as retention.
LOS ANGELES, CA

