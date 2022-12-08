ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Richardson City Council approves housing development at Waterview Parkway for UT Dallas students

A large housing development that would provide student housing and multifamily use in Richardson was approved for construction during a Dec. 12 City Council meeting. (Courtesy The University of Texas at Dallas) A large housing development that would provide housing for The University of Texas at Dallas students and multifamily...
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Three-year Dallas North Tollway widening project closes ramps in Frisco for 12-18 months

The two closed ramps in north Frisco are expected to reopen in 12-18 months. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) A three-year project to widen the Dallas North Tollway continues in Frisco with lane realignments and ramp closures that will affect drivers in the upcoming months. Traffic over the Fields Parkway bridge is routed through readjusted lanes over the southbound side of the bridge with two lanes of traffic in each direction.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Jupiter Family Dental offering dental services in Richardson

Jupiter Family Dental offers a variety of services, including general checkups and cleanings, dental crowns and bridges, and sedation dentistry. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Jupiter Family Dental opened in late November in Richardson at 2111 E. Arapaho Road. The dental office offers a variety of services, including general checkups and cleanings, dental crowns and bridges, and sedation dentistry. Guests can schedule appointments by phone or online. 214-617-9134. www.jupiterfamdental.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Enrollment changes signal future FISD growth

As Frisco continues to grow, the district works with residential developments to stay up to date on how the district could grow and where. (Community Impact) Next school year, in response to an estimated 1,000 new students, Frisco ISD attendance zones will look different as two new schools open: Wortham Intermediate School and Wilkinson Middle School.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

City of Plano released transportation advisory for stretch of McDermott Road

McDermott Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Rockledge Lane and Chama Drive. Beginning Monday, December 12, westbound traffic along McDermott Road will be detoured to the eastbound roadway and restricted to one lane in each direction. A 36-inch waterline valve is being replaced under the westbound roadway.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Ellie Mental Health brings online, in-person therapy to Plano

Ellie Mental Health offers a variety of therapy options for individuals, families or couples. (Courtesy Ellie Mental Health) Ellie Mental Health opened a new office in Plano on Dec. 8, according to a press release from the company. Ellie Mental Health is located at 5700 W. Plano Parkway, Ste. 3600. The Plano location was started by Tom and Linda Hazelton and aims to provide accessible mental health care. The office provides various types of online or in-person therapy for individuals, families or couples. 469-829-7516.
PLANO, TX
Local Profile

Frisco Landing To Open In Spring 2023

The University of North Texas (UNT) at Frisco has announced that it will open its first-ever permanent building on campus, Frisco Landing, on January 17, 2023. Frisco Landing, which cost around $100 million to build, is a building that UNT at Frisco says was designed to promote collaboration, transparency and open communication between faculty members and students.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

ClearSight to offer LASIK, other vision improvement procedures in Plano

ClearSight LASIK is set to open a new Plano office in 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) ClearSight LASIK is set to open a new facility in Plano next year. The medical office will be located at 5280 Towne Square Drive. An official opening date has not been set for the Plano location, but construction is scheduled to finish May 31, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. ClearSight will offer LASIK procedures and other alternative procedures for vision improvement. ClearSight has one location in Oklahoma. www.clearsight.com.
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Severe weather: Damage across North Texas from possible tornadoes

There are reports of damage in several places across North Texas with a storm system leading to multiple possible tornadoes. At least one tornado has been reported near Decatur with possible injuries and several homes destroyed. FOX 4 viewer Darrell Barton shared video of the funnel cloud appearing to touch...
GRAPEVINE, TX
