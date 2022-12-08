Read full article on original website
Spiral Diner & Bakery Brings Vegan Cuisine Home for the Holidays This November & DecemberSteven DoyleFort Worth, TX
Another Family Dollar Closed Its Doors This MonthBryan DijkhuizenMckinney, TX
Tree lighting in McKinney: colors and joy, white ornaments to welcome winterAmy ChristieMckinney, TX
OAK'D BBQ To Open Addison Location Spring 2023Steven DoyleAddison, TX
Texas anti-LGBTQ drag show reporting website flooded with trolls thanks to TwitterAsh JurbergTexas State
Richardson City Council approves housing development at Waterview Parkway for UT Dallas students
A large housing development that would provide student housing and multifamily use in Richardson was approved for construction during a Dec. 12 City Council meeting. (Courtesy The University of Texas at Dallas) A large housing development that would provide housing for The University of Texas at Dallas students and multifamily...
Keller City Council pauses new pickleball courts due to parking, location
Pickleball players use composite or wooden paddles to hit a perforated plastic ball over a net. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Keller City Council denied the construction of four lighted pickleball courts at Bear Creek Park during its regular meeting Dec. 6. But that does not mean the project is dead, only delayed a bit.
Three-year Dallas North Tollway widening project closes ramps in Frisco for 12-18 months
The two closed ramps in north Frisco are expected to reopen in 12-18 months. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) A three-year project to widen the Dallas North Tollway continues in Frisco with lane realignments and ramp closures that will affect drivers in the upcoming months. Traffic over the Fields Parkway bridge is routed through readjusted lanes over the southbound side of the bridge with two lanes of traffic in each direction.
Lewisville ISD board approves 2023-24 academic calendar
The Lewisville ISD board of trustees approved the district’s 2023-24 academic calendar Dec. 12. (Courtesy Lewisville ISD) The Lewisville ISD board of trustees approved the district’s 2023-24 academic calendar, which includes 177 instructional days. The 2023-24 calendar, which was approved during the Dec. 12 board meeting, will have...
Jupiter Family Dental offering dental services in Richardson
Jupiter Family Dental offers a variety of services, including general checkups and cleanings, dental crowns and bridges, and sedation dentistry. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Jupiter Family Dental opened in late November in Richardson at 2111 E. Arapaho Road. The dental office offers a variety of services, including general checkups and cleanings, dental crowns and bridges, and sedation dentistry. Guests can schedule appointments by phone or online. 214-617-9134. www.jupiterfamdental.com.
Dallas Area Rapid Transit extends discount GoPass program again
The Discount GoPass Tap Card gives riders who qualify 50% off the regular price of a DART pass. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact) Dallas Area Rapid Transit will continue to provide a 50% discount on passes for qualified riders through 2024, according to a news release from the transit company. DART’s...
McKinney City Council considers strategies to mitigate east side housing costs
McKinney's Neighborhood Preservation Study addresses the impacts of new development on five east side neighborhoods. (Courtesy city of McKinney) McKinney City Council is considering solutions to protect east side residents from rising housing costs. The council received an update on the Neighborhood Preservation Study initiative at its Dec. 6 meeting....
Enrollment changes signal future FISD growth
As Frisco continues to grow, the district works with residential developments to stay up to date on how the district could grow and where. (Community Impact) Next school year, in response to an estimated 1,000 new students, Frisco ISD attendance zones will look different as two new schools open: Wortham Intermediate School and Wilkinson Middle School.
McDermott Road construction causing lane changes in Plano
McDermott Lane will be undergoing construction from Dec. 12-22. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Construction on McDermott Road will cause lane changes through Dec. 22, according to a news release from the city of Plano. Westbound traffic along McDermott Road from Rockledge Lane to Chama Drive will be detoured to the eastbound...
McKinney City Council approves citywide wayfinding plan
The McKinney City Council approved a citywide wayfinding sign master plan at its Dec. 6 meeting. (Rendering courtesy city of McKinney) McKinney’s new Wayfinding Master Plan has been approved, and the first phase of construction is expected to begin in 2023. The McKinney City Council approved the master plan...
DFW weather updates: After multiple confirmed tornadoes, all active warnings across North Texas have expired
DALLAS — A line of severe weather moved eastward across North Texas on Tuesday morning. At some point or another, most of the Dallas-Fort Worth region fell under a tornado warning. Following multiple confirmed tornadoes, however, all active warnings across North Texas have expired as of 10:45 a.m. We're...
starlocalmedia.com
City of Plano released transportation advisory for stretch of McDermott Road
McDermott Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Rockledge Lane and Chama Drive. Beginning Monday, December 12, westbound traffic along McDermott Road will be detoured to the eastbound roadway and restricted to one lane in each direction. A 36-inch waterline valve is being replaced under the westbound roadway.
Lewisville City Hall basement undergoing construction
About 10,500 square feet of Lewisville City Hall’s basement will be remodeled into a conference center. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) The construction of Lewisville City Hall’s basement is underway after Lewisville City Council approved a professional services agreement Dec. 5. About 10,500 square feet of the basement will be...
Ellie Mental Health brings online, in-person therapy to Plano
Ellie Mental Health offers a variety of therapy options for individuals, families or couples. (Courtesy Ellie Mental Health) Ellie Mental Health opened a new office in Plano on Dec. 8, according to a press release from the company. Ellie Mental Health is located at 5700 W. Plano Parkway, Ste. 3600. The Plano location was started by Tom and Linda Hazelton and aims to provide accessible mental health care. The office provides various types of online or in-person therapy for individuals, families or couples. 469-829-7516.
Frisco Landing To Open In Spring 2023
The University of North Texas (UNT) at Frisco has announced that it will open its first-ever permanent building on campus, Frisco Landing, on January 17, 2023. Frisco Landing, which cost around $100 million to build, is a building that UNT at Frisco says was designed to promote collaboration, transparency and open communication between faculty members and students.
Party planned for Perot Field's name change
An event to celebrate the Alliance Airport’s new moniker – Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport – will be held Thursday (Dec. 15) in Fort Worth, Texas.
Lewisville’s waste, recycling services rates to increase at beginning of new year
The cost-of-service rates for waste and recycling in Lewisville will increase by 5% in 2023. (Courtesy Fotolia) The cost-of-service rates for waste and recycling in Lewisville will increase by 5% effective Jan. 1. Lewisville City Council approved a resolution acknowledging 2023 cost of service rates for franchised solid waste and...
ClearSight to offer LASIK, other vision improvement procedures in Plano
ClearSight LASIK is set to open a new Plano office in 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) ClearSight LASIK is set to open a new facility in Plano next year. The medical office will be located at 5280 Towne Square Drive. An official opening date has not been set for the Plano location, but construction is scheduled to finish May 31, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. ClearSight will offer LASIK procedures and other alternative procedures for vision improvement. ClearSight has one location in Oklahoma. www.clearsight.com.
fox4news.com
Severe weather: Damage across North Texas from possible tornadoes
There are reports of damage in several places across North Texas with a storm system leading to multiple possible tornadoes. At least one tornado has been reported near Decatur with possible injuries and several homes destroyed. FOX 4 viewer Darrell Barton shared video of the funnel cloud appearing to touch...
