The two closed ramps in north Frisco are expected to reopen in 12-18 months. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) A three-year project to widen the Dallas North Tollway continues in Frisco with lane realignments and ramp closures that will affect drivers in the upcoming months. Traffic over the Fields Parkway bridge is routed through readjusted lanes over the southbound side of the bridge with two lanes of traffic in each direction.

FRISCO, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO