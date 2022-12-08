ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

TriMet to propose increased fares, asks for public feedback

By Jashayla Pettigrew
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k0w8N_0jcHDHZR00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — In a little over a year from now, TriMet riders could be paying more than the usual $2.50 for regular adult fare.

On Thursday, Portland’s go-to public transit service announced that it was considering raising adult fare for the first time in more than a decade. The new cost would be $2.80, 30 cents higher than where it currently stands.

Crews make progress clearing landslide off HWY 30; more work being done

The price of the adult day pass would increase as well, to $5.60. The youth day pass would also change from $2.50 to $2.80.

According to a TriMet spokeperson, their adult fare has remained at 2012 numbers despite the inflated prices of fuel, water, garbage and more.

“That’s despite inflation and a 37% increase in the cost of running and maintaining our transit system,’ TriMet said in a release. “Among the rise in costs we’ve experienced, TriMet’s average cost for a gallon of fuel was 18% higher in the past year than in fiscal year 2018, and since mid-2021, we’ve seen a 10%-25% increase in prices for many of the parts and components for our buses and trains.”

Want to become a dog parent? Portland is the place to do it

The official vote on the increased fares is scheduled for May 24, 2023. If approved, the higher fares wouldn’t go into effect until Jan. 1, 2024.

TriMet is currently asking riders and the community for their opinions on whether fares should go up. Portlanders can give their feedback online , or in-person at one of next year’s open houses.

All comments will be shared with the TriMet Board of Directors ahead of the May 2023 board meeting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Kotek announces 36-county listening tour, framework for first year as governor

PORTLAND— Gov.-elect Tina Kotek plans to visit all 36 Oregon counties over the next year in an effort to build trust in the state government, she announced during an annual business gathering Monday.  Kotek was the keynote speaker at the Oregon Business Plan’s Leadership Summit, which has drawn hundreds of business leaders, elected officials and […] The post Kotek announces 36-county listening tour, framework for first year as governor appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Oregon nurseries need natural gas

A recent Multnomah County report cited health concerns about natural gas cooktops, while the city of Eugene stands prepared to ban natural gas hookups in all new residences. It’s apparent that there’s a political agenda to eliminate natural gas without much consideration for the impact this would have on local businesses.
EUGENE, OR
thereflector.com

Woodland expresses concerns over surface mining near city limits

An application for a rock quarry in North Clark County across the Lewis River from Woodland has city staff concerned about how mining operations would affect residents. During a Dec. 5 Woodland City Council meeting, Community Development Director Travis Goddard presented information about a change to Clark County land use planning that would allow for surface mining on property near the city. If the application is approved by the county it would place an overlay on about 46 acres on a western half of a parcel near Cardai Hill Road on land currently zoned as forest resources.
WOODLAND, WA
Portland Tribune

Multnomah County commissioners poised to defy Wheeler

Despite a request for delay, the vote on spending $33.6 million on homeless aid rather than campsites is set for Dec. 15.The Multnomah County Commission is preparing to defy Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and approve spending $33.6 million in homeless assistance funds without committing to support six large, sanctioned campsites approved by the Portland City Council. The vote is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 15. The commission agenda posted on Sunday, Dec. 11, includes the spending request that does not allocate any funds for the proposed campsites. Although the City Council approved $27 million for them on Nov. 30, Wheeler...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Interstate Bridge Replacement program announces new $6 billion cost estimate

PORTLAND, Ore. — A new estimate has been released on the total cost of the Interstate Bridge Replacement program, which seeks to replace the 100-year-old Interstate Bridge spanning the Columbia River to better suit the growing region. Greg Johnson, Interstate Bridge Replacement program administrator, said the cost is projected...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Ted Wheeler delusional in seeking county dollars

I gasped when I saw that Ted Wheeler wants Multnomah County to shoulder the burden to pay for his mass camps to please local businesses like Salt and Straw (“Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler struggles to reel in millions from Multnomah County for homeless,” Dec. 5). With the eventual ban on camping – which is essentially banning extreme (visible) poverty – the city thereby agrees to provide enforcement with the Portland Police Bureau. What happens when a police officer arrests someone for breaking the ban? They could end up in the county jail, where the county pays the bill – for housing, sworn sheriff’s deputies and medical services from licensed nurses and doctors. It also pays for the prosecutors in the district attorney’s office who will have to handle charges. It is not just egregious. but delusional for the city to propose a program that many homeless service providers agree is dangerous and counterproductive, and then expect someone else to help pay for it.
PORTLAND, OR
Government Technology

Portland, Ore., Votes to Phase Out Petroleum Diesel Sales By 2030

(TNS) — Portland will phase out the sale of petroleum diesel by 2030, in its first major step to reduce carbon emissions by 50% under the city’s recently adopted climate emergency plan. The unanimous decision by the Portland City Council on Wednesday takes aim at medium and heavy...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

48K+
Followers
18K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy