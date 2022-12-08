Read full article on original website
Related
KVAL
Coos History Museum completes second phase of improvements
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Coos County Historical Society put the final touches on the second phase of its plan to spruce up the exterior of the Coos History Museum, but there's still more work to be done. On Monday, completion of phase two of the museum's waterfront property...
KVAL
Roseburg man arrested on theft charge found to be suspect in tent fire on courthouse lawn
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A 42-year-old Roseburg man was arrested and charged Saturday after police investigated a reported theft at a business on NW Stewart Park. While he was in custody, officers learned he was also a suspect in a reckless burning case. According to a Roseburg Police Department report,...
KVAL
Fatal vehicle crash on Highway 101 near Coos County
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police responded to a fatal car crash that happened near Bullards Bridge in Coos County Thursday, December 8. OSP says preliminary investigations indicated that a red Dodge Caravan, driven by Michael John Bevington (46), was traveling southbound on Highway 101, mid-span on the Bullards Bridge over the Coquille River, when he crossed the double yellow centerline and entered into the northbound lane.
KVAL
Winston Police: Man arrested for assault after hitting brother with socket wrench
WINSTON, Ore. — Winston Police say they arrested a man for assault after he allegedly hit his brother in the head with a socket wrench. On Friday, December 9 at 3:00 p.m., Winston Police officers responded to a report of physical domestic disturbance in the 100 block of NW Bree Drive, the department said in a press release.
Comments / 0