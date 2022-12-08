ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bend, OR

KVAL

Coos History Museum completes second phase of improvements

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Coos County Historical Society put the final touches on the second phase of its plan to spruce up the exterior of the Coos History Museum, but there's still more work to be done. On Monday, completion of phase two of the museum's waterfront property...
COOS COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Fatal vehicle crash on Highway 101 near Coos County

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police responded to a fatal car crash that happened near Bullards Bridge in Coos County Thursday, December 8. OSP says preliminary investigations indicated that a red Dodge Caravan, driven by Michael John Bevington (46), was traveling southbound on Highway 101, mid-span on the Bullards Bridge over the Coquille River, when he crossed the double yellow centerline and entered into the northbound lane.
COOS COUNTY, OR

