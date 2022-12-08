Read full article on original website
Susan Furlong
4d ago
Tolerance, isn't that the key word?? Tolerate my faith and I'll tolerate yours! Bring on the Christmas tree, Menorah and any other holiday decor being celebrated.
redgirl
4d ago
I’m so disappointed that the library didn’t /couldn’t stand up to the very few that were “uncomfortable “ I lived in Dedham for 20 years and have visited this library many times… great staff, friendly and helpful… I feel bad that they got caught in the middle of all this Bologna.
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very Ugly
In the Boston suburb of Dedham, Massachusetts, town library manager Lisa Desmond announced the decision to not put up the annual Christmas tree this holiday, and that really became the war on Christmas. Desmond posted on Facebook that the library would not be putting up the annual Christmas tree this year after learning in conversations with the library director that the tree made some people uncomfortable last year.
Human rights commissioner in MA quits after mocking God, blasting 'trash' Christians amid Christmas tree spat
A member of the Human Rights Commission in Dedham, Massachusetts, resigned after making a vitriolic post on Facebook against God and Christians amid a spat over a Christmas tree.
Christmas trees not allowed in Dedham libraries this season
DEDHAM - A festive wreath hangs on the door of Dedham Library's Endicott Branch. But step inside, and it's business as usual between the bookshelves. The branch supervisor told WBZ NewsRadio 1030 their Christmas tree is staying in storage. "I was told that, when people, I use the word people, walked in that room, it made them uncomfortable," branch supervisor Lisa Desmond told WBZ Radio. Desmond posted her disappointment on social media; hundreds of passionate responses followed. "Town hall has a menorah out. I say let's celebrate every tradition, religion, whatever it is that sparks joy for...
