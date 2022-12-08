ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Haylee Needs A Hero: Billerica Woman Awaits Liver Donor To Save Her Life

BILLERICA, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A 25-year-old woman from Billerica is in the fight of her life as she awaits a living donor to come forward. Haylee Reed has Cystic Fibrosis, and her health has only declined since her diagnosis as she lives in liver failure. Reed joined a waitlist for a transplant in the spring, but finding a viable liver out of that is something that could take years, Reed's aunt Amy Varrell told WBZ's Kim Tunnicliffe.
BILLERICA, MA
Pittsfield's Jake Hescock Dies At 25

A former college player from Western Massachusetts has died. Jake Hescock was a tight end for the University of Central Florida who played from 2017 to 2021. The 25-year-old from PIttsfield was jogging in Boston when he went into cardiac arrest and collapsed, according to his family. UCF coach Gus...
PITTSFIELD, MA

