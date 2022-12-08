BILLERICA, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A 25-year-old woman from Billerica is in the fight of her life as she awaits a living donor to come forward. Haylee Reed has Cystic Fibrosis, and her health has only declined since her diagnosis as she lives in liver failure. Reed joined a waitlist for a transplant in the spring, but finding a viable liver out of that is something that could take years, Reed's aunt Amy Varrell told WBZ's Kim Tunnicliffe.

BILLERICA, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO