Ulm, MT

Liebert ranch forced to haul water this winter

EDEN, Mont. – Due to the ongoing drought conditions in north central Montana, the Liebert ranch is being forced to haul water daily from the Eden Community well to their ranch south of Great Falls, Mont. “The drought this year had made the creeks low and slow this winter,...
Fire damages garage on 5th Ave. S in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Fire Rescue was called out to a fire at 4423 5th Ave. S Sunday afternoon. Engine 3 arrived on scene at 1:22 pm and found an attached garage on fire. Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to the rest of the...
Early morning standoff in Great Falls ends without incident

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - An early morning standoff in Great Falls ended without incident. Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) Lt. Tony Munkres reports police responded to a domestic disturbance on the 3200 block of 10th Ave. S around 4:00 am. A man involved fled into a nearby building, where he...
All marijuana businesses prohibited in Cascade

In the November 8, 2023, elections, a majority of Town of Cascade residents voted AGAINST permitting marijuana businesses in town limits. These businesses include: Cultivator, manufacturer, medical marijuana dispensary, adult-use dispensary, combined-use marijuana licensee, testing laboratory, and marijuana transporter facility, as defined in I-190 and HB 701. Per Ordinance 2022-04,...
