Fort Wayne Philharmonic placed on the International Unfair List
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The American Federation of Musicians has placed the Fort Wayne Philharmonic on the International Unfair List at the request of Samuel Gnagney, Fort Wayne Musicians Association President. Players' Association Chair Campbell MacDonald said that placement on this list "is an alert to our industry that...
Northwest Allen County Schools working to curb overcrowding
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Northwest Allen County Schools is expecting a major population boom over the next several years. They're projected to have 9,000 students in the district ten years from now. NACS's two middle schools are both projected to be over capacity within two years. At Monday's board...
Several Black men file civil rights complaints against Fort Wayne bar
Rodrick Walker says he was at Mitchell’s Sports Bar and Grill November 23, celebrating his friend’s 22nd birthday. Several Black men file civil rights complaints against Fort Wayne bar. Walker says the next thing he knew, he was escorted into the kitchen by security and kicked him out...
Fort Wayne welcomes first-ever Summit City Baseball Academy
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A few local baseball stars are bringing their talents back to Fort Wayne. In just a few weeks some young athletes will get a chance to be a part of the first-ever Summit City Baseball Academy. The camp will run December 27th-30th and is open to grades 5-12.
Lane restrictions on Jefferson Boulevard Wednesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be lane restrictions on Jefferson Boulevard Wednesday for work in the right-of-way. The affected section will be between Catalpa Street and Washington Boulevard. Weather permitting, crews should finish the work Wednesday.
Four years later: Kevin Nguyen's father, grandmother still asking for answers about his disappearance
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Kevin Nguyen’s family has searched and waited for information about his disappearance for more than four years. “Every year it’s harder and harder,” his father, Lance Yankey said. He’s still determined to find out what happened to his son. On...
Barricaded suicidal man taken to hospital for evaluation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A suicidal man who barricaded himself in a home on Lavender Drive Monday morning was taken to a hospital for psychological evaluation after he surrendered to police. Police say they responded to a call at 8:40 a.m. about a man that made threats to kill...
Fort Wayne competitors gather for chess and charity
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Competitors with Fort Wayne chess clubs participated in the final tournament of the season Sunday. Organizer Brian Walker with Take a Stan Chess Club encouraged everyone to bring their a-games as well as some gifts for Treasure House. Donations ranged from warm clothes to toys...
Petruzzelli pushes K's past Walleye
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Komets hold off the Toledo Walleye 4-3 in an overtime battle. Anthony Petruzzelli laced in the last goal (1:36 OT1) to give the K's the win. The Komets are back in action with the Cincinnati Cyclones on December 16th at 7:35 p.m.
Man in critical condition after motorcycle vs. SUV crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man is in critical condition after crashing his motorcycle into an SUV Tuesday morning. Police are investigating a crash that happened around 7:24 a.m. at Baer Road and Airport Expressway. Police say a black Mercury SUV heading south on Baer Road turned east onto...
Boys High School Basketball: Fuller's miracle shot leads Columbia City to 62-60 OT win
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - In a 4A non-conference battle, the Columbia City Eagles took down the Carroll Chargers 62-60 in overtime thanks to a last-minute heave from Stratton Fuller. The Eagles move to 4-1 on the season, while the Chargers fall to 2-2. Area Scoreboard:. Norwell 78, Franklin Central...
Seasonable Tuesday, rain returns midweek
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Early morning temperatures start off in the upper 20s under a mostly cloudy sky. There could be a few hints of sunshine but overall, it’s a mostly cloudy day. Tuesday afternoon highs top in the lower 40s. The next system brings rain to...
Boys High School Basketball: McBride, Parker lead Norwell past Adams Central
OSSIAN, Ind. (WFFT) -- Luke McBride and Jake Parker combined for 44 points to lead Norwell past visiting Adams Central on Monday night 78-52. McBride had a game-high 25 points, while Parker pitched in with 19 as the Knights, ranked No. 8 in Class 3A, improved to 5-1 on the year. With the loss, the Jets fall to 1-2.
Huntertown School celebrates 100 years
HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WFFT) -- 100 years after Huntertown School opened, the public was invited to an open house. Memorabilia from throughout the school's history was on display. Yearbooks, sports jerseys, photos and more was laid out, telling the story of the school. Norman Bojrab attended Huntertown in the 60's, leaving...
Local toy drive supplies hundreds of gifts to kids in need
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The MLK Club organized a toy drive for underprivileged kids Saturday. With the help of other organizations and volunteers, close to 400 gifts were passed out. Sheila Anderson was one of those volunteers. She loves getting in the holiday spirit and helping out kids in...
Paulding County Sheriff's Office mourns K9 officer Jano
PAULDING, Ohio (WFFT) - The Paulding County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of K9 officer Jano, who died Saturday after a sudden medical issue. Jano was the first K9 officer at the department under Sheriff Jason K. Landers. He was born in 2012 and was purchased by Paulding County...
USF downs Spring Arbor for second conference win
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – On Saturday afternoon the University of Saint Francis Cougars (8-5; 2-3 Crossroads) played host to the Spring Arbor University Cougars (4-6; 1-4 Crossroads) at Hutzell Athletic Center and rebounded with a stellar performance winning 80-53. After suffering a tough loss last Saturday to the Grace College Lancers, and with their All-American guard Antwaan Cushingberry sidelined with a hand injury, the Cougars didn't get discouraged, they were determined to get a win.
