San Diego Wave FC played a remarkable nine rookies in the 2022 season. Of that crop, perhaps the biggest surprise on the season was Belle Briede. Perhaps she shouldn’t have been such a surprise. A Stanford product who played with Naomi Girma for the Cardinal, Briede won two national championships and had been called into national team youth camps along the way. Still, as a third-round selection in the 2022 NWSL College Draft, San Diego’s fourth selection on the day, expectations outside the squad were pretty low, by virtue of the numbers game. We’ve seen a fair number of draft picks not earn a contract over the years, much less see the field, but San Diego appeared to know Briede wasn’t a priority around the league and they could take their time to snap her up.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO