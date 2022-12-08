PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In the battle against fever, parents are finding themselves without a primary weapon.Two of the primary fever fighters for children are hard to find.We've been watching the incredible wait times at children's hospitals. Well, that's just the tip of the iceberg. There's a huge bug battle going on at home, too, and to put it very simply, too many sick children, and not enough medicine.A sick child can set the mood for the entire family, and when you've got one on your hands, you just want them to feel better."When they've gone to the drugstore, at the...

7 DAYS AGO