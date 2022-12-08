Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train arrives in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCSaint Paul, MN
Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Major discount store chain closing another Minnesota locationKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Marshalls Permanently Closes - Longstanding Minnesota Location ShuttersTy D.Minneapolis, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Defenders Trevon Diggs, Jonathan Hankins Injured vs. Texans
DEC 11 DIGGS, HANKINS INJURED During their Sunday afternoon matchup with the Houston Texans, the Dallas Cowboys lost a pair of key defenders to injury. Cornerback Trevon Diggs was forced out of the game with a hand injury, and went to the locker room for treatment. He has since returned.
Vikings injury report has 4 miss practice, Harrison Smith limited
The Minnesota Vikings have a short week with a Saturday afternoon game against the Indianapolis Colts so they had an extended walkthru today instead of a full on practice. With the modified schedule, they kept four starters out, including three defenders that played in Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions.
Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season
The Atlanta Falcons have released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who was slowed by an early season rib injury
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase Reflect on ‘Perfect’ Throw That Helped Propel Bengals Past Browns
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Browns 23-10 on Sunday, but their offense got off to a slow start. Joe Burrow missed a few throws, the offensive line was struggling and they were playing without Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and Hayden Hurst. Despite all of the issues, it was...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Down to the Wire: Is Mike Evans’ NFL Record Streak About to End?
Mike Evans is the only player in NFL history to record eight consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons to start his career. Now in his ninth season, Evans has just 805 yards receiving so far this year. So with 4 games remaining, and the Buccaneers' offense continuing to sputter, with his target share diminishing in recent weeks, it's fair to pose the question: Is Mike Evans' NFL record streak about to come to an end?
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Final NFL Week 14 Observations ... With Miami Dolphins Angles
Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season began with the Los Angeles Rams' Baker Mayfield-led comeback against the Las Vegas Raiders and ended with the New England Patriots defeating the Arizona Cardinals in a game marred by Kyler Murray's potentially serious non-contact knee injury. It was a devastating loss for...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mississippi State to Play in ReliaQuest Bowl After Mike Leach’s Death
While Mississippi State players mourn the death of Mike Leach, they would like to honor their head coach by playing in one more game this year. Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger reports Mississippi State still plans on playing in the ReliaQuest Bowl game vs. Illinois on January 2. “Mike would...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys ‘Clean Up’ & ‘Clutch’: Dak Prescott Reveals Issues Before Game-Winning Drive
The Dallas Cowboys managed to scrape past the Houston Texans on Sunday to win 27-23, which marks just the second time since the 1995 and 1996 seasons that Dallas had back-to-back double-digit win seasons. But the win wouldn't have happened without a Dak Prescott game-winning drive (the 18th of his...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
2023 NFL Draft: Jaguars Set to Pick No. 11 After Week 14
A big Week 14 win over the Tennessee Titans has lifted the Jaguars out of the projected top-10 for the 2023 NFL Draft. As a result of wins against the Ravens and Titans, the Jaguars are currently sitting at No. 11 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft order after being No. 7 just a week ago. Via Tankathon, here is the top-18 as things stand through Week 14.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Will Test Both Backups If Kenny Pickett Can’t Play vs Panthers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will divide the labor between both Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph as they begin preparation for the Carolina Panthers without quarterback Kenny Pickett. Pickett has not yet been ruled out for Week 15 but is in concussion protocol. As of now, he's still working with...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants Sliding Down MMQB Power Rankings
The New York Giants haven't won a game in over a month and have lost a few ugly contests during a stretch that has seen them go 1-3-1 since returning from the bye. Thus it's no surprise that the Giants, who at one point in the season cracked into the top 10 of the weekly MMQB power ranking poll, are sliding down the totem pole. This week, New York clocked in at No. 18 following its disastrous 48-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Alabama flips 5-star 2023 recruit from Notre Dame
Five-star edge rusher Keon Keeley has announced he committed to Alabama and its No. 1 ranked recruiting class for the 2023 college football season. Keeley originally pledged to Notre Dame, but then decided to pull out of that commitment in the middle of August, saying that the process was "quite challenging" and that he wanted to make sure he made the right decision.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Why the Giants Will Beat the Eagles, Why They Won’t, and a Prediction
Normally Philly week is a big one for the Giants. Given how the schedule and results have fallen, this week's home game against an 11-1 Eagles team seems almost like an exercise in futility for the 7-4-1 Giants. A victory over a divisional rival would be among the season highlights, especially against an Eagles team that has won nine of its last 11 meetings against the Giants.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants vs Eagles: How to Watch, Odds, History and More
The New York Giants are now 7-4-1 and on a slight downward trend since their 7-2 start. November was not a pleasant month for the Giants, who went 1-2, the first time they lost two straight this season. The month of December started very oddly, with a 20-20 tie against the Commanders last week. The Giants had multiple chances to win the game and simply couldn’t edge out the Commanders.
