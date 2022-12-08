ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

David Sandquist
4d ago

It IS winter! Maybe back to a "normal" winter! Bring it on! LOTS OF IT!

Idaho8.com

Snow showers Monday night with cold temps for the rest of the week

An area of low-pressure overhead is delivering some snow tonight and early Tuesday. As this low moves east, we’ll pull in cold air from the north. Monday night and Tuesday morning, snow with mostly cloudy skies. A low of 13° for Idaho Falls, with winds at 5-10 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Storm could dump several inches of snow on East Idaho's highlands

The winter storm that arrived in East Idaho on Sunday morning is forecast to continue dumping snow on the region's highlands until late Monday night. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for East Idaho alerting the public about the difficult driving conditions caused by the storm, especially in the region's higher elevations. Most of East Idaho's lowlands including the Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls,...
OREGON STATE
103.5 KISSFM

39-Year-Old Idaho Power Contractor Dies in Freak Accident

A 39-year-old Idaho Power contractor was killed on the job on Saturday, Dec. 10. According to the Post Register, the 39-year-old man from Oregon was working to "secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border." It Happened in Hells Canyon. The Seattle Post Intelligencer reported deputies from...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Frigid air on the way as storms move out

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The persistent rain we have seen in the Treasure Valley this Sunday will change over to periods of snow tonight and early Monday. The low pressure that brought the moisture to the region will transition across northern Nevada on Monday. This will pull in colder air from the north and help to change the rain into snow. There could be fresh snow on the valley floor for the Monday morning commute. Once the cold air moves into the valley, it will likely settle us back into a prolonged inversion with areas of low clouds and fog this week.
NEVADA STATE
klkntv.com

Blinding blizzard conditions, multiple crashes close part of I-80 in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The wintry storm blinding western Nebraska Tuesday morning is causing all kinds of problems for drivers. The Nebraska Department of Transportation reports I-80 near Brule is closed along with multiple roadways across the Panhandle due to crashes & conditions. Officials expect to announce additional closures...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Approaching winter storm expected to hammer Nebraska with snow, rain

A winter storm moving across the country could bring heavy snow to some parts of western and northern Nebraska and some significant rain to the Lincoln area. More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that begins Monday night and continues through Thursday, while another dozen or so counties in central Nebraska are in either a winter storm warning or a winter storm watch.
NEBRASKA STATE
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

An eastern Idaho delegation that had gone to Boise to discuss freight rates returned home this week in 1922 hopeful that a temporary injunction could be made permanent, bringing some relief to Bonneville County and the upper Snake River Valley. State Sen. M.B. Yeaman led the Commercial Club group, which also included W.L. Shattuck, George Brunt and Charles J. Carlson. “As an aftermath of the meeting at Boise, interest is now being revived in coal mines in the Teton basin country near Victor,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “State mining inspectors report that coal in sufficient quantities to supply the people of this valley for 100 years, at a saving of $600,000 a year, is available. The Union Pacific and the Oregon Short Line railroads have announced that a rate established some years ago on coals at the mines would still stand and have promised to extend cooperation in developing the property.”
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
onfocus.news

Winter Storm Watch in Central Wisconsin

CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – A winter storm watch has been issued for areas of Central Wisconsin, including Clark and Taylor counties. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
KIVI-TV

School closures and delays

Idaho News 6 has received the following updates this morning. SCHOOL DISTRICT closures. The following school districts will not be in session today due to dangerous road conditions: Vallivue, Nampa, Kuna, Boise, and West Ada. Middleton School District is also closed today. Emmett School District is also closed. Caldwell School...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

How a Rexburg man became the first Latter-day Saint to serve as Idaho’s governor

REXBURG – When Arnold Williams became Idaho’s 20th governor, there was quite a political outcry. It was November 1945 and the end of World War II had put the Gem State in the midst of a post-war economic boom. The 47-year-old Rexburg man’s predecessor, Charles Gossett, had taken office 10 months earlier and had resigned to fill a U.S. Senate seat left vacant by the death of John Thomas.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Idaho, Why You Should Clear The Ice Out Of Your Wheel Wells

I think many of us would agree that it is a ton of fun to drive through slush and puddles in winter. Some people just hate driving in winter and find no joy in splashing with their car. Either way, if you drive your car in the winter, you will get a snow-pack in your vehicle wheel well, and this is why you need to get rid of it asap.
IDAHO STATE

