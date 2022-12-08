Read full article on original website
Related
wtmj.com
Scientists declare 2 Hawaii volcanoes have stopped erupting
HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. scientists declared Tuesday that two active Hawaii volcanoes — one where lava destroyed hundreds of homes in 2018 and another where lava recently stalled before reaching a crucial Big Island highway — have stopped erupting. “Kilauea is no longer erupting,” the U.S. Geological...
wtmj.com
Massive US storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A massive storm blowing across the country spawned tornadoes in parts of Oklahoma and Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth area, as much of the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest braced Tuesday for blizzard-like conditions. An area stretching from Montana...
wtmj.com
Missouri man seeks exoneration in murder; 2 others confessed
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Lamar Johnson has wrongly spent nearly three decades in prison for a St. Louis killing after a witness was coerced into falsely identifying him as the shooter, an attorney for the local prosecutor’s office told a judge Monday. But Assistant Missouri Attorney General Miranda...
Comments / 0