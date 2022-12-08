Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott each fined $13,261 for their Salvation Army kettle celebration
The NFL fined two more Cowboys players for their Salvation Army kettle celebrations. Quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott each were docked $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Elliott jumped in one of the giant red kettles in the back of the end zone after a 4-yard touchdown run in...
NBC Sports
Jalen Hurts' message to those who blasted him early in his career
Jalen Hurts rarely admits that all the criticism he heard early in his career bothered him. He talks all the time about blocking out the noise, not listening to the rat poison. So it was interesting to hear him with a little bit of an edge talking about that stuff...
NBC Sports
Watch Purdy, family's emotional celebration after 49ers' win
It was a "Purdy" special day in Santa Clara on Sunday. Football fans became Brock Purdy fans after the rookie quarterback gracefully led the 49ers to a dominant 35-7 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his first NFL start. "Mr. Irrelevant" immediately celebrated the historic performance...
NBC Sports
Watch 49ers players gush over Brady, call him the 'GOAT' after Sunday's game
There are many reasons why Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback and player in NFL history. For example, he's won a record seven Super Bowl titles and owns many, many league records for both the regular season and playoffs. But aside from the stats, awards and accomplishments on his Hall...
NBC Sports
What Shanahan told Purdy in chat after 49ers QB's big win
After the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, coach Kyle Shanahan was seen sitting in the Levi's Stadium locker room having a quiet conversation with Brock Purdy. The rookie had just made history as the first quarterback to beat future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady...
NBC Sports
Bills bring Cole Beasley back
Cole Beasley is returning to Buffalo. Beasley, the wide receiver who said in October that he was retiring, is signing with the Bills’ practice squad, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The Bills released Beasley in March and he was out of the NFL for the entire offseason...
NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl
After winning their second Super Bowl in team history in February of 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are one of
NBC Sports
49ers anxiously awaiting Deebo, Purdy injury updates
SANTA CLARA — Coach Kyle Shanahan was awaiting injury updates Monday morning, as many of the 49ers' injured players, including Deebo Samuel and Brock Purdy, were having tests done at Stanford Hospital. One player the 49ers know will not be available for the team’s Thursday night game against the...
NBC Sports
Mac Jones: No frustration, Matt Patricia called a great game
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones aired some complaints about the offense during a Week 13 loss to the Bills and there were several moments where he appeared to be frustrated during Monday night’s win in Arizona. ESPN cameras caught Jones cursing in the general direction of the team’s sideline a...
Vikings injury report has 4 miss practice, Harrison Smith limited
The Minnesota Vikings have a short week with a Saturday afternoon game against the Indianapolis Colts so they had an extended walkthru today instead of a full on practice. With the modified schedule, they kept four starters out, including three defenders that played in Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions.
NBC Sports
Purdy's college coach had eerily accurate prediction about QB
Brock Purdy never has been one to shy away from a big moment, whether it was leading the Iowa State football program as a freshman or now taking over under center for the 49ers. It's something his college coach, Matt Campbell, recognized in the quarterback almost immediately. And that character...
NBC Sports
Commanders activate Wentz but lose critical piece of O-line
Fresh off their Week 14 bye, the Washington Commanders made a pair of notable roster moves on Monday on the offensive side of the football. Quarterback Carson Wentz, who's been out since Week 6 with a fractured finger on his throwing hand, was activated to the 53-man roster. Starting center Tyler Larsen was moved to Injured Reserve in a corresponding move.
'I just didn't have a great game': Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton explains one-point outing
INDIANAPOLIS -- Tyrese Haliburton seemed to appreciate Rick Carlisle's defense of his play in the Pacers' 87-82 loss to the Heat on Monday night, but he didn't feel right claiming it. Carlisle pointed out that even though Haliburton was 0 of 9 from the floor for just one point, a season-low by some distance, he still had six assists and when he was on the floor the Pacers outscored the Heat by seven points. Carlisle noted...
NBC Sports
Eagles searching for punter after Siposs injury
The Eagles need to find a new punter and soon. The ankle injury Arryn Siposs suffered on Sunday is going to keep him out for a while, head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed on Monday afternoon. Sirianni also confirmed the Eagles will be bringing in a replacement in time for next week's game in Chicago.
NBC Sports
Bosa impressed by 49ers rookie Purdy: 'We got a quarterback'
SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy did not just impress the offense with his performance in the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The rookie also made an impression on star pass rusher Nick Bosa. “We got a quarterback,” Bosa said after the game. Purdy completed 16...
NBC Sports
Kyler Murray carted off field with non-contact injury vs. Patriots
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was forced to leave Monday night's game against the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium after just three plays. Murray scrambled on a first-down play and suffered a non-contact injury as he slid to the ground. He was carted off the field as players...
NBC Sports
Eagles overreactions: Why Hurts' best play Sunday was boring
The Eagles steamrolled a fraudulent New York Giants team on Sunday for their 12th win of the season, clinching a playoff berth and reminding everyone that they're best team in the NFL. It was the kind of electric performance from Jalen Hurts & Co. that gets a fanbase giddy. Hurts...
NBC Sports
PFT’s Week 15 2022 NFL power rankings
1. Eagles (12-1; last week No. 1): Good news, they clinched a playoff berth. Better news, they don’t care. 2. Bills (10-3; No. 3): TuAnon wants none of the Bills in Buffalo in December. 3. Cowboys (10-3; No. 2): They can spin it all they want; it was embarrassing...
Atlanta Braves could trade ace Max Fried this offseason: 3 possible destinations
Still only 28 years old, Max Fried has headlined the Atlanta Braves’ rotation over the past few years. He’s coming
NBC Sports
What A's GM Forst told Murphy after trading catcher to Braves
When Athletics general manager David Forst told Sean Murphy he was being traded to the Atlanta Braves on Monday, it didn't come as a shock to the Gold Glove-winning catcher. Oakland's homegrown backstop has been on the trade block since the middle of the 2022 MLB season, as the A's continue their rebuild and look to the future with young catcher Shea Langeliers behind the plate.
