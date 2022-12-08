INDIANAPOLIS -- Tyrese Haliburton seemed to appreciate Rick Carlisle's defense of his play in the Pacers' 87-82 loss to the Heat on Monday night, but he didn't feel right claiming it. Carlisle pointed out that even though Haliburton was 0 of 9 from the floor for just one point, a season-low by some distance, he still had six assists and when he was on the floor the Pacers outscored the Heat by seven points. Carlisle noted...

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 14 MINUTES AGO