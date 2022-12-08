ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit News

What they're saying: Are the Lions a playoff team?

Don't look now, but the Detroit Lions are in the playoff hunt. With a 34-23 victory Sunday over the Vikings, the Lions suddenly have become a team no one wants to play, in the eyes of analysts, as they make a charge at a playoff berth. The Lions have won...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson impressed with Detroit Lions defense

On Sunday, a familiar face was in the house as former Detroit Linos TE T.J. Hockenson returned to Ford Field for the first time since being traded to the Minnesota Vikings. Back on November 1, the Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings in exchange for some extra draft capital. Prior to getting traded, Hockenson was part of a Lions team that had what was quite possibly the worst defense in NFL history. But, the Lions’ defense has been playing much better as of late, and Hockenson notices.
DETROIT, MI
VikingsTerritory

Colts Reveal Starting QB at Vikings

The Indianapolis Colts didn’t play in Week 14 because of a bye week, adding a wee bit of mystery to the identity of the Week 15 starting quarterback. The Vikings host the Colts this Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium, hoping to rebound from a humbling loss to the whippersnapping Detroit Lions, 34-23. Minnesota still needs just one win or Detroit loss to clinch the NFC North for the first time since 2017.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions could catch massive break vs. New York Jets

Following their 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions are now 6-7 on the season, and quite a few people are starting to talk about the playoffs. In order to make that happen, the Lions will likely have to win each of their remaining four games, and it all starts by going on the road and beating the New York Jets. Speaking of that matchup, the Lions could catch a huge break in that game, as the Jets could end up being without one of their best players.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Jalen Hurts' message to those who blasted him early in his career

Jalen Hurts rarely admits that all the criticism he heard early in his career bothered him. He talks all the time about blocking out the noise, not listening to the rat poison. So it was interesting to hear him with a little bit of an edge talking about that stuff...
NBC Sports

Watch Purdy, family's emotional celebration after 49ers' win

It was a "Purdy" special day in Santa Clara on Sunday. Football fans became Brock Purdy fans after the rookie quarterback gracefully led the 49ers to a dominant 35-7 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his first NFL start. "Mr. Irrelevant" immediately celebrated the historic performance...
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Spun

Vikings Standout Will Reportedly Miss Sunday's Game

The Minnesota Vikings will reportedly be without one of their top offensive linemen again on Sunday. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who has missed the last two games with a concussion, is set to miss today's game at Detroit as well, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Darrisaw had declared himself...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Detroit Sports Nation

Aidan Hutchinson declares what Detroit Lions fans have been dying to hear

The last time the Detroit Lions were truly a contender, Aidan Hutchinson was not even a twinkle in his parent’s eyes. In fact, the last time the Lions won a playoff game was all the way back in 1991 when they destroyed the Dallas Cowboys at the Pontiac Silverdome. Yours truly was at that game, and there was a feeling of electricity and a belief that the Lions would finally win a Super Bowl. That was over 30 years ago, and since then, a phrase has been uttered way too often to describe the Lions. That phrase, of course, is Same Old Lions.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

What Shanahan told Purdy in chat after 49ers QB's big win

After the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, coach Kyle Shanahan was seen sitting in the Levi's Stadium locker room having a quiet conversation with Brock Purdy. The rookie had just made history as the first quarterback to beat future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady...
Detroit News

Vikings' T.J. Hockenson: Lions' defensive turnaround awesome to see

Detroit — When former Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson got word he had been traded the first day of November, he only had a couple of hours to say his goodbyes to his teammates and coaches before catching a flight to Minnesota to start the next chapter of his career with the Vikings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Lions' Locker Room Video

The Detroit Lions are the hottest team in the NFL, having won five of their last six games. After starting 1-6, the Lions are now 6-7 and firmly in the playoff mix in the NFC with four games remaining. A 3-1 finish might be enough to earn a Wild Card spot, and a 4-0 mark would definitely get the job done.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Purdy's college coach had eerily accurate prediction about QB

Brock Purdy never has been one to shy away from a big moment, whether it was leading the Iowa State football program as a freshman or now taking over under center for the 49ers. It's something his college coach, Matt Campbell, recognized in the quarterback almost immediately. And that character...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

