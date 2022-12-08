Read full article on original website
Detroit News
What they're saying: Are the Lions a playoff team?
Don't look now, but the Detroit Lions are in the playoff hunt. With a 34-23 victory Sunday over the Vikings, the Lions suddenly have become a team no one wants to play, in the eyes of analysts, as they make a charge at a playoff berth. The Lions have won...
NBC Sports
Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott each fined $13,261 for their Salvation Army kettle celebration
The NFL fined two more Cowboys players for their Salvation Army kettle celebrations. Quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott each were docked $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Elliott jumped in one of the giant red kettles in the back of the end zone after a 4-yard touchdown run in...
Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson impressed with Detroit Lions defense
On Sunday, a familiar face was in the house as former Detroit Linos TE T.J. Hockenson returned to Ford Field for the first time since being traded to the Minnesota Vikings. Back on November 1, the Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings in exchange for some extra draft capital. Prior to getting traded, Hockenson was part of a Lions team that had what was quite possibly the worst defense in NFL history. But, the Lions’ defense has been playing much better as of late, and Hockenson notices.
Detroit vs. Everybody: 59 Percent of NFL Experts Select Vikings
The Lions are seeking their sixth victory of the season.
Colts Reveal Starting QB at Vikings
The Indianapolis Colts didn’t play in Week 14 because of a bye week, adding a wee bit of mystery to the identity of the Week 15 starting quarterback. The Vikings host the Colts this Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium, hoping to rebound from a humbling loss to the whippersnapping Detroit Lions, 34-23. Minnesota still needs just one win or Detroit loss to clinch the NFC North for the first time since 2017.
Troy Aikman Calls Out NFL Owners, Agrees With Tom Brady Concerning the League’s Future: ‘There’s a Lot of Bad Football’
Troy Aikman remains one of sports media's most trusted voices. So his opinion is worth listening to when it comes to the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Calls Out NFL Owners, Agrees With Tom Brady Concerning the League’s Future: ‘There’s a Lot of Bad Football’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Detroit Lions could catch massive break vs. New York Jets
Following their 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions are now 6-7 on the season, and quite a few people are starting to talk about the playoffs. In order to make that happen, the Lions will likely have to win each of their remaining four games, and it all starts by going on the road and beating the New York Jets. Speaking of that matchup, the Lions could catch a huge break in that game, as the Jets could end up being without one of their best players.
NBC Sports
Jalen Hurts' message to those who blasted him early in his career
Jalen Hurts rarely admits that all the criticism he heard early in his career bothered him. He talks all the time about blocking out the noise, not listening to the rat poison. So it was interesting to hear him with a little bit of an edge talking about that stuff...
NBC Sports
Watch Purdy, family's emotional celebration after 49ers' win
It was a "Purdy" special day in Santa Clara on Sunday. Football fans became Brock Purdy fans after the rookie quarterback gracefully led the 49ers to a dominant 35-7 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his first NFL start. "Mr. Irrelevant" immediately celebrated the historic performance...
Vikings Standout Will Reportedly Miss Sunday's Game
The Minnesota Vikings will reportedly be without one of their top offensive linemen again on Sunday. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who has missed the last two games with a concussion, is set to miss today's game at Detroit as well, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Darrisaw had declared himself...
Aidan Hutchinson declares what Detroit Lions fans have been dying to hear
The last time the Detroit Lions were truly a contender, Aidan Hutchinson was not even a twinkle in his parent’s eyes. In fact, the last time the Lions won a playoff game was all the way back in 1991 when they destroyed the Dallas Cowboys at the Pontiac Silverdome. Yours truly was at that game, and there was a feeling of electricity and a belief that the Lions would finally win a Super Bowl. That was over 30 years ago, and since then, a phrase has been uttered way too often to describe the Lions. That phrase, of course, is Same Old Lions.
Vikings injury report has 4 miss practice, Harrison Smith limited
The Minnesota Vikings have a short week with a Saturday afternoon game against the Indianapolis Colts so they had an extended walkthru today instead of a full on practice. With the modified schedule, they kept four starters out, including three defenders that played in Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions.
Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season
The Atlanta Falcons have released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who was slowed by an early season rib injury
NBC Sports
What Shanahan told Purdy in chat after 49ers QB's big win
After the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, coach Kyle Shanahan was seen sitting in the Levi's Stadium locker room having a quiet conversation with Brock Purdy. The rookie had just made history as the first quarterback to beat future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady...
Detroit News
Vikings' T.J. Hockenson: Lions' defensive turnaround awesome to see
Detroit — When former Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson got word he had been traded the first day of November, he only had a couple of hours to say his goodbyes to his teammates and coaches before catching a flight to Minnesota to start the next chapter of his career with the Vikings.
NFL World Reacts To The Lions' Locker Room Video
The Detroit Lions are the hottest team in the NFL, having won five of their last six games. After starting 1-6, the Lions are now 6-7 and firmly in the playoff mix in the NFC with four games remaining. A 3-1 finish might be enough to earn a Wild Card spot, and a 4-0 mark would definitely get the job done.
NBC Sports
Watch 49ers players gush over Brady, call him the 'GOAT' after Sunday's game
There are many reasons why Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback and player in NFL history. For example, he's won a record seven Super Bowl titles and owns many, many league records for both the regular season and playoffs. But aside from the stats, awards and accomplishments on his Hall...
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
NBC Sports
Purdy's college coach had eerily accurate prediction about QB
Brock Purdy never has been one to shy away from a big moment, whether it was leading the Iowa State football program as a freshman or now taking over under center for the 49ers. It's something his college coach, Matt Campbell, recognized in the quarterback almost immediately. And that character...
The Lions Are Hot at the Right Time
Detroit has won five of six games, and the turnaround is due to both sound football reasons and a major psychological component.
