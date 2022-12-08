ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

Texas State notebook: Top Bobcats Pare, Hawkins change their minds, will return in 2023

By Keff Ciardello
Austin American-Statesman
 5 days ago
SAN MARCOS — It didn’t take long for new Texas State coach G.J. Kinne to persuade two important offensive starters to withdraw from the transfer portal and return next season to the Bobcats.

The fallout from the firing of Jake Spavital — who has since been named the offensive coordinator at Cal — led to 15 players announcing they would enter the portal, including the Bobcats' leading rusher and receiver. But running back Lincoln Pare and wide receiver Ashtyn Hawkins have since changed their minds after conversations with Kinne and will come back next season.

“To the coaches (who) offered while I was in the portal, I thank you all for wanting to give me a chance to come play ball with you guys,” Hawkins tweeted. “After a talk with my family, I’ve come down to the conclusion that staying a Bobcat is the best decision on my college football journey moving forward. With that being said, I will be staying to finish off my two years of eligibility here at Texas State.”

Hawkins led the Bobcats with 56 receptions for 587 yards and seven touchdowns despite missing the final three games of the season. The former DeSoto and Cisco College standout has 86 catches in his two seasons at Texas State. Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Utah State and Jacksonville State all reportedly offered him scholarships when he was in the portal.

Pare didn’t report any offers after entering the portal, but he was the first Bobcat to withdraw from it, announcing his return the day after Kinne was hired. Pare, who transferred in before this season after two years at Arkansas State, led the Bobcats in rushing with 772 yards and five touchdowns. Like Hawkins, he will have two years left to play.

Despite not having a staff yet, Kinne said Wednesday at his introductory press conference that he is still putting out offers to recruits as a “one-man show.” He's already living up to his promise to recruit more Texas high school athletes, having made three new offers this week to Chisolm Trail offensive lineman Darion Reed, Mansfield Timberview offensive lineman Bamidele Badusi and Fort Bend Marshall linebacker Jordan Samples. He also offered to Tulsa portal quarterback Braylon Braxton, but Braxton, who's from Frisco, announced he's returning to Tulsa.

“Once again, we are going to recruit Texas high school football,” Kinne said. “We are going to recruit the portal. We are going to identify guys that maybe left and want to come back because they are from the state of Texas. Too many great players in the state of Texas not to do that.”

The early signing period for the class of 2023 will begin Dec. 21.

Basketball: While the men’s team struggles to find consistency, the women’s squad has won two straight to open a six-game homestand.

The women's team (5-2) started the homestand last week with a 60-55 win over UTSA on Wednesday and a 74-62 win over Loyola Marymount on Saturday. Da’Nasia Hood scored 26 points against Loyola, her third 20-point game this season. She has reached double figures in every game she’s played this season.

After winning 65-55 at Lamar on Dec. 1, the men’s team (5-4) lost 83-71 at home Sunday to Rice. Mason Harrell had 23 points in the loss, his fifth 20-point game; Harrell hasn't scored fewer than 13 points in any of the nine games.

The women won’t go on the road again until Sun Belt play begins against Georgia Southern on Dec. 29. The Bobcats' next four games are at home, starting with Morgan State on Saturday. The men will be in the Simmons Bank Showdown in Fort Worth this weekend, opening the tournament against host UT-Arlington on Saturday.

