Today’s Al Roker returns home to family after major health scare and issues touching message to concerned fans

By Dan Roberts
 5 days ago

AL Roker is out of the hospital.

The Good Morning America weatherman shared the news on his Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35dqRa_0jcHBldr00
Al Roker is home Credit: Instagram

"Home! So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, @todayshow family and all your thoughts and prayers," he wrote.

The 68-year-old had been hospitalized with blood clots.

The much-adored weatherman has been a mainstay of The Today Show for over 25 years.

However, his absence from the show has been heart-breaking for his legions of fans.

As questions of his whereabouts grew into the festive period, Roker made an Instagram post confirming he has been in the hospital receiving treatment for blood clots.

"Last week, I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg, which sent some clots into my lungs," he wrote.

However, Roker revealed on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2022, that he was being discharged from the hospital.

"This is my version of the Thanksgiving Day parade. Getting ready to leave the hospital. ... Time to blow this taco stand," Roker said in an Instagram video, as he's seen exiting a hospital.

Blood clots are not uncommon for cancer patients as they are considered four times more likely to develop a blood clot event than individuals without cancer, according to Hematology Oncology.

Also on Thanksgiving, Roker posted a photo of himself watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade from his home.

He appeared to be happy and captioned the post: "Back home in time to catch a little bit of the #macysthanksgivingdayparade Missing being next to @savannahguthrie and @hodakotb."

Later that same day, Roker posted photos with his family and wrote: "So very #thankful to be able to be home for #thanksgiving #dinner with #family."

On November 30, 2022, Roker was scheduled to appear alongside Today hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Craig Melvin for the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting special, however, he was replaced by actor Mario Lopez while he continued his recovery.

The veteran weatherman was rushed to the hospital again the day after Thanksgiving due to blood clots.

Comments / 32

Maria Bent
4d ago

Congratulations on your HEALTH! See you soon on TV. Best well wishes from The Bent Family, Paterson NJ. You are blessed🙏🏾🥰

Reply
8
Elvin Rivera
4d ago

Congrats and may the dear lord continue to keep on blessing you always with good health, happiness, and everything you desire.

Reply
5
Carmen Ortiz
4d ago

that good tht u are home with your family may God still watch off u we miss u on the today show the first is your health please take care of u

Reply
2
