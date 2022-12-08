ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iontb.com

Teen arrested after an argument led to a stabbing at Largo Central Park

Officers from the Largo Police Department (LPD) were called to Largo Central Park after receiving reports of a person stabbed at approximately 4:33p.m. on Sunday, December 11, 2022. According to LPD, Two juvenile males got into a physical altercation after a verbal argument. During the altercation, the juvenile suspect stabbed...
LARGO, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Man killed in St. Petersburg crash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One man is dead in a crash Monday afternoon at 38th Avenue North and Martin Luther King Jr. Street, according to police. At around 3 p.m., a Toyota Tacoma was headed northbound in the curb lane of Dr Martin Luther King Street North approaching the intersection of 38th Avenue North, the department said. A Chevy Equinox was also headed in the same direction in the median lane.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
wild941.com

Fake Tampa Police Officer Convicted After Raping Woman

Justin Evans of Tampa has been convicted of impersonating a police officer and raping a woman he detained. It took the jury only two hours to find Evans guilty. Prosecutors say in August of 2021, Evans was driving round Tampa with a fake police light. He pulled a vehicle over that had three women inside. Evans arrested one of the women because he “found marijuana in the car.” The victim says Evans handcuffed her, and then drove her to an apartment complex in Tampa.She goes on to say, “he made me lay on my back and he put his mouth everywhere.” Evans denies the victims claims. He broke down crying on the stand and said The the sex was mutual and the two met up to smoke.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Feds investigating body found near Egmont Key

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An investigation is ongoing into the discovery of a person's body Saturday afternoon near the Egmont Key National Wildlife Refuge in the Gulf of Mexico. The St. Petersburg Police Department responded to a call around 1:30 p.m. to receive the body that was brought back...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
villages-news.com

VHS alum sentenced in drug arrest that cost her USF research job

A Villages High School alumnus has been sentenced in a 2020 drug arrest that prompted her termination from her job as a clinical research assistant at the University of South Florida. Monica Racy, 23, was sentenced earlier this month in Sumter County Court to five years probation to include two...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

TPD: 1 shot, killed in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot to death Sunday morning. Officers were called to the area of 11 St. N. and Linebaugh Ave. shortly after 11:30 a.m. to investigate a shooting. Responding officers say they discovered a man lying in...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy