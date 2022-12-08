Read full article on original website
TAMPA, Fla. - Police in Tampa, Florida, have arrested a 15-year-old teen after they posted a photo of themselves posing with a gun inside the bathroom at Gibbs High School. The student, who remains unnamed due to their age, has been charged with felony possession of a weapon on school property.
St. Pete man kidnapped 2-year-old, mom at gunpoint, police say
St. Petersburg police arrested a man Sunday after he allegedly kidnapped a mother and her 2-year-old son at gunpoint during a domestic dispute, according to arrest documents.
Police: Man in custody, child safe after being barricaded in Bradenton home
BRADENTON, Fla. — A 31-year-old man is in custody and a child is safe after they were barricaded inside a home Tuesday morning, the Bradenton Police Department reports. Officers said they first responded just after 6 a.m. to a home on 20th Street East near 11th Avenue East for a "domestic situation." SWAT was on the scene along with the police department.
iontb.com
Teen arrested after an argument led to a stabbing at Largo Central Park
Officers from the Largo Police Department (LPD) were called to Largo Central Park after receiving reports of a person stabbed at approximately 4:33p.m. on Sunday, December 11, 2022. According to LPD, Two juvenile males got into a physical altercation after a verbal argument. During the altercation, the juvenile suspect stabbed...
Tattoo helps identify body found in St. Pete retention pond
Detectives said they have identified a body that was found in a retention pond in St. Petersburg Monday.
Body Found In St. Petersburg Retention Pond Identified As Missing Tampa Man
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Detectives identified the body found Monday in the retention pond near I-275 and Gandy Blvd, as Jamie Leon Hobdy, 42, of Tampa. A family member had reported him missing, and detectives were able to match a distinguishing tattoo to identify him.
Man killed in St. Petersburg crash
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One man is dead in a crash Monday afternoon at 38th Avenue North and Martin Luther King Jr. Street, according to police. At around 3 p.m., a Toyota Tacoma was headed northbound in the curb lane of Dr Martin Luther King Street North approaching the intersection of 38th Avenue North, the department said. A Chevy Equinox was also headed in the same direction in the median lane.
Man shot ‘several’ times found lying on road, dies in Tampa-area hospital
A man died after he was found lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds in North Tampa on Sunday morning.
FBI investigating after woman’s body found in trash bag over weekend by fishermen in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. — A woman’s body was reportedly found in a trash bag Saturday morning by fishermen near the coast of Egmont Key in Florida. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into the case. The woman’s body was reportedly found wrapped in a canvas bag inside a...
Tampa Police Investigating After Man Found In Street Shot Multiple Times
TAMPA, Fla. – Police in Tampa are investigating a homicide after a man was found on the street with multiple gunshots Sunday. On Sunday, at 11:34 am, patrol officers with the Tampa Police Department were dispatched to the area of 11th St N / Linebaugh
Sarasota police investigating 'suspicious death' after woman found dead
SARASOTA, Fla — Police officers in Sarasota are investigating a "suspicious death" after they found a woman dead Monday evening. Officers responded to a welfare check at around 5 p.m. at South Tamiami Trail and Boyce Street for a welfare check, the department said in a news release. They arrived and found a woman dead.
Man found dead in retention pond near Gandy Boulevard in St. Pete identified
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department has identified the man found dead Monday in a retention pond off of Interstate 275 and Gandy Boulevard. Detectives say a distinguishing tattoo was used to identify 42-year-old Jamie Leon Hobdy. His family had reported him missing. "The manner and...
wild941.com
Fake Tampa Police Officer Convicted After Raping Woman
Justin Evans of Tampa has been convicted of impersonating a police officer and raping a woman he detained. It took the jury only two hours to find Evans guilty. Prosecutors say in August of 2021, Evans was driving round Tampa with a fake police light. He pulled a vehicle over that had three women inside. Evans arrested one of the women because he “found marijuana in the car.” The victim says Evans handcuffed her, and then drove her to an apartment complex in Tampa.She goes on to say, “he made me lay on my back and he put his mouth everywhere.” Evans denies the victims claims. He broke down crying on the stand and said The the sex was mutual and the two met up to smoke.
Feds investigating body found near Egmont Key
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An investigation is ongoing into the discovery of a person's body Saturday afternoon near the Egmont Key National Wildlife Refuge in the Gulf of Mexico. The St. Petersburg Police Department responded to a call around 1:30 p.m. to receive the body that was brought back...
villages-news.com
VHS alum sentenced in drug arrest that cost her USF research job
A Villages High School alumnus has been sentenced in a 2020 drug arrest that prompted her termination from her job as a clinical research assistant at the University of South Florida. Monica Racy, 23, was sentenced earlier this month in Sumter County Court to five years probation to include two...
fox13news.com
TPD: 1 shot, killed in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot to death Sunday morning. Officers were called to the area of 11 St. N. and Linebaugh Ave. shortly after 11:30 a.m. to investigate a shooting. Responding officers say they discovered a man lying in...
‘That dog should’ve been taken’: Tampa 8-year-old mauled by neighbor’s dog
A Tampa mom said her 8-year-old daughter was mauled by a neighbor's dog over the weekend. It happened in Tampa’s Old Seminole Heights neighborhood. The victim's family said the dog is still with its owners, and they say that's not good enough.
Deputies arrest driver after deadly hit-and-run on Gulf Blvd.
Pinellas County deputies arrested the suspect allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 46-year-old pedestrian in Treasure Island Tuesday evening.
FBI conducting ‘court-authorized’ activity at home in Tarpon Springs
There is a large FBI presence at a home in Tarpon Springs Monday morning.
Tarpon Springs man ships himself 18 pounds of meth, gets 10 years in prison
A Tarpon Springs man was sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison Monday after trying to mail himself 18 pounds of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
