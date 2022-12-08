Heritage’s Zellers inks with Ohio Northern
MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Heritage High School’s Kate Zellers is heading across state lines to continue her volleyball career. The talented senior signed with Ohio Northern University on Thursday afternoon.
Zellers finished third on the team last season with over 200 kills while helping the Patriots post an impressive 29-3 record.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.
Comments / 0