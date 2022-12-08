ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroeville, IN

Heritage’s Zellers inks with Ohio Northern

By Josh Ayen
 4 days ago

MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Heritage High School’s Kate Zellers is heading across state lines to continue her volleyball career. The talented senior signed with Ohio Northern University on Thursday afternoon.

Zellers finished third on the team last season with over 200 kills while helping the Patriots post an impressive 29-3 record.

Related
WANE 15

12/12 Prep Hoops Recap – Norwell tops Adams Central

OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 8 Norwell improved to 5-1 on the season with a 78-52 victory at The Castle against Adams Central to headline a small slate of area prep basketball games on Monday night. Luke McBride led Norwell with 25 points while Jake Parker added 19. Cohen Bailey tallied 14 while Brody […]
OSSIAN, IN
WANE 15

Hoosiers fall to Syracuse in shootout for soccer title

CARY, N.C. (AP) – Syracuse goalkeeper Russell Shealy stopped two shots in an eight-round shootout and Amferny Sinclair scored the game-winner as No. 3 seed Syracuse beat 13th-seeded Indiana 7-6 in a shootout to win the NCAA College Cup championship for the first time in program history. It was the longest penalty shootout in the […]
SYRACUSE, IN
WANE 15

Duarte to rehab, play with Mad Ants this week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Pacers guard Chris Duarte is expected to suit up for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants twice this week as the Ants play two road games at the Wisconsin Herd. The Mad Ants practiced in Indianapolis on Monday and Duarte was on the court with the team. Before Monday’s game against the […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Schaab Metals site sold to local developer Don Steininger

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The former Schaab Metals site on Harrison Street, near the riverfront, will become a place for rooftop dining and e-sports, as envisioned by long-time developer Don Steininger. Steininger is purchasing the site from the city at a cost of $250,000 with the promise of...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Tom Spiece, founder of Spiece Fitness, dies at 74

(WANE) — Tom Spiece, 74, of Wabash, Indiana, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service. An obituary on the funeral services website said Spiece died at Parkview Wabash Hospital, but did not mention the specific cause of death. The obituary also included comments from Joel Geyer, a...
WABASH, IN
WANE-TV

WANE Winter Outlook: What’s to be for ’22-’23

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Before December even arrived, Fort Wayne had picked up more than 4″ of snow and some surrounding areas had seen even more. At the end of November, we were already 2.4″ inches above average to date, which had many of you wondering, “Could this be a sign of what’s to come for winter?”
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Police resolve mental health call in north Fort Wayne neighborhood

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There was a large police presence Monday in a neighborhood near Carroll High School. Several Fort Wayne Police cars could be seen in Laurel Ridge off Carroll Road. Northwest Allen County Schools sent out an email Monday morning saying they were in communication with...
FORT WAYNE, IN
