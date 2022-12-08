ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Yankees receive great news in pursuit of Carlos Rodon

When the New York Yankees signed Aaron Judge to his contract extension, they knew improving the roster was still a priority. Judge only wanted to sign with the team that had World Series aspirations and was keen on adding more pieces in free agency. Management is trying to uphold their...
FanSided

Maybe it is time for San Diego Padres to trade Fernando Tatis Jr.

A very interesting rumor surfaced on Monday afternoon – the San Diego Padres were potentially considering moving on from Fernando Tatis Jr. That rumor, which would have involved Tatis heading to the Yankees, was quickly shot down. One can understand why that would be the case; the Padres would be selling low on Tatis, there is plenty of uncertainty as to whether or not he can live up to his long term contract after his wrist issues and PED suspension, and teams want to see if he can return to form. Meanwhile, the Padres would still be looking for a king’s ransom for Tatis considering the type of player he could be. But maybe the Padres should consider such a move.
Yardbarker

Yankees could make a surprise blockbuster infield signing

The New York Yankees are taking a patient approach with star pitcher Carlos Rodon, especially with his agent, Scott Boras, trying to extract more money in free agency. Rodon is looking for a deal that spans 6+ years, but the Yankees are only willing to settle for 4–5. In the scenario that Rodon ends up signing elsewhere, the Yankees could turn their attention toward the top remaining infielder on the market, Carlos Correa.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Carlos Correa pursued by at least 3 teams

The market for free agent shortstop Carlos Correa appears to be heating up, and three teams appear to have the best chance of signing the 28-year-old. The San Francisco Giants, Minnesota Twins, and Chicago Cubs are three teams linked most closely to Correa, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman adds that the three teams are “among” those looking at Correa, suggesting that others are at least somewhat interested.
NESN

Chaim Bloom Addresses Rafael Devers’ Future After Xander Bogaerts’ Exit

Rafael Devers soon will have a new partner on the left side of the infield in Boston. Devers played alongside Xander Bogaerts for the first five-plus seasons of his Red Sox tenure, and the duo quickly established themselves as one of the best infield tandems in all of baseball. But the Devers-Bogaerts pairing at Fenway Park is no more, as the latter left Boston to sign an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres in free agency.
FanSided

3 best Braves options at shortstop if Dansby Swanson signs elsewhere

If the Atlanta Braves lose Dansby Swanson to the Cubs, Dodgers or elsewhere, they need to be ready with several backup plans. Dansby Swanson is lingering in free agency, in part due to his wedding to USWNT Mallory Pugh over the week, and the fact that he’s looking for the right fit. The Cubs, Cardinals, Mariners and Dodgers have all come calling, at some point.
FanSided

Radio host claiming Yankees chasing Fernando Tatis Jr. is ridiculous

One year ago, Fernando Tatis Jr. was the star shortstop of the San Diego Padres, as well as the reigning face of baseball. Now? After a motorcycle accident, a PED suspension, and — most importantly — a $340 million extension, people around the game are wondering whether he could be persona non grata in San Diego, as well as a possible candidate for the Yankees’ “big move” we heard so much about on Friday.
Hot 99.1

A New York Giants’ Coach is Under Fire, But Here’s Why Blaming Him is Wrong

As the calendar hit the month of December, a heavy dose of reality was hitting the New York Giants. Once the darlings of the National Football League, the Giants have turned back into a metaphorical pumpkin in the back half of the season. Yes, New York still clings to a playoff spot, but the team is 1-4-1 in its last six games. The offense has been pedestrian throughout the season, but the difference between the first seven games and the most recent six, has been the play of the battered-and-bruised defense.
FanSided

