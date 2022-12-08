Read full article on original website
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: New payment program worth millions by Kathy Hochul could benefit youMark StarNew York City, NY
New Restaurants Opening in Westchester NY This MonthOut and About Westchester NYWestchester County, NY
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
New Jersey To Increase Police Presence After Violent Crime ActivitiesAbdul GhaniLinden, NJ
The real reason Dansby Swanson is still left unsigned in free agency
With several teams interested in Braves free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson, there’s a good reason why he remains unsigned to an MLB team thus far. Aside from being iced out due to the MLB lockout last December, the twelfth month of the calendar year is often a time when the hot stove…heats up.
New York Yankees reportedly working on massive splash in MLB free agency
The New York Yankees made one of the biggest splashes of MLB free agency, re-signing reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge
Did Padres signing Xander Bogaerts turn Manny Machado into Yankees target?
Outside of the obvious benefits (Red Sox getting worse = Good!), the New York Yankees might’ve celebrated Xander Bogaerts’ 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres a little harder than most MLB franchises. While the Yankees’ budget will be a little more restricted after losing the...
Yardbarker
Yankees receive great news in pursuit of Carlos Rodon
When the New York Yankees signed Aaron Judge to his contract extension, they knew improving the roster was still a priority. Judge only wanted to sign with the team that had World Series aspirations and was keen on adding more pieces in free agency. Management is trying to uphold their...
Maybe it is time for San Diego Padres to trade Fernando Tatis Jr.
A very interesting rumor surfaced on Monday afternoon – the San Diego Padres were potentially considering moving on from Fernando Tatis Jr. That rumor, which would have involved Tatis heading to the Yankees, was quickly shot down. One can understand why that would be the case; the Padres would be selling low on Tatis, there is plenty of uncertainty as to whether or not he can live up to his long term contract after his wrist issues and PED suspension, and teams want to see if he can return to form. Meanwhile, the Padres would still be looking for a king’s ransom for Tatis considering the type of player he could be. But maybe the Padres should consider such a move.
Giants laughably sign pitcher that Dodgers absolutely own
The Los Angeles Dodgers haven’t done much of anything this offseason. The biggest stories around the team are about the players who have left LA, not the ones they’ave brought in. Signing a reclamation project to replace Cody Bellinger just doesn’t do it for most of the fanbase.
Veteran Yankees writer rips ‘dumb’ Hal Steinbrenner in wake of Aaron Judge signing
Behold! A take you would’ve expected from the Yankees media if Hal Steinbrenner had let Aaron Judge get away, published even after Steinbrenner reportedly closed the deal with Judge all the way from Italy. Didn’t expect our jaws to drop a second time after the Judge re-signing news arrived...
Yardbarker
Yankees could make a surprise blockbuster infield signing
The New York Yankees are taking a patient approach with star pitcher Carlos Rodon, especially with his agent, Scott Boras, trying to extract more money in free agency. Rodon is looking for a deal that spans 6+ years, but the Yankees are only willing to settle for 4–5. In the scenario that Rodon ends up signing elsewhere, the Yankees could turn their attention toward the top remaining infielder on the market, Carlos Correa.
Giants sign former Dodgers pitcher in another move that’ll get them nowhere
Some offseason from the San Francisco Giants! First, they miss out on Aaron Judge and got Mitch Haniger as a consolation prize. Then they add Sean Manaea to their rotation, knowing very well how badly the Los Angeles Dodgers owned him last year. Now, they’ve signed a former Dodger to join their crowded rotation!
Report: Carlos Correa pursued by at least 3 teams
The market for free agent shortstop Carlos Correa appears to be heating up, and three teams appear to have the best chance of signing the 28-year-old. The San Francisco Giants, Minnesota Twins, and Chicago Cubs are three teams linked most closely to Correa, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman adds that the three teams are “among” those looking at Correa, suggesting that others are at least somewhat interested.
Chaim Bloom Addresses Rafael Devers’ Future After Xander Bogaerts’ Exit
Rafael Devers soon will have a new partner on the left side of the infield in Boston. Devers played alongside Xander Bogaerts for the first five-plus seasons of his Red Sox tenure, and the duo quickly established themselves as one of the best infield tandems in all of baseball. But the Devers-Bogaerts pairing at Fenway Park is no more, as the latter left Boston to sign an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres in free agency.
Red Sox Interested In Japanese Star With 101 MPH Fastball To Bolster Rotation
The Boston Red Sox lost out on the top Japanese pitcher on the market, but could still pursue a flamethrower from the NPB with genuine upside.
3 best Braves options at shortstop if Dansby Swanson signs elsewhere
If the Atlanta Braves lose Dansby Swanson to the Cubs, Dodgers or elsewhere, they need to be ready with several backup plans. Dansby Swanson is lingering in free agency, in part due to his wedding to USWNT Mallory Pugh over the week, and the fact that he’s looking for the right fit. The Cubs, Cardinals, Mariners and Dodgers have all come calling, at some point.
Radio host claiming Yankees chasing Fernando Tatis Jr. is ridiculous
One year ago, Fernando Tatis Jr. was the star shortstop of the San Diego Padres, as well as the reigning face of baseball. Now? After a motorcycle accident, a PED suspension, and — most importantly — a $340 million extension, people around the game are wondering whether he could be persona non grata in San Diego, as well as a possible candidate for the Yankees’ “big move” we heard so much about on Friday.
Red Sox Reportedly Interested In Swinging Big Deal For Promising Marlins All-Star
The Red Sox have plenty of work to do
A New York Giants’ Coach is Under Fire, But Here’s Why Blaming Him is Wrong
As the calendar hit the month of December, a heavy dose of reality was hitting the New York Giants. Once the darlings of the National Football League, the Giants have turned back into a metaphorical pumpkin in the back half of the season. Yes, New York still clings to a playoff spot, but the team is 1-4-1 in its last six games. The offense has been pedestrian throughout the season, but the difference between the first seven games and the most recent six, has been the play of the battered-and-bruised defense.
Reunion With All-Star Could Solve Red Sox Infield Issues After Losing Xander Bogaerts
A reunion could be necessary after losing out on Bogaerts
GoLocalProv
Former Red Sox Infielder and PC Great Merloni Out at WEEI, According to Reports
Former Boston Red Sox infielder — and Providence College graduate — Lou Merloni is out at WEEI according to reports. Merloni and Christian Fauria are each leaving their afternoon drive show with Meghan Ottolini reported MassLive. Merloni is leaving the all-sports radio station after 11 years; Fauria, who...
Los Angeles Dodgers emerging as ‘possibility’ for All-Star in MLB free agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been relatively quiet this offseason, only re-signing Clayton Kershaw while fellow World Series contenders land
Mets owner Steve Cohen goes on offseason spending spree for talent
When Steve Cohen bought the Mets in 2020 and became by far MLB's richest owner, everyone knew he would splurge on talent. But few could have predicted quite this level of spending. Why it matters: The Mets' 2023 payroll has already swollen to a record $345 million, plus an additional...
FanSided
