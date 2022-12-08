ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

ABC Big 2 News

Two Killed in Drunk Driving Crash

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people are dead and another has been arrested after a deadly late night crash this past weekend. Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a crash around 1:15 am on Saturday, December 10th, in the 4900 block of East 42nd Street. Investigators say 19-year-old Jose A. Ramirez was speeding in […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Shooting Leaves Two In Hospital

BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)– Officers with Big Spring Police Department say they found two gunshot victims on the 2600 block of Chanute Drive in Big Spring on Saturday, December 10th. Police were dispatched to the scene in reference to the shooting, where they found a man and a woman that were both shot. Emergency services […]
BIG SPRING, TX
cbs7.com

Big Spring Police investigate double-shooting

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Big Spring Police say that they are investigating a shooting that left two people in the hospital Sunday night. BSPD says Sunday at 9:10 PM, they responded to the 2600 block of Chanute for two gunshot victims. A man and woman were taken to Scenic...
BIG SPRING, TX
cbs7.com

Elderly man killed in south Ector County crash

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has released new information into a deadly crash that claimed the life of an elderly man Friday morning. DPS reports that 78-year-old Isidro Hinojosa-Minjarez was leaving the Dollar General store parking lot along Highway 385, four miles south of Odessa.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

15-year-old killed in Ector County rollover crash

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A teenage boy has died after a solo-vehicle crash in Ector County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Friday, December 9th at 7:00 A.M., a 15-year-old male, whose name will not be released, was driving on E. Cottonwood Road, about 0.9 miles east of Gardendale. The minor […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

BOLO: MPD identifies murder suspect

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland police say they have identified a suspect in the murder investigation at the Hometowne Studios at 1003 South Midkiff Road. According to a news release, 30-year-old Raven Robert Rodriguez is still at large. This comes after officers responded to a disturbance at 5:00 am on December 8th, at Hometowne Studios. There, […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

19-year-old drunk driver arrested after crash killed two people

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Saturday morning, around 1 a.m. Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a car crash. According to OPD a silver 2007 Dodge Charger driven by Jose A. Ramirez, 19, was traveling at a high rate of speed, westbound in the 4900 block of E 42nd St.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

25-year-old sentenced for aggravated assault and kidnapping

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Dec. 8th an Ector County Jury found Nathan Sandoval guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated kidnapping. According to the Ector County District Attorney’s office, Sandoval, 25, was sentenced by the jury to 40 years in prison on each count. Due...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
KXAN

3 men arrested in death of Texas 11 month old

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) — Three men have been arrested in connection with the death of an 11-month-old child, according to a release from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office.  The investigation began around 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 5 when deputies with MCSO were called to Midland Memorial Hospital in reference to an unresponsive child. By […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Deadly Single Car Crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Police say a man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 191 on Thursday, December 8th, at around 6:30 am. Investigators say 35-year-old Carlos Reyes was heading eastbound on Highway 191 in the inside lane, when the vehicle entered into a side skid and crossed the outside lane into the […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigating stabbing death at Hometowne Studios

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is investigating an early morning incident that left one person dead.  According to MPD, around 5:00 a.m. on December 8, officers responded to a stabbing at Hometowne Studios on S Midkiff Road. The name of the victim has not yet been released.  The homicide investigation is ongoing, and […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Another ECISD student arrested

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 13-year-old student was arrested today by ECISD police after they say he threatened to get a gun and shoot up the school. The Wilson & Young Middle School Student was arrested for the Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition/Use of a Firearm on Campus or Bus, and will also face disciplinary […]
ODESSA, TX
easttexasradio.com

Three Arrested For Death Of Child

Midland County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men concerning the murder of an 11-month-old child. Monday, deputies responded to a call from Midland Memorial Hospital about an unresponsive child that later passed away. An investigation revealed that the child was in the biological father’s custody when the incident occurred.
ABC Big 2 News

OPD warns of kidnapping scam

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is warning the community of a kidnapping ransom scam that has some people in the Basin on high alert. Yesterday, OPD said it responded to two local banks in reference to a possible robbery. In both instances, the investigation revealed that a robbery had not occurred but that […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Ector County tackles the tripledemic

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The director of the Ector County Health Department confirms that the county has seen a slight increase in the tripledemic-related cases of flu, RSV, and COVID-19. But she also says it’s not overwhelming local doctors and health experts, and she has a theory on why it’s happening. “(People) were masking […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Vehicle crashes into Odessa home

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police are on the scene of a vehicle that crashed into a home early Friday morning. A CBS7 crew on the scene reports that there is significant damage to the house which is located on 42nd Street near Delwood Avenue. Police have one eastbound lane...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland County declares itself sanctuary county for the unborn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Midland County Commissioners Court voted 4-1 in favor of establishing Midland County as a sanctuary city to “protect life from conception to natural death.”. Many Midlanders, both for and against, spoke at the meeting, which was the first item on the agenda. “To me, it...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for suspect in sporting goods theft

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.  According to a Crime Stoppers post, on October 18, a man, woman, and three children pictured below, entered Dick’s Sporting Goods and visited the golf section. Investigators said the man then picked up more […]
MIDLAND, TX

