Two Killed in Drunk Driving Crash
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people are dead and another has been arrested after a deadly late night crash this past weekend. Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a crash around 1:15 am on Saturday, December 10th, in the 4900 block of East 42nd Street. Investigators say 19-year-old Jose A. Ramirez was speeding in […]
Shooting Leaves Two In Hospital
BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)– Officers with Big Spring Police Department say they found two gunshot victims on the 2600 block of Chanute Drive in Big Spring on Saturday, December 10th. Police were dispatched to the scene in reference to the shooting, where they found a man and a woman that were both shot. Emergency services […]
Elderly man killed in south Ector County crash
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has released new information into a deadly crash that claimed the life of an elderly man Friday morning. DPS reports that 78-year-old Isidro Hinojosa-Minjarez was leaving the Dollar General store parking lot along Highway 385, four miles south of Odessa.
15-year-old killed in Ector County rollover crash
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A teenage boy has died after a solo-vehicle crash in Ector County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Friday, December 9th at 7:00 A.M., a 15-year-old male, whose name will not be released, was driving on E. Cottonwood Road, about 0.9 miles east of Gardendale. The minor […]
BOLO: MPD identifies murder suspect
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland police say they have identified a suspect in the murder investigation at the Hometowne Studios at 1003 South Midkiff Road. According to a news release, 30-year-old Raven Robert Rodriguez is still at large. This comes after officers responded to a disturbance at 5:00 am on December 8th, at Hometowne Studios. There, […]
25-year-old sentenced for aggravated assault and kidnapping
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Dec. 8th an Ector County Jury found Nathan Sandoval guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated kidnapping. According to the Ector County District Attorney’s office, Sandoval, 25, was sentenced by the jury to 40 years in prison on each count. Due...
Former Legacy student arrested after stealing car from school
MIDLAND, Texas — A former Legacy High School student is in jail after stealing multiple cars from people at the school. Anzell Coleman has been charged with two counts of unauthorized use a vehicle and one counts of theft greater than $30,000 and less than $150,000. According to documents...
3 men arrested in death of Texas 11 month old
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) — Three men have been arrested in connection with the death of an 11-month-old child, according to a release from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation began around 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 5 when deputies with MCSO were called to Midland Memorial Hospital in reference to an unresponsive child. By […]
Deadly Single Car Crash
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Police say a man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 191 on Thursday, December 8th, at around 6:30 am. Investigators say 35-year-old Carlos Reyes was heading eastbound on Highway 191 in the inside lane, when the vehicle entered into a side skid and crossed the outside lane into the […]
MPD investigating stabbing death at Hometowne Studios
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is investigating an early morning incident that left one person dead. According to MPD, around 5:00 a.m. on December 8, officers responded to a stabbing at Hometowne Studios on S Midkiff Road. The name of the victim has not yet been released. The homicide investigation is ongoing, and […]
Another ECISD student arrested
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 13-year-old student was arrested today by ECISD police after they say he threatened to get a gun and shoot up the school. The Wilson & Young Middle School Student was arrested for the Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition/Use of a Firearm on Campus or Bus, and will also face disciplinary […]
4 students arrested at San Jacinto Junior High following altercation
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD has released a statement concerning multiple incidents that occurred at San Jacinto Junior High on Thursday. According to the district, the school went on hold twice during the morning so Midland ISD police could arrest three students that were involved in an altercation. Later...
OPD warns of kidnapping scam
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is warning the community of a kidnapping ransom scam that has some people in the Basin on high alert. Yesterday, OPD said it responded to two local banks in reference to a possible robbery. In both instances, the investigation revealed that a robbery had not occurred but that […]
Ector County tackles the tripledemic
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The director of the Ector County Health Department confirms that the county has seen a slight increase in the tripledemic-related cases of flu, RSV, and COVID-19. But she also says it’s not overwhelming local doctors and health experts, and she has a theory on why it’s happening. “(People) were masking […]
Vehicle crashes into Odessa home
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police are on the scene of a vehicle that crashed into a home early Friday morning. A CBS7 crew on the scene reports that there is significant damage to the house which is located on 42nd Street near Delwood Avenue. Police have one eastbound lane...
Midland County declares itself sanctuary county for the unborn
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Midland County Commissioners Court voted 4-1 in favor of establishing Midland County as a sanctuary city to “protect life from conception to natural death.”. Many Midlanders, both for and against, spoke at the meeting, which was the first item on the agenda. “To me, it...
MPD searching for suspect in sporting goods theft
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on October 18, a man, woman, and three children pictured below, entered Dick’s Sporting Goods and visited the golf section. Investigators said the man then picked up more […]
