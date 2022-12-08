ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

‘The Amazing Race 34’: Derek and Claire Are ‘Settled Down’ After Win, Talk About Their Future Together

By Nicole Weaver
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 5 days ago

The Amazing Race 34 ended with the racers competing in Nashville, Tennessee. Showbiz Cheat Sheet talked to Claire Rehfuss and Derek Xiao over Zoom on Dec. 8 about the intense finish to the race and their future as a couple.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from The Amazing Race 34 Episode 12, “The Only Leg That Matters.”]

Claire and Derek made a change after winning ‘The Amazing Race’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l6fw7_0jcH8yMs00
Claire Rehfuss and Derek Xiao on ‘The Amazing Race 34’ | Kit Karzen/CBS via Getty Images

RELATED: ‘The Amazing Race’: Has a ‘Big Brother’ Team Ever Won?

Q: Did any of the skills or the experience from Big Brother help you out at all with Amazing Race or a completely different beast?

Claire: …Having had experience like being on camera does is a big advantage. I mean, granted in Big Brother , you don’t have a person. You know, it’s like mirrors and cameras in corners. But just the act of like doing a confessional and knowing like, ‘Oh, people are watching me.’

I think that that really helps. And also performing, doing competitions under very high stakes. And you know, I wasn’t good at challenges in Big Brother . You can argue how good I was on Amazing Race , but being able to perform and compete when it’s a really, really high pressure, I think I think that really helped.

Derek: Claire is going to be kind of like my spokesperson today. You know, I’ll be kind of like chipping in when I really want to use my last two vocal strands.

Claire: I’ll also answer how I think Derek would answer this. He would say something about like being steadfast during a challenge. And like Derek always when he was doing challenges, would look for the hack, look for the trick, and try to figure out, how can I game this game and what can I do differently from everyone else?

And that is something that we really took into the race. Like choosing to do the games over the oil, you know, him sprinting through a desert with a metal detector. Any little advantage that we could do, we would seek it out, and we would try to do it.

Q: I want to talk about the smaller prizes before the big one. So you won $2,500 each for placing first. Do you have any plans for that money? And then same as like when are you going to take this trip to Bangkok?

Derek: Honestly, we probably already spent $2,500. Might be gone, I’m sorry to tell you.

Claire: Yeah, I think we spent that before we got it, probably.

Derek: We recently moved out to Los Angeles. We had to get a new apartment. And we have a cat now. Did not realize how much food cats eat. I was like, ‘You’re–I’m paying more for you than I am for myself right now. I’mma put you on a diet.’ So, unfortunately, $2500 is gone. But the good news we have not taken the trips yet.

Claire: We don’t know yet. We haven’t got like the paperwork for these checks, but hopefully, we’re gonna go soon. So I’m very excited for it. Check them out. Check out Bangkok. Check out London, I think would be like so fun. Such a blast.

RELATED: ‘The Amazing Race 34’: Derek and Claire Had Their ‘Biggest Fight’ in Leg 6

Q: You talked about the million dollars would help you guys figure out your lives together. Has there been any more figuring out since filming?

Derek : Yeah, I think so. We’ve, like, signed an apartment lease together. Oh, so, like, we’ve officially moved in. Though we’ve been living together, you know, it was kind of like was it called when you…it was out of wedlock the equivalent because we weren’t–it was out of contract.

Claire: His name was never on a lease. You know, it was like maybe Venmo me rent. But now we’re good. We actually have an apartment together. We do have a little cat.

Derek: Like, we’ve, like, settled down a little bit more.

Claire: Yeah, I think so. It’s like our life was so hectic after Big Brother and, like, being, you know, thrust into this world. And now it kind of feels like, OK, maybe this is a–the, you know? It’s like it’s I think you said it’s like the second chapter, and now we get to go and like live the rest of our lives.

Claire and Derek learned how they deal with stress after ‘Big Brother 23’

Q: What have you guys learned about each other living together just you and not like, 15 other people?

Derek: I think well, on Big Brother , we were…So we’re in the house together for like 50 days, but then we’re in jury together for like almost the same amount of time, maybe less. And I feel like during that time, because there’s nothing else to do, nothing distract you , no phones, no communication with literally anyone else. You get to know each other like very well.

And I thought that I knew everything there was. I was proven, so wrong. So, so, so wrong. I remember after Big Brother finished, me and Claire took a trip to Mexico and I was really excited about this. So I was like, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to go to Mexico. We’re going to hit the beaches. A little bit of surfing, tanning.’ We get to Mexico City the first night, and we’re trying to figure out, oh, it’s kind of funny because we just won the race, but–

Claire: We’re trying to navigate.

Derek: The first day. We’re trying to navigate to a restaurant, and we get to the biggest argument we’ve ever had, just trying to figure out how do we walk to this restaurant because we can’t walk through this neighborhood. I was like, Oh, we have to take this bus. I was like, Claire, that’s not a running bus. I was like, ‘Put it in Google Maps.’ She was like, ‘Google’s down.’ I was like, ‘What do you mean Google is down?’

Claire: Google? What’s happening?!

Derek: So there was a lot that we had to learn about each other on like, how do we handle stress almost? Like how do we handle hard situations? And I feel like that is what we’ve learned of like in regular life, you have more stimulus, thank you have one Big Brother . Big Brother , 98% of the day you’re sitting on a couch.

Claire: Yeah.

Derek: And it’s like, OK, cool. Everyone’s going to be in a really good mood if you’re just sitting on a couch eating food. But like when things get hard, when things get choppy and out of things, hey, how do people handle that? How do you react? How do we communicate with each other?

Claire: Yeah, like I think we learned at the core of who the other person was, right? But then once you get off the show, it’s like, what are they like with their phone? What are they like with their friends?

Like, there are so many aspects you don’t know. And yeah, how do you handle stress? Because, like in Big Brother, I wanted people to like me all the time. So like, even when I’m like stressed, or I’m like, like, you just have to put on a good face and be like, ‘Oh, well, I’m affable, like, OK, I’m not getting into fights.’

And when you’re with the person sometimes you care the most about, sometimes you know, you’re a little more trigger happy to get into fights. And so we, you know, you have to figure that out, and you have to deal with that. And the race really makes you deal with it. And it’s sink or swim, basically.

Derek joked about proposing to embarrass Claire at ‘The Amazing Race’ finale

Q: Has going on TAR strengthened your relationship and the way you communicate with each other?

Claire: I think the race really taught us what the other person needs in time of stress, in times of panic, because we cope very differently. We have different reactions to stress, different reactions to everything, basically.

And so figuring out like, OK, what can I tell you that will reassure you? Or what do you need me to say? Or how do you need me to show up for you?

And we had talked about that before, and we thought we knew. But sometimes you don’t really know yourself until you are put in environments like this. And it’s like, OK, actually, this is what I need. And we would really look at like, OK, when are we fighting? What’s going on there? Let’s try to figure this out.

So it was like we had to approach it like kind of analytically and figure out like, how do we how can we best communicate? And we’ve been able to use that in our day-to-day life. And I think it’s made us much stronger as a couple.

Derek: Yeah, I agree with that.

Q: Dere k , you really toyed with a lot of us who love you guys after you won the prize and everything. Derek, you were acting like you were going to ask a certain question. Can you address that? Is there any marriage talk or engagement talk?

Derek: No.

Claire: No.

Derek: I feel like when we were watching past seasons of the race, we saw…I think we saw other people. And I always thought, it’ll be like funny. I was like, Claire, what would you do if I just proposed at the finish line? Because I know Claire hates attention, and it would just be like her least favorite thing.

Claire: It would be the worst thing possible for me. Like, so happy Will and James did it. But no, no, please. I was like, if you propose, I will say no. Like I will do that to you.

Derek: So I always thought I was, like, funny just because I just know, like. Claire hate would hate that so much. We always, like, joke about it. And then I didn’t think we’d actually win.

So we’re standing at the finish line, ‘I’m like, Oh sh*t, I can actually do it.’ I can do the thing. Then Phil threw me an Ollie-Oop and was like, ‘Any questions you want to ask, Derek?’ I was like, ‘OK, let’s do this thing!’ I was like, Dude, it’s go time.

This interview has been condensed for this article.

More ‘Amazing Race’ exit interviews from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘The Amazing Race 34’: Aubrey and David’s Advice to Future Alternates

‘The Amazing Race’: Marcus Says It Wasn’t ‘a Surprise’ to See Claire and Derek Helping Another Team

‘The Amazing Race’: Quinton and Mattie Reveal They Were Pulled Over, Rules in the Race, and More

‘The Amazing Race’: Glenda and Lumumba on Their Car Crash and Strengthening Their Marriage

‘The Amazing Race’: Abby and Will Dream for Round Two After Shocking Ending to Their Race

‘The Amazing Race 34’: Sharik Addresses Sabotage Accusations, ‘I Was Dying, so I Needed to Finish’

‘The Amazing Race 34’: Rich and Dom React to Sharik Almost Quitting and Their Own Stress

‘The Amazing Race 34’: Rex and Tim Reveal Their Routine to Drop 50 Pounds

‘The Amazing Race 34’: Aastha and Nina on Their Slow Start and Double Dates With Claire and Derek

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SheKnows

Young & Restless: Danger is Coming for Diane and Ashley — Plus, Trouble Ahead for Sally

It was a short week for Young & Restless with sports pre-emptions on Thursday and Friday, and a slightly shorter soapbox. Still, lots to talk about…. I don’t know why Elena is sticking with Nate at this point; he keeps making his priorities clear. He was so grateful to get back in her good graces, only to stand her up in favor of hanging out after hours in the office with Victoria. I don’t even understand what he was thinking with the whole plot to bring Chancellor-Winters under the Newman umbrella. Make it make sense! The way they had Victoria tossing back drinks with Nate, one has to wonder if the writers are thinking of putting them together. I haven’t noticed any sexual pull between them — and you would have when they were alone in the office one would think — so, who knows?
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Bryton James Tries to Wrap His Head Around a Co-Star’s Exit: ‘It’s Gonna Be Sad’

When The Young and the Restless’ Amanda packed up and shipped out of Genoa City on November 15, viewers’ hearts broke right along with Devon’s — and his portrayer’s. As the billionaire’s impulsive tryst with Abby cost him his girlfriend, Bryton James was having to say goodbye to leading lady Mishael Morgan, with whom he first worked when she was playing Amanda’s twin sister, Hilary.
OK! Magazine

'Self-Involved' Carrie Underwood & 'Paranoid' Mike Fisher's Marriage Is On Thin Ice As She Continues Tour Away From Home

Church Bells may have been ringing when Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher promised each other forever, but is seems now all the couple hears is alarm bells as rumors of trouble in paradise continue to mount. While the "Church Bells" songstress travels around the world for her epic Denim & Rhinestones tour, the retired hockey pro is playing househusband — and he is far from happy with how the "tables have turned," said a source."She used to be paranoid about him when he was playing ice hockey and traveling around with the team with all those groupies hanging around," the...
The Hollywood Gossip

Jenny Slatten Gets Bad News About Bringing Sumit to America

Sometimes, it’s good to know your options — just in case. On last weekend’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Jenny Slatten spoke to an immigration attorney. She wanted to know about the odds of Sumit being able to immigrate to the US with her....
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Tracey E. Bregman Says Farewell to a Co-Star Who ‘Will Be So Missed’

It’s never easy to say goodbye. Though Tracey E. Bregman has spent nearly 40 years playing Lauren Fenmore, The Young and the Restless is far from the only soap the actress has appeared on over the years. There was, of course, Lauren’s years-long crossover to The Bold and the Beautiful, but the actress actually got her daytime start in 1978 playing rebellious teen Donna Temple Craig over on Days of Our Lives.
News Breaking LIVE

Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies

Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
Quick Country 96.5

Ree Drummond and Her Husband Ladd Reach a Very Sad Milestone

It happens to every couple with kids, but Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond and her husband Ladd seem to be taking it in stride — literally. On Instagram, the reality television star and famous blogger offered a photo with her husband, taking a brisk walk on a clear Oklahoma afternoon. It's their new thing, because they needed to find a new thing. Caring for children won't be their 'thing' much longer.
KANSAS STATE
People

Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34, Wife Says She 'Held His Hand Tight' in Final Moments

The late actor revealed in June that he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. His wife, Angie Lee Graham, announced the news in a post on his Instagram account on Thursday, writing that Lee died that morning in what was "the most beautiful moment" of her life. "I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away," she wrote. "He had a smile on...
News Breaking LIVE

"America's Got Talent" Star Dies

Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.
People

Pregnant Keke Palmer Does Date Night with Boyfriend After Announcing Baby News

While out at Madison Square Garden to catch the New York Rangers hockey game Monday night, the Nope star and father-to-be were all smiles for the cameras Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson stepped out for a hockey game on Monday night, just two days after she revealed they were expecting their first child together. While cheering on the New York Rangers as they played the Saint Louis Blues at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the couple were photographed smiling and holding hands as they cozied up for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 36 new channels for free this month

Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.
TheDailyBeast

‘GMA’ Host Amy Robach Breaks Silence Amid Affair Rumors With Co-Host T.J. Holmes

Good Morning America third-hour host Amy Robach has reportedly broken her silence after reports of a romance with co-host T.J. Holmes was revealed. The US Sun reports that it approached Robach, 49, on Friday to see if she had a comment about “what has been going on” with colleague Holmes, 45. “It‘s been great, I‘ve gotten a lot of support, and um, just I appreciate everything and I’m happy to be going to work,” she said. The Daily Mail first reported the affair Wednesday, followed by PageSix reporting the daytime TV hosts had left their spouses for each other. Robach’s pending divorce from Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue was confirmed Thursday. Neither Robach or Holmes have reactivated their social media accounts in the wake of the scandal, but both have remained on air, and ABC hasn’t announced any plans to change that.Read it at The Sun
TVLine

Chicago Fire Bosses Talk Bringing Back [Spoiler] to 'Wreck Some Lives'

Warning: The following contains spoilers from Wednesday’s Chicago Fire. Proceed at your own risk! Here comes trouble! On Wednesday’s Chicago Fire fall finale, an incident between Carver and a city employee during a rescue call sparked an IAD investigation. But even more shocking than the grenade that detonated at the end of the episode, leaving Carver and Stella’s lives in jeopardy, was who strode into Firehouse 51 earlier in the hour to question Carver: It was Violet’s disgraced former paramedic partner Emma (played by Caitlin Carver), who is now somehow working for IAD! (With an episode title like “Nemesis,” maybe we should...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

240K+
Followers
122K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy