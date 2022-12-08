Read full article on original website
Stacy Buchanan Brooks
5d ago
Good luck, I pray the actual give you a chance to make changes for the greater good for our teachers and students, b/c they sure haven’t allowed anyone else before you.
Reply(1)
2
Related
Ector County tackles the tripledemic
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The director of the Ector County Health Department confirms that the county has seen a slight increase in the tripledemic-related cases of flu, RSV, and COVID-19. But she also says it’s not overwhelming local doctors and health experts, and she has a theory on why it’s happening. “(People) were masking […]
cbs7.com
Midland County declares itself sanctuary county for the unborn
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Midland County Commissioners Court voted 4-1 in favor of establishing Midland County as a sanctuary city to “protect life from conception to natural death.”. Many Midlanders, both for and against, spoke at the meeting, which was the first item on the agenda. “To me, it...
Odessa man proposes to girlfriend at Starbright Village
ODESSA, Texas — One couple in Odessa has the Christmas memory they’ll always remember. It’s not the presents under the tree that made this particular gift special, but this gift was the gift of love. Derek Judkins proposed to his girlfriend, Brittney Alvarez on Dec. 8, 2022....
cbs7.com
Odessa City Council to discuss firing popular city manager, city attorney
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa City Council will take up agenda items at Tuesday night’s meeting to consider terminating City Manager Michael Marrero and City Attorney Natasha Brooks. Brooks and Marrero are both popular department heads, and confusion surrounds how or why this agenda item was placed on...
Hurry! Are These The Slowest Traffic Light Intersections in West Texas?
Every city has them. And, for some reason, it's always the intersection that you're at right? Recently, it was asked on Facebook what are the SLOWEST lights in West Texas. Here are some of the answers. Which intersections would you add to the list?. • 42nd & WEST COUNTY RD...
Midland Development Corporation unveils plans for new family entertainment center
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Development Corporation unveiled plans to develop a 17.2 acre plot of land into a family entertainment center. The plot of land was supposed to be used for a Costco, but the lot has been empty ever since the Costco deal went away. A non-binding letter...
New To Midland/Odessa? Here Are Some Things You Need To Know
If you have lived in Midland/Odessa all of your life, or even most of your life, here are 5 things you definitely know, but if you are new to town here are some things you need to know about our area. 1. We are 300 miles away from everything. The...
cbs7.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland High falls to Cooper in final game of Tall City Tournament
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland High Bulldogs fell to Lubbock Cooper in the final game of the Tall City Tournament 82-73. Watch below for more.
cbs7.com
Virginia couple traveling the country to visit Texas Roadhouses stopped in Midland for the 314th visit
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Virginia couple is traveling the country to visit as many Texas Roadhouses as possible and today their journey brought them to Midland. Judy and Mike McNamara are determined to visit 500 Texas Roadhouse locations and they’re already more than halfway there, today’s visit marked 314.
4 students arrested at San Jacinto Junior High following altercation
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD has released a statement concerning multiple incidents that occurred at San Jacinto Junior High on Thursday. According to the district, the school went on hold twice during the morning so Midland ISD police could arrest three students that were involved in an altercation. Later...
Midland-Odessa Responds-What Are The Best Reasons To Move Here?Wrong Answers Only Edition!
Ok be real, on a scale of 1-10, how likely are you to recommend someone moving to the Permian Basin? For those of us who have been here pretty much our whole lives, we probably are a strong 6 but for the transplants who came here from bigger cities, and discovered what it's really like, I'm thinking a solid 1 1/2 is all you're getting. lol.
See Beautiful Christmas Marriage Proposal At Starlight Village In Odessa!
It's Christmas time! A time to get in the car and head on over to see the Christmas Lights! And, if you are in Odessa, Texas then you hit up Starlight Village to check out the full display of Christmas Lights! Well, what if you and your man are checking out the lights and all of a sudden among all the exhibits, you see a special message to you? That's what happened recently at Starlight Village in Odessa. See Video Below!
Another ECISD student arrested
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 13-year-old student was arrested today by ECISD police after they say he threatened to get a gun and shoot up the school. The Wilson & Young Middle School Student was arrested for the Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition/Use of a Firearm on Campus or Bus, and will also face disciplinary […]
Student Arrested For Making Threats
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- ECISD police arrested a student today, after he made threats towards another student. Officers say that the Permian High School freshman was arrested after he told another student he would have his brother come and shoot him. The boy that was arrested now faces the Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition of […]
cbs7.com
Big Spring Police investigate double-shooting
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Big Spring Police say that they are investigating a shooting that left two people in the hospital Sunday night. BSPD says Sunday at 9:10 PM, they responded to the 2600 block of Chanute for two gunshot victims. A man and woman were taken to Scenic...
cbs7.com
1st Annual Fix West Texas Bissell’s Empty The Shelters Holiday Hope Event
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Fix West Texas held its 1st Christmas-themed holiday adoption event in Midland Sunday afternoon with the Bissell pet foundation. They had everything for dog owners, from dog treats to father and son apparel, and many more vendor booths to check out. It made it easy for...
15-year-old killed in Ector County rollover crash
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A teenage boy has died after a solo-vehicle crash in Ector County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Friday, December 9th at 7:00 A.M., a 15-year-old male, whose name will not be released, was driving on E. Cottonwood Road, about 0.9 miles east of Gardendale. The minor […]
Shooting Leaves Two In Hospital
BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)– Officers with Big Spring Police Department say they found two gunshot victims on the 2600 block of Chanute Drive in Big Spring on Saturday, December 10th. Police were dispatched to the scene in reference to the shooting, where they found a man and a woman that were both shot. Emergency services […]
cbs7.com
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 12/13/22
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 12/13/22: A potent storm system will bring strong...gusty winds and areas of blowing dust to the forecast Tuesday as a cold front pushes through. Cooler to colder air will arrive dropping temperatures back to seasonal levels. An Arctic cold front arrives Thursday and looks to push temperatures back to freezing territory by Friday and Saturday morning. Moisture will be limited so no rain or snow is expected.
Life-size Coca-Cola snow globe coming to United Supermarkets in Midland and Odessa
ODESSA, Texas — Two United Supermarkets stores in the Midland-Odessa area will be hosting a free holiday photo experience on Saturday, courtesy of Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. The events will feature a life-size snow globe and free samples of Coca-Cola products. The display will be set up at the store...
Comments / 5