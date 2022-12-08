ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Sister Wives’: Kody Says Janelle Makes ‘Single Woman Decisions’

By Aramide Tinubu
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 5 days ago

Sister Wives has gotten super dramatic this season. The family is feeling the after-effects of Christine and Kody’s divorce. Now, things between Kody and Janelle aren’t looking too good either. Season 17 has put the couple’s issues front and center.

Kody has accused Janelle of making “single-woman decisions.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oGvLW_0jcH8kFw00
Kody and Janelle Brown | TLC/YouTube

Janelle and Kody’s marriage is breaking down on ‘Sister Wives’

Several factors have contributed to the breakdown between Janelle and Kody’s marriage . The pair have been “spiritually” married since 1993. However, Kody’s obvious favoritism toward his fourth wife, Robyn, his strict COVID-19 rules for the family, and his obsession with “loyalty” has driven a wedge between himself and Janelle.

However, Kody has accused Janelle of making decisions like a single woman.

Kody says Janelle makes ‘single woman decisions’

Kody seems annoyed that Janelle has continued to make choices for herself and their children without considering him. “I don’t know why it’s been OK for so many years,” he told her on an episode of Sister Wives . “And it’s not now. You actually live like a single woman.”

Janelle retorted that she had had to make decisions for herself because Kody has not been a dependable partner. “A long time ago, I was encouraged to be independent. That’s what you did as a plural wife,” Janelle explained during a confessional. “I’ll ask him, and my needs get ignored. I decided to be my own hero and I rescued myself and I started doing things for myself.”

At this point, it looks like Janelle is happy pressing forward on her own.

Janelle has been questioning her marriage to Kody on ‘Sister Wives’

Janelle saw firsthand the breakdown between Christine and Kody’s marriage , which eventually led to their divorce. She has also witnessed the rocky relationship that Kody has with Meri, which has resulted in their solely platonic relationship.

As someone who has always been highly independent, Janelle has begun to question her marriage and the path forward.  “I never thought I’d be in a place where I would be questioning my relationship, but the last few years, I’ve began to wonder if we’re compatible anymore [sic],” Janelle said on a recent episode of Sister Wives . “Maybe this doesn’t work anymore for me, I don’t know.”

She said, “You cannot depend on your husband to meet all your needs.”

RELATED: ‘Sister Wives’: All of the Times Meri and Janelle’s Hatred for Each Other Was Documented in Family’s Memoir

Comments / 3

Jenny Castaneda
5d ago

Yes, technically she is a single woman, she's looking out for herself and daughter 🙄

Reply
6
Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Where Does Janelle Brown Live Now that She's Left Kody?

The upheaval in the Sister Wives world continues. Earlier this month, we heard that Janelle Brown has left Kody. This wasn’t anonymous gossip, but came from the family itself. But where, exactly, is she living?. Is Janelle still in her fifth wheel trailer?. For a couple of reasons, Janelle...
UTAH STATE
AMY KAPLAN

'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown's Net Worth, Plus the Net Worth of all 4 Wives

Fans of the TLC show "Sister Wives" have long since wondered how the plural family makes money. We've seen the family try and fail at several family-run businesses like a gym and a jewelry line. Some of the wives have full-time jobs, like Jenelle Brown who worked before the show, and Meri Brown who ran a business from her home.
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Padron Gives Birth To Twin Boys 1 Year After Kody & Christine Brown's Split

The Brown family just got even bigger! On Thursday, November 17, Sister Wives star Mykelti Padron gave birth to twin boys Archer Banks and Ace McCord with husband Tony Padron — one year after her parents, Kody and Christine Brown, spiritually divorced. KODY BROWN ADMITS HE WASN'T 'IN LOVE' WITH CHRISTINE: 'I WAS DOING IT AS MY DUTY AS A HUSBAND'The babies were born only two minutes apart, with Archer weighing in at 6.15 pounds and Ace weighing 6.8 pounds. The newborn sons join the married couple's 1-year-old daughter Avalon, whose birth was featured on the current season of the...
UTAH STATE
People

Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34, Wife Says She 'Held His Hand Tight' in Final Moments

The late actor revealed in June that he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. His wife, Angie Lee Graham, announced the news in a post on his Instagram account on Thursday, writing that Lee died that morning in what was "the most beautiful moment" of her life. "I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away," she wrote. "He had a smile on...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

240K+
Followers
122K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy