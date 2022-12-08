ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Pete Davidson Just Listed His Staten Island Condo for $1.3 Million

By Sheiresa Ngo
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 5 days ago

Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson is about to make a big move. The actor and comedian recently listed his Staten Island condo for $1.3 million. Here’s a look at the condo and where he’s moving next.

Pete Davidson used to live with his mother

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zwcwa_0jcH8exa00
Pete Davidson | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Before moving into his luxury Staten Island condo, Davidson used to live with his mother, Amy. He spoke about his former living arrangement during an episode of Saturday Night Live . During the show’s 2019 Mother’s Day special, he said it was going to be special for him.

“This is going to be a special Mother’s Day for me because this year, she’s not just my mom, but she’s also my roommate,” he said. “I know what people think. They see you on TV and magazines and stuff and they think, ‘Wow, that guy must have a place.’ Nope,” he joked. Davidson clarified that he didn’t move into his mother’s house. During an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , he revealed that he and his mother bought a home together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bsbs9_0jcH8exa00
Pete Davidson with his mom, Amy Davidson | Rosalind O’Connor/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“So, I live with my mom,” said Davidson. “We bought a house together, but nobody believes that. So I live with my mom, kinda, So, I have, like, a basement that’s mine. But that’s like an apartment, so I live underneath her.”

Davidson said he enjoyed living with his mom. “We did live together for a good two years,” said Davidson during an interview with Seth Meyers . “She was a pretty great roommate. We had a really good situation. We got really close.”

Before buying a home with his mother, Davidson and Ariana Grande lived together in 2018. The former couple lived in a 4,023-square-foot luxury apartment in the Chelsea section of Manhattan, New York. The apartment sold for $13.5 million last year.

A look inside Pete Davidson’s Staten Island condo

RELATED : Kim Kardashian Sees Herself With ‘Absolutely No One’ After Pete Davidson Split

Davidson has joked about being from Staten Island on many occasions, but he decided to put the New York City borough in his review mirror. His condo is located in the Staten Island neighborhood of St. George. His former apartment is in the Accolade building, which was built in 2015 according to the listing .

The 1,592-square-foot condo features two bedrooms and three bathrooms along with a terrace and walk-in closet. Some of the perks of living here include a doorman, elevator, private outdoor space, a gym, media room, and more, reports Street Easy .

Where is Pete Davidson moving?

Where is Davidson moving? The SNL star says Brooklyn is his new home. He first announced he wanted to move to Brooklyn during an interview with NBCLX in February. He told reporter Tabitha Lipkin that he still “loves” Staten Island, but the commute was becoming a problem. According to him, it “takes too long to get over the bridge.”

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Emily Ratajkowski Stuns In New Michael Kors Campaign After Confirming Romance With Pete Davidson: Photos

She's ready for winter! Emily Ratajkowski teamed up with Michael Kors and Ellessee, who created a new line which showcases winter inspired looks — just one day after she and Pete Davidson were spotted at the Knicks game in New York City. Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos of the model! In the new photos, the brunette beauty, 31, sported a striped long-sleeve shirt and pants, in addition to Michael Kors snow boots. As OK! previously reported, the book author and the comedian, 29, have been seeing one another following their splits from Sebastian Bear-McClard and Kim...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Emily Ratajkowski Dances In Tiny Crop Top For Sexy TikTok Amid Pete Davidson Romance

Emily Ratajkowski has some moves! The 31-year-old model and actress took to TikTok to perform the viral dance to the song, “Tubarão Te Amo”, in blue pants and a super cropped white t-shirt on Dec. 1. She seemed to not take herself too seriously as she did loose versions of the choreography while a brunette acquaintance lounged on a couch in the background paying no attention to Emily at all. Emily wore a straight face throughout the entire video but appeared to enjoy herself as she threw in some crumping at the end of the sexy clip.
OK! Magazine

Wendy Williams Barely Able To Walk, Begs For Assistance While Entering Her New York Apartment

Fans have once again voiced their concern for Wendy Williams. In a shocking video shared to Instagram on Sunday, November 27, the former host of The Wendy Williams Show struggled to walk and begged for assistance as she made her way into her New York City penthouse. "Hey Wendy, how ya doin'?" the camera man asked a wobbly Williams, to which she replied, "Fine. Thanks. Can I have your hand, please? Can I have your hand? Somebody's hand!""WENDY WILLIAMS' FRIEND REVEALS AILING FORMER TALK SHOW HOST IS 'STRONGER' AFTER CHECKING INTO REHABThe ex daytime diva almost completely lost her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Lap-dancing NYPD cop Vera Mekuli poses as villainess in sexy shots

Those are some arresting photos! Bronx rookie cop Vera Mekuli, who made headlines last year when she gave a lap dance to a superior at a holiday party, is melting Instagram with sizzling snaps dressed like DC comics bad girl Harley Quinn. Wearing harlequin makeup, fishnet stockings and carrying an oversized mallet just like the anti-hero, 27-year-old Mekuli posed next to her black Subaru WRX STI. In one image, she stands in front of the car looking back at the camera and in another she is squatting down at the rear of the Subaru, which is outfitted with a spoiler. Mekuli posted three...
BRONX, NY
People

Hilaria Baldwin Admits She and Husband Alec Are 'Not Okay' One Year After Rust Shooting Tragedy

"It was and is a tragedy that nobody could ever have imagined," Hilaria Baldwin said of the fatal Rust shooting incident to Extra A year after the fatal shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin's film Rust, his wife Hilaria Baldwin says she and her husband are still "not okay." In a preview of 38-year-old Hilaria's upcoming interview with Extra, shared with PEOPLE, the author and podcast host indicated that both she and Alec, 64, are still struggling emotionally more than one year after the incident that resulted in the death of...
Page Six

Snoop Dogg poses for Skims with wife, kids and grandkids after Kim feud

Snoop Dogg definitely won’t be in the doghouse this holiday season. The “Gin & Juice” rapper, 51, stars in Kim Kardashian’s new Skims ads, joined by his wife, kids and grandkids — with the whole crew dressed in coordinating cozy loungewear. The holiday campaign showcases three generations of Snoop’s family as they model matching plaid Skims Sleep Sets (from $58) and pieces from the brand’s Cozy Collection (from $52). The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker appears alongside wife Shantee Broadus and three of his children; Cordell Broadus and his kids Lunda and Journey, Cori Broadus and fiancé Wayne Deuce and Corde Broadus...
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Telling Friends EmRata Is ‘The Girl Of His Dreams’: His Mom Is Excited To Meet Her (Exclusive)

“After spending Thanksgiving together and then going to the New York Knicks game together, it is more than obvious to anyone who knows Pete Davidson that he is completely into Emily Ratajkowski,” a source close to the Saturday Night Live alum tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Pete, 29, and EmRata, 31, went public with their long-rumored romance on Nov. 27 by sitting courtside for the Knicks game, less than a week after the two attended a Friendsgiving together. Though Pete has been romantically involved with some high-profile women – from Ariana Grande to Kate Beckinsale to Kim Kardashian – this new romance might be endgame for Staten Island’s favorite son.
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

Martha Stewart confesses that she ‘melts’ when looking at photos of Brad Pitt

Martha Stewart poked fun at her crush on Brad Pitt and shared that she “melts” whenever she looks at photos of him.The 81-year-old chef gushed over Pitt during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday. When the TV host asked Stewart if there was a celebrity that she’d feel “star-stuck” around, she mentioned and praised the Fight Club star.“Well if I could meet, I was asked this question once, I’ve been sort of fascinated with this very handsome young boy on Instagram,” she said. “It’s called Brad Pitt fan club.”She went on to explain her...
OK! Magazine

Adele Allegedly Throws 'Hissy Fit' Over Caesars Palace Accommodations, Opts To Stay At The Wynn Amid Vegas Residency

After a 10-month delay, Adele kicked off her Las Vegas residency show at Caesars Palace on Friday, November 18, and while the concert went off without a hitch, insiders claimed there was plenty of drama behind the scenes.According to a report, the singer was expected to spend her weekends bunking in the brand's Palazzo Suites at the Rio Casino, luxury accommodations rumored to go for an eye-watering $1 million-per-night. However, she opted to stay at a $30,000-per-night bungalow at the Wynn instead.The last-minute change is unexpected to say the least, though some believe the new location gives the mom-of-one more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Suri Cruise, 16, Rocks Flared Jeans & Looks Just Like Mom Katie Holmes & Dad Tom Cruise In NYC: Photos

Suri Cruise, 16, was the spitting image of both her parents as she stepped out in stylish, clean-cut jeans and a cozy coat in New York City on Monday! In pics taken on November 28, the daughter of Katie Holmes, 43, and Tom Cruise, 60, wore flared jeans, a cutout design shirt, and an olive green puffer coat as she walked outside a store during the afternoon shopping trip. The famous teen bore a striking resemblance to her Dawson’s Creek star mom, with her brunette hair styled straight and long around her face. She accessorized with a pink plaid scarf and finished the look with tan sneakers. Suri also carried a Target bag, and her alert yet serious expression also gave off Tom Cruise vibes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Kylie Jenner Just Showed So Much Skin On The Red Carpet In A Backless, Sideless Black Dress

Kylie Jenner’s style has really leveled up these past few months, as she has been giving us one sartorial hit after another not just on the red carpet but in her day-to-day life too. The black leather mini skirt she wore with a one-shouldered floral blouse while going out to dinner in New York instantly springs to mind, as does the casual yet sexy jeans with the unbuttoned risqué cardigan ‘fit she wore while on an NYC lunch date with older sister Kendall Jenner. And the super-revealing dress she wore on her most recent red carpet might be the most spectacular of all!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

240K+
Followers
122K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy