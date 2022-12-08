ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KTBS

People Are Leaving Louisiana in Droves

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer - and some clear trends are emerging. A...
a-z-animals.com

Watch Eerie Footage Capturing a Tornado Crossing The Mississippi River

Watch Eerie Footage Capturing a Tornado Crossing The Mississippi River. Without sound, the video footage of a large tornado on the Mississippi River takes on an extra spookiness. Amid dark skies and heavy winds, the viewer watches as the tornado crosses over the river, leaving a trail of destruction behind it.
freightwaves.com

Louisiana staged truck accident case back in court; 2 more plead guilty

Remember the Louisiana staged accident scam and investigation? It’s kicking into gear again. After months of no news regarding indictments, guilty pleas or sentencings, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Louisiana announced this week two recent guilty pleas. But neither were for what is still expected to...
Detroit News

Keystone pipeline is shut down after oil spills into creek

The Keystone oil pipeline system, a major conduit linking Canada to the US Gulf Coast, was shut down after crude leaked into a creek in Kansas. The incident occurred about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Steele City, Nebraska, pipeline owner TC Energy Corp. said Thursday in a statement. US crude futures soared as much as 4.4% on expectations of tighter supplies.
Law & Crime

‘An Act of Mayhem’: Argument Over Golf Game Got So Heated That a Mississippi Man Bit Off Someone’s Nose in a Casino Parking Lot, Cops Say

A 51-year-old Mississippi man was arrested for biting off the nose of another person following a heated argument about a golf game, authorities say. Mark Curtis Wells allegedly committed felony mayhem by assaulting the victim in the parking lot of a casino after a protracted golf-related dispute boiled over. The...
The Independent

Climate concerns give national attention to Louisiana race

The election for a seat on a typically obscure regulatory commission in Louisiana, a state with a front row seat to the effects of climate change, has gained national attention as major utility companies and outside political action committees pour hundreds of thousands of dollars into the race.Saturday's runoff election for a seat on Louisiana's Public Service Commission pits Davante Lewis, a 30-year-old progressive policy advocate who wants to require utilities to reach net-zero emissions, against Lambert Boissiere III, 57, a New Orleans Democrat who has held the position for nearly 18 years and is backed by the state’s...
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Mississippi

Mississippi is one of the lowest-lying states in the United States. Located in the American South, Mississippi shares borders with the Gulf of Mexico, Alabama, Louisiana, Tennessee, and Arkansas. The state’s western border is defined by the twisting course of the Mississippi River. Mississippi has no true mountains; it has a vast coastal plain replete with rich soil and swampland. But every state has a high point, even Mississippi. The question is: just how high is the highest point in Mississippi?
