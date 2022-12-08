Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg is a let downChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
It's against Illinois law to pass a stopped school bus: Why are so many drivers doing it?Jennifer GeerIllinois State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
blockclubchicago.org
Longtime CTA Union President Keith Hill Wins Third Term Amid Safety Concerns, Election Drama
CHICAGO — The largest union of CTA workers has reelected President Keith Hill for a third term. Hill had a landslide victory, according to election results shared with Block Club. Representatives for the union, Amalgamated Transit Union 241, did not respond to a request for comment. Hill will serve...
blockclubchicago.org
Chicago Aldermen Give OK To $8 Million In TIF Funding To Buy Land For A Near South Side High School
NEAR SOUTH SIDE — The cost of building a controversial new high school continues to climb, as a committee of aldermen voted to allocate $8 million in city funds Monday. Members of the City Council’s Committee on Finance approved a proposal to dedicate tax-increment finance – or TIF – money to allow Chicago Public Schools’ purchase of a cluster of properties near 2450 S. State St. The site was previously set aside for affordable housing and will now be used to build a $150 million high school. Previous estimates listed the project’s total cost around $130 million.
blockclubchicago.org
Chicago Casino District Secures Key Zoning Approval, Full Council Vote Expected Wednesday
RIVER WEST — A City Council committee signed off on necessary zoning changes Tuesday for the proposed $1.7 billion Chicago casino entertainment district to move forward. The planned casino is set to be built on the Tribune Publishing site along the Chicago River between Grand and Chicago avenues. The...
blockclubchicago.org
Bronzeville Trail Organizers Launch Fundraising Effort As City Planners Sketch First Steps For 606-Like Path
GRAND BOULEVARD — The task force organizing the long-awaited Bronzeville Trail are ending the year with a crowdfunding campaign to push the elevated path closer to reality. Organizers launched a GoFundMe campaign last week to raise $100,000 for operational costs. The money will also support initiatives with the trail, such as commissioning a monument and plaque near the west entrance in honor of Major Taylor, the 18th century Black bicyclist who was forced to compete overseas when racism derailed his career stateside.
blockclubchicago.org
Updated Six Corners Development At Former Peoples Gas Lot Includes More Apartments And New Retail
PORTAGE PARK — Redevelopment plans for the former Peoples Gas site near Six Corners have been finalized and are ready for community input again. GW Properties, the company that proposed the Shops at Six Corners project at 3955 N. Kilpatrick Ave. in 2020, plans to host a community meeting in early January to show neighbors the latest project renderings, said Mitch Goltz, principal and co-founder of GW Properties.
blockclubchicago.org
Man Giving Winter Tents To People Who Are Homeless Says City Officials Will No Longer Threaten Teardowns
CHICAGO — A Pilsen man giving warm winter tents to people living underneath bridges, viaducts and in parks — and has blasted city officials for threatening to throw them out — now says officials are backing off. Andy Robledo has driven around Chicago in his 1974 blue...
blockclubchicago.org
Proco Joe Moreno Should Be Kicked Off 1st Ward Ballot, Objectors Argue In Complaint
LOGAN SQUARE — The 1st Ward aldermanic race is heating up as former Ald. Proco Joe Moreno and attorney Sam Royko fend off efforts to remove them from the ballot. Residents Dodie Anderson-Barden and Erika Gutierrez filed an objection earlier this month to block Moreno’s bid to return to City Council. Jay Ramirez, who successfully booted an opponent of Moreno’s from the ballot in 2014, filed an objection against Royko.
blockclubchicago.org
All The Candidates Challenging Ald. Pat Dowell Could Be Knocked Off February Ballot
GRAND BOULEVARD — The election season is kicking into high gear and things are already getting messy as three candidates vying to unseat Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) are facing efforts to boot them from the race. Initial hearings on election petition challenges started Monday morning at the Chicago Board...
blockclubchicago.org
Driver Fleeing Police Crashes Into City Truck In Lincoln Square, Causing Stolen Car To Burst Into Flames, Police Say
LINCOLN SQUARE — A driver fleeing police crashed and their car burst into flames Monday morning on a residential block in Lincoln Square, according to police and the local aldermen. About 10:45 a.m., several people in a stolen silver Hyundai robbed someone in the 1900 block of West Berteau...
blockclubchicago.org
Police Questioning Person Of Interest After 3 Killed, 1 Critically Wounded In Shooting Outside Portage Park Bar
PORTAGE PARK — Three people were killed and one critically wounded in a Sunday morning shooting outside a Far Northwest Side bar, police said. About 2:30 a.m., people inside a bar got into an argument that turned into a fight, which spilled out into the street in the 5500 block of West School Street, police said. Someone fired shots, hitting two men and two women outside the bar, Cmdr. Joseph Brennan said at a news conference, citing preliminary information.
blockclubchicago.org
Lincoln Park High School Trial Stemming From Ousted Principal’s Lawsuit Goes To Jury
LINCOLN PARK — A verdict is expected Monday in the jury trial stemming from a lawsuit by a Lincoln Park High School principal who was ousted following a high-profile scandal in the school’s athletics program. John Thuet, 38, was five months into his role as interim principal at...
blockclubchicago.org
Pilsen Neighbor Brings Back Luminous Winter Wonderland For Holidays: ‘Who Doesn’t Love Christmas Lights?’
PILSEN — Isabel Hernandez’s favorite holiday is Christmas — and anybody walking by her house can tell. The Pilsen resident decorates her massive 19th Street yard with lights, inflatables, a Christmas tree and more to bring holiday cheer to the neighborhood every year. Hernandez, 54, has lived...
Comments / 0