Chicago, IL

blockclubchicago.org

Chicago Aldermen Give OK To $8 Million In TIF Funding To Buy Land For A Near South Side High School

NEAR SOUTH SIDE — The cost of building a controversial new high school continues to climb, as a committee of aldermen voted to allocate $8 million in city funds Monday. Members of the City Council’s Committee on Finance approved a proposal to dedicate tax-increment finance – or TIF – money to allow Chicago Public Schools’ purchase of a cluster of properties near 2450 S. State St. The site was previously set aside for affordable housing and will now be used to build a $150 million high school. Previous estimates listed the project’s total cost around $130 million.
Bronzeville Trail Organizers Launch Fundraising Effort As City Planners Sketch First Steps For 606-Like Path

GRAND BOULEVARD — The task force organizing the long-awaited Bronzeville Trail are ending the year with a crowdfunding campaign to push the elevated path closer to reality. Organizers launched a GoFundMe campaign last week to raise $100,000 for operational costs. The money will also support initiatives with the trail, such as commissioning a monument and plaque near the west entrance in honor of Major Taylor, the 18th century Black bicyclist who was forced to compete overseas when racism derailed his career stateside.
Updated Six Corners Development At Former Peoples Gas Lot Includes More Apartments And New Retail

PORTAGE PARK — Redevelopment plans for the former Peoples Gas site near Six Corners have been finalized and are ready for community input again. GW Properties, the company that proposed the Shops at Six Corners project at 3955 N. Kilpatrick Ave. in 2020, plans to host a community meeting in early January to show neighbors the latest project renderings, said Mitch Goltz, principal and co-founder of GW Properties.
Proco Joe Moreno Should Be Kicked Off 1st Ward Ballot, Objectors Argue In Complaint

LOGAN SQUARE — The 1st Ward aldermanic race is heating up as former Ald. Proco Joe Moreno and attorney Sam Royko fend off efforts to remove them from the ballot. Residents Dodie Anderson-Barden and Erika Gutierrez filed an objection earlier this month to block Moreno’s bid to return to City Council. Jay Ramirez, who successfully booted an opponent of Moreno’s from the ballot in 2014, filed an objection against Royko.
Police Questioning Person Of Interest After 3 Killed, 1 Critically Wounded In Shooting Outside Portage Park Bar

PORTAGE PARK — Three people were killed and one critically wounded in a Sunday morning shooting outside a Far Northwest Side bar, police said. About 2:30 a.m., people inside a bar got into an argument that turned into a fight, which spilled out into the street in the 5500 block of West School Street, police said. Someone fired shots, hitting two men and two women outside the bar, Cmdr. Joseph Brennan said at a news conference, citing preliminary information.
