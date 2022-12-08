Ohio State is nearly two weeks away from facing No. 1 Georgia in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The No. 4 Buckeyes play the defending national champions on Dec. 31 in their third College Football Playoff appearance in four seasons. For two-time Heisman Trophy finalist C.J. Stroud, it is an NFL showcase opportunity with the highest of stakes. Stroud returned to team activities this week after he spent Saturday in New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist, and Ryan Day sees the quarterback ready to get back to work.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO