ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Ryan Day discusses Ohio State's two-time Heisman finalist C.J. Stroud at Peach Bowl press conference

Ohio State is nearly two weeks away from facing No. 1 Georgia in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The No. 4 Buckeyes play the defending national champions on Dec. 31 in their third College Football Playoff appearance in four seasons. For two-time Heisman Trophy finalist C.J. Stroud, it is an NFL showcase opportunity with the highest of stakes. Stroud returned to team activities this week after he spent Saturday in New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist, and Ryan Day sees the quarterback ready to get back to work.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Three Buckeyes named The Sporting New All-Americans

No. 4 Ohio State is eagerly awaiting and preparing for the College Football Playoff semifinal against No. 1 Georgia. The Buckeyes can't wait to get back on the field after losing to rivals Michigan on the final day of the regular season and backing their way into competing for a national championship.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

247Sports

65K+
Followers
406K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy