Gabby Windey Says That Dating Dancing With The Stars Co-Star Vinny Guadagnino Is A “Possibility”

By Kim Stempel
 5 days ago
The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey made it to the Dancing with the Stars finale. She and her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy , came in second place . Their freestyle routine to “Cell Block Tango” from Chicago was hot! In the end, TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas took home the mirror ball .

Val and Gabby became friends during the DWTS competition. “She definitely had something special about her from the very beginning,” he stated. The couple had sizzling chemistry.

Gabby was also friendly with Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino . Vinny and his pro partner, Koko Iwasaki , didn’t pull in great scores from the judges, but his loyal fan base kept him in the ballroom. Vinny is a charming, self-professed “mama’s boy.” But the couple was eliminated on ’90’s night.

Gabby and her fiancé, Erich Schwer , called it quits just two months after he proposed on The Bachelorette . Gabby stated that they “weren’t each other’s best match.”

Vinny and Gabby attracted some attention for their flirty social media posts . Gabby posted on Instagram to celebrate that she and Val made it to the finale. “Good job baby mamma,” Vinny commented. “My main man,” Gabby replied.

Vinny posted a photo and a positive message on his Instagram. “Stop looking for the one . . . be the one, and let them all come to you,” it read. “Omw (on my way),” Gabby wrote. I’m not mad at these two getting together.

Gabby tried to shut down the rumors at first. “I mean we’re friends. Apparently both of us just like to kind of stir the [pot],” she remarked. “Which is, like, funny. But [the buzz] did happen out of nowhere,” Gabby added.

According to US Weekly , Gabby was asked about dating Vinny while she walked the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards. “I think it’s a possibility,” she said. “I don’t know, we’ll have to wait and see.” The DWTS competitor added, “Gabby, tan, laundry.” Jersey Shore fans know that “GTL,” which stands for “ gym, tan, laundry ,” is the group’s mantra.

Gabby also admitted that she wasn’t getting enough activity “in the DMs.” Gabby added that any potential dates should hit her up, commenting that “now is the time.”

She will be co-hosting the upcoming 2023 DWTS tour. Contestants Vinny , Charli , Daniel Durant , and Heidi D’Amelio will also make appearances in select cities.

I am here for a Vinny and Gabby romance. We’ve seen DWTS usher in many love connections. Maybe this duo is next!

TELL US- WOULD GABBY AND VINNY MAKE A GOOD COUPLE? SHOULD THEY DATE?

[Photo Credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth]

Comments / 1

