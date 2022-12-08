ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

NY cracks down on space heaters after deadly Bronx fire

By Jon Campbell
Gothamist
Gothamist
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Whyyf_0jcH7tLY00
Emergency first responders remain at the scene after an intense fire at a 19-story residential building that erupted the morning of Jan. 9, 2022 in the Bronx. A bill inspired by the fire has been signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

New York will impose new safety restrictions on the manufacture and sale of electric space heaters in response to the January fire that killed 17 people at the Twin Parks North West apartment building in the Bronx.

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the Safe Space Heaters Act into law Thursday. It will soon prohibit stores from carrying electric heaters that don’t have a thermostat and an automatic shutoff feature.

The new law will also prohibit the sale of electric heaters that aren’t certified by a testing body approved by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, better known as OSHA.

The measure is a direct response to the Jan. 9 fire in the Bronx, which, according to fire officials, was caused by a faulty electric space heater and made worse by faulty self-closing doors that allowed smoke to spread.

The law will take effect in 120 days.

"As the weather gets colder once again and we crank up the heat in our homes, this legislation will help prevent future disasters and keep New Yorkers safe as we ensure higher safety standards for all electric space heaters sold in our state,” Hochul said in a statement.

The state Legislature passed the bill unanimously in May , when it was sponsored by Democratic state Sen. Cordell Cleare of Manhattan and Assemblymember Kenny Burgos of the Bronx.

The bill only applies to electric space heaters, which Burgos had previously said was a concession to ensure it wouldn’t outlaw propane heaters used for camping. Those heaters can’t have an automatic shutoff because they aren’t connected to an electric source.

In a statement on Thursday, Burgos said the measure will “keep New Yorkers safe in their homes as we enter these cold winter months.”

Comments / 4

Benjamin Narvaez
4d ago

Well if the owners of the buildings would fix the heat & have it going when needed then space heaters wouldn’t be needed at all. I blame the super of buildings always.

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Ex-con packing two guns among armed NYC farebeaters busted in past week

NYPD cops busted four subway fare-beaters in the past week and recovered guns from each of them — including an ex-con who was packing two loaded pistols, police sources said Monday. Damien Trinidad, 28 — who had been out of state prison for just four months — was arrested Tuesday after getting into a scuffle with transit cops at the Broadway and East New York subway station in Brooklyn, sources said. Trinidad was initially stopped on a fare-beating rap — until a “ghost gun” was spotted in his waistband and a second firearm wrapped in a bandana then fell from his pants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man slashed across nose with box cutter on Manhattan subway: NYPD

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — A box cutter-wielding assailant slashed a man across the nose aboard a subway train in Lower Manhattan early Monday, police said. The victim, 64, was aboard a northbound No. 4 train at the Bowling Green station around 1:20 a.m. when he became involved in a dispute with another man, according […]
MANHATTAN, NY
archpaper.com

Mayor Eric Adams wants to build 500,000 apartments in New York City

Last week New York City Mayor Eric Adams debuted a housing plan with over 100 reforms intended to make it easier to build homes throughout the five boroughs. “Get Stuff Built” has an extremely ambitious, “moonshot” goal to build half a million new homes in the next decade to ameliorate a housing shortage that’s reached crisis proportions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYPD cops defect to small Connecticut force with higher pay: ‘Morale is horrible’

The NYPD’s loss is Danbury, Conn.’s gain. Six of the nine cops just hired by the Connecticut town’s police force are former NYPD officers — the latest proof of the flood of Finest from New York City to greener pastures, according to the local News-Times. Danbury is a sleepy city 50 miles north of the Big Apple — with a fraction of the crime rate and better pay for its officers. The newly minted Connecticut cops will make between $63,900 and $74,400 a year, according to a job listing for the town at PoliceApp.com. The NYPD’s starting salary is $42,500, jumping to...
DANBURY, CT
Daily News

Man dies after shootout with NYPD in Bronx that included cop involved in previous deadly 2021 gunfight (EXCLUSIVE)

A Bronx man who was shot during a chase and gunfight with police last week has died of his wounds — and one of the officers who fired at him was involved in a deadly 2021 shootout, the Daily News has learned. Daniel Rivera, 39, was critically wounded when police fired 30 bullets at him during a confrontation in the woods near Yankee Stadium on Dec. 4. He died the next day, according to state ...
BRONX, NY
shelterforce.org

After the Fire: Bronx Residents Return to Building that Burned

On the freezing Sunday morning of Jan. 9, 2022, fire swept through the third floor of Twin Parks North West, a 19-story public housing complex in the Fordham Heights neighborhood of the Central Bronx. Panicked screams pierced the air as residents tried to escape through the thick black smoke that eventually filled the building. Accounts of that day from survivors described how some jumped over bodies, while others waited for fire rescue teams, who carried them to safety.
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

52-year-old stabbed multiple times, robbed in Bronx attack

NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are searching for a suspect wanted for stabbing a 52-year-old man during a robbery last weekend in the Bronx. According to the NYPD, at around 6 pm on Sunday, an unidentified male suspect approached a 52-year-old victim and initiated an unprovoked assault. The suspect allegedly slapped the man’s phone and stabbed him multiple times. The man was treated at the hospital for stab wounds to the back and arm. The assault happened in the area of 1538 University Avenue. Detectives with the 46th Precinct are investigating. The post 52-year-old stabbed multiple times, robbed in Bronx attack appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NYC Man Reportedly Jailed for Shoplifting Perfume Dies at Rikers Island

A 39-year-old man sent to Rikers Island for reportedly stealing perfume from a popular beauty chain store died Sunday from a suspected overdose. Edgardo Mejias became the 19th detainee to die in the troubled jail system when officials found the man unresponsive in the Anna M. Kross Center. He was declared dead at approximately 5 p.m., the Department of Correction said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Over 5,600 NYC cabbies seek damages over post-arrest license suspensions

More than 5,600 taxi and for-hire vehicle drivers with arrests on their records claim the Taxi and Limousine Commission unjustly suspended their licenses as their criminal cases played out in court — and are now seeking damages, advocates told The Post. The drivers’ suspensions — which occurred between 2003 and 2020 — were ultimately resolved, but only after months out of work and an arduous legal process, according to the impacted cabbies. A federal judge ruled in 2019 that the TLC’s process for appealing license suspensions was unconstitutional because the agency declined to consider “evidence of a driver’s ongoing danger to health...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

NYPD seeking brazen armed robber in Coney Island

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 70th Precinct in Coney Island are searching for a man who held up a Coney Island Avenue business on Friday. According to police, the man entered the business at 1152 Coney Island Avenue in Brooklyn and pulled a gun on an employee. Waving the gun at multiple victims, the suspect forced the employee to open the cash register. The suspect took the money from the register and fled the scene. Police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the armed suspect, a black male, wearing a light-colored The post NYPD seeking brazen armed robber in Coney Island appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
Gothamist

Gothamist

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
745K+
Views
ABOUT

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

 http://www.gothamist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy