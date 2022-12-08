ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

4d ago

There are other Americans in Russian prisons who've been there for years. The American school teacher received 14 years for a small amount of pot. Why was Griner special?

Patricia Ambrose
4d ago

Should have left her over there. She is no 1 special. So we let a major arms dealer go for a basketball player who BROKE the law in another Country. Way to go Biden.. Now she can come home and write a book and maybe even a movie about her ordeal and make money off it. To a Country that she doesn't even like.

Audrey Holowell
4d ago

Not a decent thing about this “swap” !! As a mother of two soldiers who have been to war and by the grace of God were able to come back, this is an injustice. Our government thinks more of spotlight and pomp than our men and women who have protected our country. Shameful.

Harper's Bazaar

Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison

Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Cristoval Victorial

Arkansas elects the youngest African American in U.S history

Jaylen Smith, at only 18 years of age, is now the youngest Black mayor in U.S. history. Merely a freshman in college, Smith, a town native, has now been elected mayor of Earle, Arkansas (a town with less than 2,000 residents) after his victorious win. He managed to accumulate 235 votes all while his opponent Nemi Matthews Sr. won only 183 votes for the position as mayor small Arkansas town.
EARLE, AR
CBS LA

Brittney Griner released by Russia in 1-for-1 prisoner swap for arms dealer

Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who was held for months in Russian prisons on drug charges, was released Thursday in a one-for-one prisoner swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout, according to a U.S. official. The one-for-one exchange agreement negotiated with Moscow in recent weeks was given final approval by President Biden within just the last week, according to sources familiar with the deal. The swap took place on Thursday in the United Arab Emirates.Five former U.S. officials told CBS News the agreement had been reached as of last Thursday.  A White House official said President Biden was in the Oval Office Thursday morning on the phone, speaking with Griner and her wife, and that Vice President Kamala Harris was also in the room. Per standard procedure for freed U.S. prisoners, Griner was expected to quickly undergo a medical evaluation. FULL COVERAGE: Brittney Griner released by Russia in 1-for-1 prisoner swap for arms dealer Viktor Bout - CBS NEWS
TheDailyBeast

Democrats Are Ready to Call Kyrsten Sinema’s Bluff

In Washington, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to leave the Democratic Party last week landed like a black cloud over the party’s sunny post-election victory lap. But back in Arizona, her move came across like something else entirely. “Her party switch is an electoral hand grenade,” one Arizona Democratic...
ARIZONA STATE

