When the Newberry Indians tip off the 2022-2023 Boys Basketball season this week, there will be a slightly different look on the sidelines. Although there will be new coaches in place, they are familiar faces in the program. Newberry Alum Nate Moulton is taking over for the varsity, replacing Kenn Depew, who decided to step down and focus more on his duties as Athletic Director. As one Depew steps away, another is making his return. Jason “Ace” Depew, a record setting player in his day for the Indians who previously served as JV and Varsity Coach, will be back on the bench leading the JV Indians.

NEWBERRY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO