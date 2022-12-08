Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income programBeth TorresSanta Clara County, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Jewish, Christian and Muslim volunteers invite others to join activities benefiting San Jose’s needy in DecemberD.J. EatonSan Jose, CA
Related
Stunning stretch of private coastal Bay Area land to become a public park
More than 6,000 acres of stunning coastal land is to be protected and opened to the public.
passporttoeden.com
Here’s Where To See Christmas Lights In The Bay Area
Wreaths, gingerbread houses, garlands, nutcrackers, Santa, reindeer, snow, and Christmas trees wrapped in a string of lights all make me think of the most wonderful time of the year. Where can you see holiday decorations and vibrant Christmas lights in the Bay Area? Everywhere from Los Gatos to San Francisco. And there’s also no better time like the present (no pun intended) to visit!
Bay Area snow: Photos and videos show region’s mountains blanketed in powder
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A smattering of snow fell on some of the Bay Area’s highest peaks over the weekend as a persistent cold snap looks set to hang around in the coming days. Rainstorms coupled with a cold air mass pushed southward through the region overnight Saturday into Sunday, leaving behind significant rain totals […]
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in Gilroy, CA
Gilroy is a city in Santa Clara County, Northern California. The southernmost part of the city belongs to the San Francisco Bay Area; their local economy has many Mexican and Asian influences. There are a lot of great attractions in the city, complemented by its diverse food culture. Gilroy has...
King Tides coming to Bay Area Christmas weekend
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — King Tides are hitting the Bay Area soon, the Port of San Francisco announced on Twitter. The tides are expected to be extra-high in the City by the Bay on Dec. 23 and 24. The tides are an annual event that happens when the moon, Earth and sun align so the […]
KTVU FOX 2
No, it's not the North Pole. These snowy pics are in Santa Clara County
MT. HAMILTON, Calif. - No, these snowy photos are not from the North Pole. They were taken by Photographer Jonathan Rivas of Aio Filmz early Monday morning at the Lick Observatory on Mt. Hamilton in Santa Clara County, at about 4,000 feet high. Mt. Hamilton often gets a dusting of...
Trees crash into Monte Rio homes; Highway 1 in Big Sur closed
SAN FRANCISCO -- A potent Pacific storm, borne by an atmospheric river, rolled into Northern California Saturday, kicking up gusty winds that toppled trees in Monte Rio and dumping heavy rain that triggered flash flood watches throughout the Bay Area.A flood advisory remained in effect from Sacramento to the coast. Flash flood concerns for the Colorado Fire and Dolan Fire burn scars in Monterey County prompted officials Saturday afternoon to close Highway 1 from Ragged Point in the south to Palo Colorado Road in the north until at least dawn Sunday.As the storm marched across the region, flood watches were issued...
Winter under the big top: Season-themed circus show comes to Capitola Mall
The Flynn Creek Circus is a Mendocino County-based performance troupe making a big splash in Santa Cruz County with a three-week run beginning Dec. 16. In a big-top circus tent in the Capitola Mall parking lot, the theatrical showcase "Winter Fairytale" presents the romance of winter in the guise of multicultural folklore and circus-style entertainment.
NBC Bay Area
Freeze Warning Issued for North Bay; Freeze Watch for Rest of Bay Area
The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for Tuesday and Wednesday morning for the North Bay, southern Monterey County and in San Benito County. For the North Bay -- particularly Santa Rosa, Napa and San Rafael areas -- the warning will be in effect overnight and each morning through Sunday.
NBC Bay Area
Families Head to Mount Hamilton to Enjoy Snow Brought by Weekend Storm
It was a day of giggles an firsts for 3-year-old Stevie Papke and her sister Morgan. They've never experienced snow until now. Mount Hamilton is covered in snow after days of pouring rain, and makes for a great winter playground for Bay Area residents. Stevie made her first snow angel...
Everyone deserves a decent place to live: Help Sierra & Taj build their new family home
In recent years, the housing crisis in Santa Cruz County has worsened to an unprecedented level. The stark increase in the county’s home prices has made it impossible for the majority of families to purchase any sort of reliable accommodation. The increased tension surrounding the lack of affordable housing...
Oracle reportedly puts large chunk of Bay Area campus up for sale
The company appears to be cutting its Bay Area square footage broadly.
calmatters.network
Around Town: Christmas Tree Lane ready to light up the holidays
In the latest column, read news about the return of Christmas Tree Lane, upcoming road closures for Caltrain electrification work and a Santa Clara County pilot program to expand mental health treatment. MAKING SPIRITS BRIGHT … For nearly three weeks, the 1700 and 1800 blocks of Fulton Street will transform...
svvoice.com
Feliz Natal! Portuguese Christmas Traditions Alive in the South Bay
This Saturday, Dec. 10, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., the Portuguese Organization for Social Services and Opportunities (POSSO) of San José is throwing open the doors for its annual free Christmas open house. This is the first year that the holiday open house has been held since the onset of the COVID pandemic.
In the largest donation in Ravenswood's history, foundation gives $30 million to build 'community hub' at middle school
The SHP Foundation is giving the Ravenswood City School District $30 million to develop a "community hub" at the field off Bay Road at Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School, the district announced on Dec. 8. This is the single largest donation in Ravenswood's history, according to Board President Mele K. Latu.
NBC Bay Area
Burglars Break Into ‘Curry Up Now' Locations in San Jose, Oakland
A Bay Area restaurant chain was hit by burglars at two locations over the weekend. Managers at "Curry Up Now" said that someone broke into the San Jose restaurant Saturday and the Oakland location Sunday. According to the managers, the thieves smashed windows, broke into cash registers and even cut...
The Almanac Online
South San Francisco's Brothers Cafe expands to San Mateo, with a Millbrae location coming soon
Chicken and waffles served at Brothers Cafe in San Mateo. (Photo courtesy Brothers Cafe via Facebook) Brothers Cafe, formerly known as Cafe 382 in South San Francisco, has rebranded and is expanding to new locations in San Mateo and Millbrae. The San Mateo restaurant opened recently, while a Millbrae outpost...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz mayor-elect hospitalized with transient global amnesia
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz mayor-elect Fred Keeley was taken to Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz after suffering a health emergency Thursday. The city says the 72-year-old was diagnosed with transient global amnesia. According to Cedars-Sinai Health Library, TGA is a sudden, temporary interruption of short-term memory. Unlike...
'It's amazing': Bay Area drying out from big storm; Tahoe digging out from fresh snow
The Bay Area is still drying out from a serious drenching this weekend after a powerful storm brought wind and rain -- along with lots of snow to the Lake Tahoe region.
Snow returns to some of the highest peaks in San Francisco Bay Area
More rain, small hail, and lightning is in the forecast for the Bay Area, while light snowfall has been visible at some of the region's highest elevations.
Comments / 0