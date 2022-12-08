Read full article on original website
I've taken over 50 long-haul Amtrak trips. Here are 10 things you should know before getting on a train.
I've frequently traveled cross-country by train, so I know how to make the most of the journey, like booking early and paying attention to the time.
Do families get to sit together at Southwest? The airline is testing a new boarding process.
Southwest Airlines is experimenting with letting families with children 6 and younger board early on select flights.
Buses Shouldn’t Be Free
The library is free; parks are free; no one has to pay for police or firefighters to show up at their door. So why not make transit free? This week, Washington, D.C.’s city council asked and answered that question by voting unanimously to eliminate payments for riding the bus. If the decision is enacted, the nation’s capital will be the largest American city to make all rides free rides.
MTA: Subway agents to move out of token booths
NEW YORK -- It's the end of an era for subway token booths.The MTA announced Thursday transit officials will no longer be sitting inside; they're taking on a new role and stepping out of the box.Gone will be the days of trying to figure out what the station agent is saying through the token booth speaker."It's a new experience. Coming out of the booth is a new experience," NYC Transit station agent Sabrina Rosado said.Rosado has been a station agent for 10 years and is ready to finally meet straphangers face-to-face.The change for station agents comes after an agreement between...
Amtrak Calls on STB to Investigate UP Following ‘Sunset Limited’ Delays
WASHINGTON — Amtrak’s Sunset Limited was on average four hours late per trip in the last year because of poor dispatching and freight train interference from Union Pacific, the passenger railroad alleges in a new filing with the U.S. Surface Transportation Board. On Thursday, Amtrak called on the...
