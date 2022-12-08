Support for Jazz 91.9 WCLK is made possible in part by The Suite Food Lounge, home of The Suite Jazz Series. This Thursday night December 15 they present Trumpeter Tom Browne, accompanied by The Suite Jazz Series Band. Doors open at 6:30pm, with dinner and Jazz with Tom Browne at 7:30pm. More information including reservations is available at JazzBeat Promotions or at eventbrite.com.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO