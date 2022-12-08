ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville County, SC

Man accused of stealing money from fee tubes at National Forest recreation areas

By Robert Cox
 4 days ago

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The United States Forest Service said they have arrested a person who is accused of breaking into fee tubes at recreational areas and taking money.

The Forest Service said law enforcement confronted the man on November 14 and he admitted to cutting the locks and taking money from 12 fee tubes on Francis Marion and Sumter National Forest lands.

They said the man also admitted to other thefts in the area including break-ins at storage facilities in Abbeville County.

The US Forest Service said the man turned himself in at the Abbeville County Jail and was charged with malicious injury to property, theft of property, and obtaining goods under false pretense.

“This arrest is important to our ability to provide quality recreation on National Forest System lands,” said Roderick Alfred, District Ranger for the Long Cane District of the Francis Marion and Sumter National Forests. “Fees collected from these tubes are used to improve and maintain the publics recreation facilities.”

