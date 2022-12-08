Read full article on original website
Thomas Jefferson, one of the most notable Presidents of the United States, was one of the biggest advocates of the ban on slavery. His famous quote, “I prefer dangerous freedom over peaceful slavery,” is still renowned in the context. He led a very honorable life, too. However, a little problem arose after his death when people learned about his 600 slaves.
Higher Ground, the production company founded by Barack and Michelle Obama, has established an enviable track record with Oscar voters, earning a Best Documentary Feature nomination last year with Crip Camp, and a win in 2020 for American Factory. It’s back in the Oscar race this year with Descendant, a Netflix documentary directed by Margaret Brown. The award-winning film centers on the descendants of the Clotilda, the last slave ship known to have entered the U.S., which sailed into Mobile Bay, Alabama on the eve of the Civil War. RELATED: The Contenders Documentary – Deadline’s Full Coverage “The Obamas’ and the Netflix platform is just crucial because…...
Adriano Pedrosa, the curator behind an acclaimed series of exhibitions that’s been credited with dramatically expanding art history, has won a $25,000 award given out by Bard College’s Center for Curatorial Studies. He is the 2023 recipient of the Audrey Irmas Award for Curatorial Excellence, which has gone to an array of well-regarded curators, from Carolyn Christov-Bakargiev to Okwui Enwezor. He is one of the few Latin American curators to have ever won the award. Pedrosa is the artistic director of the Museu de Arte de São Paulo, where he has initiated the “Histórias” series, whose aim is to think through under-recognized...
If you can get over the fact that Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars eight months ago, then you might learn a thing or two from Emancipation, the new historical drama that began streaming on Apple TV+ today. Directed by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, Infinite, What’s My Name:...
James West invented technology that 90% of modern-day microphones use. He attended Black Panther meetings in college and advocates for minorities in STEM.
There is a lot happening at the Canadian Museum of History! Below you will find the fun family activities, exhibitions, and of course the ever-popular CINÉ+ films that are happening from December 2022 - January 2023. ACTIVITIES. Museum Tree. Until January 9, 2023. Plaza. Come admire the Canadian Museum...
The families of historical figures including Mahatma Gandhi, Eleanor Roosevelt, Winston Churchill and Martin Luther King Jr. are taking part in a new docuseries from “Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy” outfit Cineflix Productions. Titled “The Descendants,” the new series has exclusive access to the families of Gandhi, Roosevelt, Churchill and King, who will share private collections of archival materials and intimate, untold stories. The four-part premium documentary anthology will explore what it’s like “to honor and uphold” the legacies of global icons through the perspectives of their direct descendants. Executive producers include J.C. Mills for Cineflix Productions as...
VMFA's latest exhibition, "Lessons of the Hour — Frederick Douglass," opens Saturday. What it is: A 25-minute film presented over 10 screens that's meant to be an immersive meditation on the 19th century abolitionist. Artist and filmmaker Sir Isaac Julien shot reenactments of Douglass' travels to Britain and famous writings and speeches, including his 1894 D.C. speech "The Lessons of the Hour," about false narratives used at the time to justify lynchings in the South. The scenes are juxtaposed with contemporary shots of racial justice protests.Why it matters: The exhibition shows Douglass' work and speeches are as relevant today as they were more than 100 years ago. "Andy, Mary E. Hendra, and Willie" (detail), ca. 1850, American, 19th century, daguerreotype. Credit: Collection of Dennis O. Williams Bonus: Accompanying "Lessons of the Hour" is a separate exhibit, "A Powerful Influence: Early Photographs of African Americans from the Collection of Dennis O. Williams." It shows how 19th century photography was used to uplift and empower Black Americans, including Douglass, and to degrade and dehumanize countless others. Both exhibitions are free and run through July and May 2023, respectively.
