loudounnow.com
Ziegler Decries ‘False and Irresponsible’ Accusations
Fired Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler on Tuesday issued a statement concerning the special grand jury investigation that cost him his job and resulted in the filing of three misdemeanor criminal charges against him. “I am disappointed that an Attorney General-controlled, secret, and one-sided process—which never once sought...
loudounnow.com
Grand Jury Indictments Against Ziegler, Loudoun Schools Spokesman Unsealed
Four indictments have been issued against two Loudoun County Public Schools officials. The special grand jury’s indictments were unsealed today by a Loudoun County judge. Former Superintendent Scott Ziegler is charged with one count of false publication, one count of prohibited conduct, and one count of penalizing an employee for a court appearance. All are misdemeanors. Ziegler was fired last week, one day after the grand jury issued the findings of its eight-month investigation into the Loudoun County Public Schools’ sexual assault scandal.
loudounnow.com
Suspect Arrested in Leesburg 7-Eleven Robbery
The Leesburg Police Department credits tips from the public in yesterday’s arrest of the suspect in the Dec. 3 robbery at the Dry Mill Road 7-Eleven store. According to the report, shortly before 1 a.m. Dec. 3, police received a report that a man had demanded cash from the clerk. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register as well as merchandise and fled the store on foot. The clerk was not injured during the encounter.
loudounnow.com
Purcellville Mayor and Council Members Take Oaths
Purcellville Mayor-elect Stanley Milan and council members-elect Mary Bennett, Carol Luke and Erin Rayner took their oaths of office at a swearing in ceremony Monday night. Chief Deputy Clerk of the Circuit Court Laura Boudreaux administered the oaths. Mayor Kwasi Fraser, whose term ends Dec. 31, ceremoniously passed the gavel...
Police investigating body found in wooded area in Prince William County
An investigation has been launched by the Prince William County Police Department after a body was found in a wooded area of Woodbridge.
Inside Nova
Prince William County Supervisor Candland announces resignation
Prince William County Supervisor Pete Candland is resigning from his post by the end the year, he announced Saturday. Candland’s decision comes after a tumultuous year during which he faced a recall petition and lawsuits related to the controversial PW Digital Gateway data center project in his district. The...
loudounnow.com
Parents Want Loudoun School Board to Delay Attendance Zone Vote
Parents in several secondary school attendance zones in central Loudoun up for a possible change are asking the School Board to wait on the vote. They said there are many factors at play, including students’ mental health, the recent addition of two new Board members, the firing of the superintendent last week and subsequent upheaval. Some said they also feel rezoning secondary schools, then elementary schools early next year, is counterproductive.
loudounnow.com
State Police Investigate Fatal Rt. 15 Crash
Virginia State Police troopers are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday morning on Rt. 15 south of Leesburg. The three-vehicle crash happened near Little Oatlands Road. The road was closed to traffic for several hours during the rescue response, investigation and clean up. Details of the crash are not...
pagevalleynews.com
Luray man charged with poisoning, filming non-consenting adult and distributing images
LURAY, Dec. 7 — A Page County grand jury issued 25 indictments against a Luray man on Wednesday in Page County Circuit Court. The charges against David Howard Wright II include a Class 3 felony for poisoning someone, as well as 24 Class 1 misdemeanors for filming a non-consenting nude person (14 counts) and then distributing those images (10 counts).
Police seize firearms, $16,000 worth of fentanyl in Virginia drug bust
Two suspects were arrested in a drug bust in the town of Culpeper that resulted in the seizure of firearms and fentanyl pills, according to Virginia State Police.
loudounnow.com
Parkland Father to Mark 20th Anniversary of Sandy Hook Shooting in Sterling
Fred Guttenberg, who has become an activist against gun violence since his 14-year-old daughter, Jaime, was killed in the school shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL, in 2018, will speak at the Northern Virginia Baha’i Center on Wednesday. The Dec. 14 event will mark the 10th...
loudounnow.com
Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Crash in Sterling
The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened this morning in Sterling. The crash happened just before 2:45 a.m. Dec.12 in the 500 block of East Staunton Avenue. According to the preliminary report, the driver of a 2013 Dodge Charger was traveling on that road when he struck two parked vehicles. The driver, Jason A. Recinos-Funes, 25, of Sterling, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
WTOP
Teen overdoses in Va., Md. tied to counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl
An alarming new phase of the opioid crisis appears to be escalating, with more overdoses being reported in parts of the D.C. region tied to counterfeit painkillers that are laced with the extremely dangerous drug fentanyl. According to Prince William County police in Virginia, officers responded to three overdoses involving...
q101online.com
Standoff Ends Peacefully
MOUNT JACKSON, Va – A Timberville man is in custody following a 19-hour standoff with Shenandoah County authorities and Virginia State Police. Sheriff Tim Carter reported in news release that at around 6:30 Tuesday evening, deputies responded to Perry Trailer Park Road in Mount Jackson for a report of a wanted person.
Metro News
Morgan County sheriff seeks investigation after video released
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — A TikTok user released a video over the weekend reportedly showing the arrest of one or more people in Morgan County Saturday after an incident Dec. 3 at the Troubadour Lounge. The video, just over 5 minutes in length, showed a tense exchange among deputies...
fox5dc.com
Vehicle involved in deadly I-66 hit-and-run death of highway worker located in Fairfax County: cops
FAIRFAX, Va. - Police have found the vehicle they say was involved in the hit-and-run death of a highway worker Thursday morning on Interstate 66. Officers say they located the damaged Chevrolet Malibu in a public parking garage in Fairfax County late Thursday night after receiving a tip. The vehicle was seized as evidence and is being processed. Authorities say the temporary tags displayed on the vehicle do not belong to it.
Police searching for suspect in gas station burglary in Prince William County
Prince William County Police Department is currently investigating a gas station burglary that occurred in Woodbridge.
WTOP
Northern Va. residents face aftermath of trash collection company’s abrupt shutdown
After one Northern Virginia trash provider’s abrupt shutdown, customers across Fairfax and Loudoun counties were left to their own devices, trying to find new services. Virginia resident Amanda Poline finally found a new provider after five weeks of watching her trash pile up. Poline was on her own following the sudden closure of Haulin’ Trash, which previously provided trash pickup services.
fox5dc.com
Passenger threw urine on Metrobus driver in Prince George's County: police
LANHAM, Md. - Authorities are searching for a passenger they say threw urine on a Metrobus driver last week in Prince George's County. Investigators say the assault happened Friday, December 2 around 10 p.m. on an F4 Route bus that was near Harkins Road and Annapolis Road in Lanham. Police...
loudounnow.com
After Alligator Sighting at Vineyard, County Considers Banning Exotic, Venomous Animals
After a free-roaming, privately-owned alligator was spotted near a vineyard, Loudoun County supervisors are considering banning private ownership and breeding of some exotic and venomous animals. According to a county staff report prepared for the board’s Finance, Government Operations and Economic Development Committee, the issue was raised after law enforcement...
