Loudoun County, VA

loudounnow.com

Ziegler Decries ‘False and Irresponsible’ Accusations

Fired Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler on Tuesday issued a statement concerning the special grand jury investigation that cost him his job and resulted in the filing of three misdemeanor criminal charges against him. “I am disappointed that an Attorney General-controlled, secret, and one-sided process—which never once sought...
loudounnow.com

Grand Jury Indictments Against Ziegler, Loudoun Schools Spokesman Unsealed

Four indictments have been issued against two Loudoun County Public Schools officials. The special grand jury’s indictments were unsealed today by a Loudoun County judge. Former Superintendent Scott Ziegler is charged with one count of false publication, one count of prohibited conduct, and one count of penalizing an employee for a court appearance. All are misdemeanors. Ziegler was fired last week, one day after the grand jury issued the findings of its eight-month investigation into the Loudoun County Public Schools’ sexual assault scandal.
loudounnow.com

Suspect Arrested in Leesburg 7-Eleven Robbery

The Leesburg Police Department credits tips from the public in yesterday’s arrest of the suspect in the Dec. 3 robbery at the Dry Mill Road 7-Eleven store. According to the report, shortly before 1 a.m. Dec. 3, police received a report that a man had demanded cash from the clerk. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register as well as merchandise and fled the store on foot. The clerk was not injured during the encounter.
LEESBURG, VA
loudounnow.com

Purcellville Mayor and Council Members Take Oaths

Purcellville Mayor-elect Stanley Milan and council members-elect Mary Bennett, Carol Luke and Erin Rayner took their oaths of office at a swearing in ceremony Monday night. Chief Deputy Clerk of the Circuit Court Laura Boudreaux administered the oaths. Mayor Kwasi Fraser, whose term ends Dec. 31, ceremoniously passed the gavel...
PURCELLVILLE, VA
Inside Nova

Prince William County Supervisor Candland announces resignation

Prince William County Supervisor Pete Candland is resigning from his post by the end the year, he announced Saturday. Candland’s decision comes after a tumultuous year during which he faced a recall petition and lawsuits related to the controversial PW Digital Gateway data center project in his district. The...
loudounnow.com

Parents Want Loudoun School Board to Delay Attendance Zone Vote

Parents in several secondary school attendance zones in central Loudoun up for a possible change are asking the School Board to wait on the vote. They said there are many factors at play, including students’ mental health, the recent addition of two new Board members, the firing of the superintendent last week and subsequent upheaval. Some said they also feel rezoning secondary schools, then elementary schools early next year, is counterproductive.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

State Police Investigate Fatal Rt. 15 Crash

Virginia State Police troopers are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday morning on Rt. 15 south of Leesburg. The three-vehicle crash happened near Little Oatlands Road. The road was closed to traffic for several hours during the rescue response, investigation and clean up. Details of the crash are not...
LEESBURG, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Luray man charged with poisoning, filming non-consenting adult and distributing images

LURAY, Dec. 7 — A Page County grand jury issued 25 indictments against a Luray man on Wednesday in Page County Circuit Court. The charges against David Howard Wright II include a Class 3 felony for poisoning someone, as well as 24 Class 1 misdemeanors for filming a non-consenting nude person (14 counts) and then distributing those images (10 counts).
LURAY, VA
loudounnow.com

Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Crash in Sterling

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened this morning in Sterling. The crash happened just before 2:45 a.m. Dec.12 in the 500 block of East Staunton Avenue. According to the preliminary report, the driver of a 2013 Dodge Charger was traveling on that road when he struck two parked vehicles. The driver, Jason A. Recinos-Funes, 25, of Sterling, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
STERLING, VA
WTOP

Teen overdoses in Va., Md. tied to counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl

An alarming new phase of the opioid crisis appears to be escalating, with more overdoses being reported in parts of the D.C. region tied to counterfeit painkillers that are laced with the extremely dangerous drug fentanyl. According to Prince William County police in Virginia, officers responded to three overdoses involving...
MANASSAS, VA
q101online.com

Standoff Ends Peacefully

MOUNT JACKSON, Va – A Timberville man is in custody following a 19-hour standoff with Shenandoah County authorities and Virginia State Police. Sheriff Tim Carter reported in news release that at around 6:30 Tuesday evening, deputies responded to Perry Trailer Park Road in Mount Jackson for a report of a wanted person.
TIMBERVILLE, VA
fox5dc.com

Vehicle involved in deadly I-66 hit-and-run death of highway worker located in Fairfax County: cops

FAIRFAX, Va. - Police have found the vehicle they say was involved in the hit-and-run death of a highway worker Thursday morning on Interstate 66. Officers say they located the damaged Chevrolet Malibu in a public parking garage in Fairfax County late Thursday night after receiving a tip. The vehicle was seized as evidence and is being processed. Authorities say the temporary tags displayed on the vehicle do not belong to it.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Northern Va. residents face aftermath of trash collection company’s abrupt shutdown

After one Northern Virginia trash provider’s abrupt shutdown, customers across Fairfax and Loudoun counties were left to their own devices, trying to find new services. Virginia resident Amanda Poline finally found a new provider after five weeks of watching her trash pile up. Poline was on her own following the sudden closure of Haulin’ Trash, which previously provided trash pickup services.
loudounnow.com

After Alligator Sighting at Vineyard, County Considers Banning Exotic, Venomous Animals

After a free-roaming, privately-owned alligator was spotted near a vineyard, Loudoun County supervisors are considering banning private ownership and breeding of some exotic and venomous animals. According to a county staff report prepared for the board’s Finance, Government Operations and Economic Development Committee, the issue was raised after law enforcement...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

