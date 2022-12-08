ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Related
Riviera Ridge Students Find their Purpose in Service to Others

Riviera Ridge School in Santa Barbara is demonstrating one of its core values — Purpose Beyond Self — with a variety of service projects for its students. As part of an annual fall initiative, students in the Middle School Elective Service Brigade run a service drive. This year, Service Brigade members researched various nonprofits and chose to support PATH of Santa Barbara.
Montecito Real Estate Agent Donates $50,000 to Help Community

The Santa Barbara/Ventura chapter of The Charitable Foundation, a nonprofit organization run by the real estate agents and employees of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, has received one of its largest donation to date: $50,000 from longtime agent Cristal Clarke in the Montecito midtown office. Giving back to the community...
Annual Unity Telethon a Celebration of Community Spirit

Santa Barbara came together Friday night to celebrate Unity in Our Community at the Annual Unity Telethon. The 36-year tradition entertains, warms the heart, and raises funds to support the community’s low-income neighbors throughout the year. Actor Jeff Bridges entertained with an original song. Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald...
John Doordan, Kate Ford Join Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Board

John Doordan and Kate Ford will join the Board of Directors of the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum in January, board president Sigrid Toye has announced. Both Ford and Doordan have a history of volunteering in the Santa Barbara community. Raised in the Midwest, Doordan graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of...
Richard Louis Peterson of Santa Barbara, 1930-2022

Richard “Dick” Louis Peterson passed away on Nov. 23, 2022 in Santa Barbara. He was born on April 25, 1930 in Galesburg, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Judith Peterson, his sister Marilyn Hawkinson, and his wife of 40 years, Luanne. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Geri.
Montecito Firefighters Rescue Dog from Creek

A dog stuck in a creek — instead of a cat trapped in a tree — had to be rescued by Montecito firefighters Saturday. At 10:30 a.m., personnel from the Montecito Fire Protection District were dispatched to San Ysidro Creek to help man’s best friend. The 14-year-old...
3 Hurt in Crash on Highway 154 Near Lake Cachuma

Three people were injured early Sunday in a collision on Highway 154 near Lake Cachuma, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. about a mile east of the Lake Cachuma entrance, fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said. One vehicle, an SUV, caught fire...
Police Search for 2 Shooting Suspects on Santa Barbara’s Westside

Santa Barbara Police officers swarmed into the Westside neighborhood Monday afternoon after receiving multiple reports of gunshots. The incident was reported at about 3:15 p.m. in the area of Bohnett Park on the 1200 block of San Pascual Street, Sgt. Bryan Kerr told Noozhawk. Upon arrival, two juvenile males were...
Boat Parade of Lights Dazzles Santa Barbara

Featuring a fleet of brightly lit vessels of all shapes and sizes, the Santa Barbara Harbor Parade of Lights capped a day of holiday beachside activities Sunday evening. There was festive Christmas music at the Santa Barbara Harbor and a tree-lighting on the waterfront. At dusk, about 30 decorated and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

