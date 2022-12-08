Bob Stout is pushing for outdoor dining to remain, and encourages city leaders to stay the course and find a way to make downtown open and vibrant for everyone. The city rushed to close nine blocks of State Street shortly after the start of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, and Stout, the owner of the Wildcat Lounge, said it was the right move.

