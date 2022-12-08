Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
SB ACT’s Coordination Helps Agencies Make Positive Impact on Homelessness
[Noozhawk’s note: Second in a series sponsored by the Hutton Parker Foundation. Click here for the first article.]. Santa Barbara’s homeless problem has grown increasingly visible over the past several years, with makeshift shelters lining the freeway and sleeping bags tucked into vacant storefront doorways all over the city.
Noozhawk
Riviera Ridge Students Find their Purpose in Service to Others
Riviera Ridge School in Santa Barbara is demonstrating one of its core values — Purpose Beyond Self — with a variety of service projects for its students. As part of an annual fall initiative, students in the Middle School Elective Service Brigade run a service drive. This year, Service Brigade members researched various nonprofits and chose to support PATH of Santa Barbara.
Noozhawk
Righetti High’s Jadyn Voss to Perform With State Honor Choir
Righetti High School’s Jadyn Voss is the only singer from Santa Barbara County who has been accepted into the High School Coastal Honor Choir and California All-State Honor Choir. Voss, who is in 11th grade, will join other vocalists for a performance at the California Music Educators Conference in...
Noozhawk
Montecito Real Estate Agent Donates $50,000 to Help Community
The Santa Barbara/Ventura chapter of The Charitable Foundation, a nonprofit organization run by the real estate agents and employees of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, has received one of its largest donation to date: $50,000 from longtime agent Cristal Clarke in the Montecito midtown office. Giving back to the community...
Noozhawk
Downtown Santa Barbara 66-Unit Hotel Project Gets Positive Reviews So Far
It’s early, but so far, so good. The 66-unit hotel project proposed for 710-720 State St. and 15 E. Ortega St. in downtown Santa Barbara received a positive response last week during a concept review by the city’s Historic Landmarks Commission. “I like this project,” Commissioner Cass Ensberg...
Noozhawk
Carpinteria Swears in New Members, Thanks Gregg Carty for 16 Years on City Council
The Carpinteria City Council‘s Monday night meeting was packed with family members and supporters to witness three members being sworn in. Mónica J. Solórzano was elected to represent City Council District 1, Roy Lee was re-elected to District 3 and Al Clark was re-elected to District 5.
Noozhawk
Annual Unity Telethon a Celebration of Community Spirit
Santa Barbara came together Friday night to celebrate Unity in Our Community at the Annual Unity Telethon. The 36-year tradition entertains, warms the heart, and raises funds to support the community’s low-income neighbors throughout the year. Actor Jeff Bridges entertained with an original song. Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald...
Noozhawk
Latest Soaking Pushes Santa Barbara County Rainfall Well Above Normal
The weather system that soaked Santa Barbara County over the past few days has pushed rainfall totals well above average for all areas. Early season storms have raised the hope that the county might find relief from the drought that has gripped most of California the past two years. As...
Noozhawk
John Doordan, Kate Ford Join Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Board
John Doordan and Kate Ford will join the Board of Directors of the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum in January, board president Sigrid Toye has announced. Both Ford and Doordan have a history of volunteering in the Santa Barbara community. Raised in the Midwest, Doordan graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of...
Noozhawk
Richard Louis Peterson of Santa Barbara, 1930-2022
Richard “Dick” Louis Peterson passed away on Nov. 23, 2022 in Santa Barbara. He was born on April 25, 1930 in Galesburg, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Judith Peterson, his sister Marilyn Hawkinson, and his wife of 40 years, Luanne. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Geri.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Talks Podcast: Wildcat’s Bob Stout Explains State Street’s Outdoor Dining Drama
Bob Stout is pushing for outdoor dining to remain, and encourages city leaders to stay the course and find a way to make downtown open and vibrant for everyone. The city rushed to close nine blocks of State Street shortly after the start of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, and Stout, the owner of the Wildcat Lounge, said it was the right move.
Noozhawk
Judy Foreman: Twelve Supply at The Well Gives Summerland a Pop-Up Dimension
Shane Brown is a man with big ideas and big dreams. Since the retail entrepreneur’s arrival in Summerland in 2020, his home and garden emporium has been a centerpiece of the seaside community’s shopping renaissance. The Well, at 2350 Lillie Ave. across from the Carpinteria-Summerland fire station, has...
Noozhawk
Goleta Man Charged with Manslaughter for Crash that Killed 2 Lompoc Women
A pair of vehicular manslaughter charges have been filed in Santa Barbara County Superior Court against a Goleta man for allegedly causing a crash that killed two Lompoc women in October, days after he pleaded guilty in a different case. Kyle Nelson, 22, has been charged with two counts of...
Noozhawk
Montecito Firefighters Rescue Dog from Creek
A dog stuck in a creek — instead of a cat trapped in a tree — had to be rescued by Montecito firefighters Saturday. At 10:30 a.m., personnel from the Montecito Fire Protection District were dispatched to San Ysidro Creek to help man’s best friend. The 14-year-old...
Noozhawk
SBCC Basketball’s Aidan Mandel, Santa Barbara Wrestler Pepper Marks Honored as Athletes of the Week
Santa Barbara High wrestler Pepper Marks and Aidan Mandel of the SBCC men’s basketball team were named the Athletes of the Week at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Press Luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe. Marks improved her season match record to 12-0 after winning her division...
Noozhawk
Ava Stryker Scores 7 to Help San Marcos Secure 3rd Place at Villa Park Tourney; Santa Barbara finishes 8th
The San Marcos girls water polo team lost a close game in the semifinals of the Villa Park Tournament Saturday, and then rallied back for a decisive win in the third-place game. Los Alamitos 11, San Marcos 9. The Royals fought hard to stay close in the semifinal contest, but...
Noozhawk
3 Hurt in Crash on Highway 154 Near Lake Cachuma
Three people were injured early Sunday in a collision on Highway 154 near Lake Cachuma, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. about a mile east of the Lake Cachuma entrance, fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said. One vehicle, an SUV, caught fire...
Noozhawk
Police Search for 2 Shooting Suspects on Santa Barbara’s Westside
Santa Barbara Police officers swarmed into the Westside neighborhood Monday afternoon after receiving multiple reports of gunshots. The incident was reported at about 3:15 p.m. in the area of Bohnett Park on the 1200 block of San Pascual Street, Sgt. Bryan Kerr told Noozhawk. Upon arrival, two juvenile males were...
Noozhawk
Boys Basketball: Santa Barbara Edged by Spring Valley; Dos Pueblos Loses to Mission Prep; Santa Ynez Loses Despite Big Game From Caleb Cassidy
The Santa Barbara boys couldn’t get the shots to fall late in a 53-49 loss to Spring Valley of Nevada Saturday on the final day of the Pacifica Tournament in Oxnard. The game was close throughout, including a 21-21 halftime score. “We had a lot of open looks but...
Noozhawk
Boat Parade of Lights Dazzles Santa Barbara
Featuring a fleet of brightly lit vessels of all shapes and sizes, the Santa Barbara Harbor Parade of Lights capped a day of holiday beachside activities Sunday evening. There was festive Christmas music at the Santa Barbara Harbor and a tree-lighting on the waterfront. At dusk, about 30 decorated and...
