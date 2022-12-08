Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
Clouds and wind increase overnight
High temperatures Sunday were well above average as Albuquerque reached 56°, Roswell 64°, and Santa Fe 51°. Even Farmington climbed to 60° which was a record high for December 11. All eyes now turn to the big storm slamming the west coast. It’ll have impacts all over the Intermountain West and Desert Southwest regions with high wind gusts, snow, and bitter cold temperatures. Clouds are already working their way into the Four Corners. For the southeast corner, those southerly winds will bring more low level moisture/fog back into the state. So plan on more dense fog for Clovis southward into Hobbs.
rrobserver.com
Storm boys fall in OT; first loss of 2022-23 season
Although coach Sean Jimenez probably wasn’t expecting an undefeated season, Saturday’s overtime loss to West Mesa could have gone the other way — if the Storm had been better at the foul line. Daniel Steverson, who sank his first 18 foul shots of the season,just missed a nearly half-court shot that would have sent the game into a second OT. (Herron photo)
Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon office holding job fair
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Hermit’s Peak-Calf Canyon office is hiring and they’re holding a job fair next week. The office is hiring full-time employees to help processing claims in Santa Fe, las Vegas, and Mora. Applicants can stop by the Santa Fe Community Convention Center next Wednesday, December 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. […]
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Albuquerque to Las Vegas
Ever wanted to try your luck at the tables but never got around to it? A road trip from Albuquerque to Las Vegas is an ideal trip for those who are looking to travel to Sin City via a range of beautiful, natural, scenic sites from mountains to valleys, with some tourist town hot-spots along the way.
Authorities: Missing man found dead in Santa Fe County
Deputies said the man had been reported missing in November.
Los Alamos National Laboratory working to predict sea level changes
"As ice mass loss from our polar ice sheets accelerates, sea level rising is also accelerating. That sea level rise poses a significant threat to coastal communities and infrastructure. In fact, around 10% of the global population live within around five meters of the high tide line, so over the next 100 years or so, hundreds of millions of people will be displaced," said Postdoctoral Researcher Sophie Coulson.
KRQE News 13
Rio Rancho police find suspect after school threatened
This week, Rio Rancho police received word of a threat directed at a local school. Now, authorities said they've identified their suspect in the case. Rio Rancho police find suspect after school threatened. This week, Rio Rancho police received word of a threat directed at a local school. Now, authorities...
New Mexico puppies given new life on east coast
Two of the puppies are now living on a farm.
KRQE News 13
1st Care of New Mexico provides non-medical home services
First Care of New Mexico LLC provides non-medical home care services throughout Belen, Los Lunas, Albuquerque, and the Rio Rancho areas. Whether help is needed with meal preparation, bathing, medication reminders, or something else, First Care of New Mexico is there to help improve the quality of life for you or a loved one.
Rio Rancho police investigating threat against high school
Students and staff that are on campus are being helped by the police, authorities said.
kunm.org
Students in Santa Fe are making hard decisions between their education and surviving economic downturn
In the 2018 Yazzie v. Martinez lawsuit, New Mexico was found not to be providing equitable education to low-income, Native American, and English language learners. Years later, many students living at or below the poverty level are facing hard decisions about continuing their education. One non-profit tries to address systemic poverty to help students stay in school and graduate.
losalamosreporter.com
N3B Los Alamos Seeks Next Generation Of Employees For Environmental Cleanup At LANL
Rebecca Trujillo recently joined N3B Los Alamos as a field execution technical lead after attending an N3B job fair at Northern New Mexico College. She represents DOE Environmental Management’s sought-after next generation of employees to continue its environmental cleanup mission across the DOE complex. Photo Courtesy N3B. N3B NEWS...
KOAT 7
Las Vegas City Schools moves to remote learning
LAS VEGAS, NM — Las Vegas City Schools has announced the move to remote learning for the rest of this week. The school district says there are a high number of absences among students and staff due to increasing numbers of respiratory illnesses in schools. Grab-and-go pickup meals will...
losalamosreporter.com
Urgent Appeal For Donations For Asylum Seekers In Deming
A metallic disposal space blanket is sometimes all asylum seekers have with them when they show up at Colores United in Deming. Los Alamos resident Cathleen Schaller is gathering donations of items listed below as well as monetary donations. Courtesy photo. Los Alamos. Colores United, a small charity in Deming,...
KOAT 7
'Hero Bags' help with autism spectrum emergencies
RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Understanding is the key for first responders dealing with autism spectrum individuals experiencing a crisis. "We're trying to bridge the communication gap," said Christina Martinez, president of Elevate The Spectrum of New Mexico, which presented "Hero Bags" Saturday to personnel from the Rio Rancho Public Schools and the Sandoval County Sheriff's Department and Fire Department. Also in attendance were Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull and Sandoval County Commissioner Dave Heil.
2 facing list of charges after Santa Fe County pursuit
Three people were detained after a pursuit in Santa Fe County. Two were charged.
KRQE News 13
MacKenzie Scott donates $5 million to Santa Fe nonprofit
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Santa Fe nonprofit received a $5 million donation from global philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott. The donation will go towards Con Alma Health Foundation to help health equity. “Con Alma is the only foundation in New Mexico focused solely on health. We are honored...
rrobserver.com
RRPS contemplates later start times for middle and high schools
Nearly 2,000 parents and guardians of students in Rio Rancho Public Schools recently participated in the district-wide School Start Times Survey. There were just over 1,000 responses from RRPS staffers and 1,949 parent/guardian responses. RRPS has formed a committee to review the data and develop a recommendation, which could determine...
gotodestinations.com
The 8 Best Breakfast Spots in Santa Fe, New Mexico – (With Photos)
We’ve compiled a short list of the best breakfast and brunch restaurants in Santa Fe, New Mexico. We cover excellent spots downtown, southwestern spots if you are craving a little heat, and frankly everything in-between. Without further adieu, bon appetit!. Pantry Restaurant. Pantry Restaurant is a great local spot...
