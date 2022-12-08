WNBA Players Will Receive Guidance From League on Playing Abroad

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert weighed in on the future of players choosing to play overseas following the release of Brittney Griner.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert addressed more than 100 reporters Thursday in a Zoom session hours after Mercury star Brittney Griner was released from Russian prison following a U.S. prisoner swap deal for international arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Griner, who spent 294 days in prison, was detained at a Russian airport in February after officials claimed that the eight-time All-Star had hashish oil in her luggage. In July, Griner pleaded guilty but affirmed that she had no intent to break the law. Then, on Aug. 4, she was sentenced to nine years in a Russian penal colony in the Mordovia region after a monthlong trial.

In the wake of Griner’s release, Engelbert—who admitted she was very “emotional” when news surfaced about the WNBA star—discussed the future of the league’s athletes choosing to play in Russia during the offseason. While she has been a “big advocate” for letting players make their own decision, Engelbert said the WNBA is “chipping away” at growing the league with “player marketing agreements” as well as other stars getting involved with broadcasting and coaching opportunities.

The commissioner cited several players’ simultaneous careers such as Sparks star Chiney Ogwumike’s work with ESPN, Candace Parker’s broadcasting career with Turner Sports, Sabrina Ionescu joining Oregon’s basketball staff as director of athletic culture as well as others coaching in the G League and the collegiate ranks.

“We tripled the number of player-marketing agreement this year,” Englebert said. “You’re seeing players take advantage of opportunities and we’re certainly going to provide more opportunities to do things with the league in the offseason.”

On the other hand, the league currently has 23 players that are not from the U.S. and do not live stateside during the WNBA’s offseason. Those players also play in Europe or other countries. To Englebert, it is a way that the league is “globalizing” its game.

With players overseas in places like Russia, Turkey, China, Italy, Spain or Germany, Engelbert said the league will be there to assist players with safety while playing internationally.

“Players are going to do what they think is best for themselves … and we’re certainly here to help them think through security risks and things like that.”

Griner’s prisoner swap took place Thursday in the United Arab Emirates, according to CBS, a week after the agreement had been reached.