KD Addresses ‘Cold’ Answer About Judge’s Return to Yankees

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

The Nationals fan gave a blunt response when asked about Judge.

Kevin Durant has never been apologetic or shy when it comes to dealing with the media, but on Thursday he addressed a viral moment when a reporter asked him about Aaron Judge returning to the Yankees .

Durant’s response appeared frigid and annoyed, saying, “I’m a Nationals fan. I really don’t care about Aaron Judge at all.” He proceeded to laugh as he walked away following the media availability. But after rewatching the video, he cleared the air and made sure it was understood that he had no intention of insulting the reigning American League MVP.

“Damn this came out colder than I intended..it’s all jokes..welcome back to the city 99,” Durant said in a tweet.

Durant, originally from Washington D.C., didn’t appear to be too excited about the move at the moment, despite his remorse for his answer. That’s simply not the case for the rest of New York after Judge signed a massive nine-year deal worth $360 million, per The Athletic ’s Ken Rosenthal .

The Nationals, meanwhile, were the worst team in all of MLB this past season at 55–107. Durant’s frustration is understandable.

