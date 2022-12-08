Vikings WR Jalen Reagor guarantees victory over Lions

Kirk Cousins and the Vikings are calling Sunday's clash with the Lions a "T-shirt and hat game." As in, the Vikings will be wearing 'division champs' T-shirts and hats after clinching the NFC North with a win in Detroit.

Receiver Jalen Reagor took it a step further.

Per the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Reagor guaranteed victory over the Lions on Wednesday, saying flat-out, "We're going to win."

"I'm not going to say nothing about if we might win. I’m expecting us to win," said Reagor. "I have no doubts."

A guarantee?

"Yes," said Reagor.

If Reagor is right, he probably won't be the reason why. The former first-round pick of the Eagles has six catches in 12 games in his first season with the Vikings. Barring a big punt return, Reagor is unlikely to impact things Sunday.

Either way, the Lions would love to spoil the Vikings' party. And they owe them one after letting a win slip away in Minnesota in Week 3. That loss sent Detroit into a five-game tailspin, but the club has rallied by winning four of its last five.

And now, the 5-7 Lions are favorites against the 10-2 Vikings, with a chance to prove Vegas right and put the NFL on notice.

